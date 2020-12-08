Wolf Tooth Launches New GeoShift Performance Angle Headset

Dec 8, 2020
by Wolf Tooth Components  
Wolf Tooth GeoShift Angle Headset


PRESS RELEASE: Wolf Tooth Components

The New GeoShift Performance Angle Headset from Wolf Tooth allows riders to alter the geometry of their bike by changing the head tube angle by 1º. These are sold as an upper/lower pair, with ZS44/EC44, ZS44/EC49, and ZS44/ZS56 pairings and options for 90-115mm or 115-140mm head tubes. This new headset was designed, engineered, and machined in Wolf Tooth’s Minnesota machine shop.

Two positions are marked on the GeoShift Performance Angle Headset: +1º and -1º. Position the angle headset with -1º facing forward and slack will be added to the geometry, which creates more stable steering for fast descents. Conversely, switching the orientation of the headset will add 1º to the head tube angle and make for a steeper geometry and more responsive steering. Both angle options are indicated on the headset along with dashes that need to be aligned with the centerline of the bike. Full installation instructions can be found on the product webpage.

Wolf Tooth GeoShift Angle Headset installed on Ibis Ripley

This new angle headset has a design that sets the bearings at an angle that matches the angle of the steerer tube. This design reduces the friction found in angle headsets that have the bearings that sit flat. The angled bearing positioning also limits the creaking found in angle headsets that have a spherical design.

The GeoShift Performance Angle Headset is part of Wolf Tooth’s Performance Headset product line that was first launched in 2018. These are lightweight, strong, durable headsets made with aircraft-grade 6061 aluminum and have a triple-sealed system to protect the bearings from the elements. Performance Headsets use black oxide bearings made by Enduro. These bearings are engineered to use the largest possible ball size and are filled with high-pressure waterproof lubricant. A pair of dual-lip seals ride in micro-grooves to further protect the bearings from water and debris.

Find GeoShift Performance Angle Headsets available now on WolfToothComponents.com for $104.95 and wherever Wolf Tooth is sold.

Wolf Tooth GeoShift Angle Headset
Wolf Tooth GeoShift 1º Angle Headset

About Wolf Tooth: Wolf Tooth is a Minnesota-based bicycle accessories and components company built on the foundation of innovative engineering, precision design, and local manufacturing. Founded in 2013, Wolf Tooth began with chainrings and has since expanded to headsets, tools, soft goods, axles, seat collars, grips, and other accessories. In 2016, Wolf Tooth launched Otso Cycles with the purpose of building versatile, performance-first bicycles.

For more information click here.

MENTIONS: @WolfToothComponents


22 Comments

  • 14 0
 Interesting this is not far above the Mach6 announcement
  • 1 0
 Dang, LOL, I thought the same thing!
  • 3 0
 I wonder how drastic the the effect of headtube length is on these style of anglesets. Works Components sizes theirs in 10mm headtube length increments, now Wolftooth is making theirs in 25mm increments. Not saying that either is right or wrong, I'm just curious if someone more knowledgeable can chime in if the slight differences in headset bearing alignment inherent from +- 12.5mm from ideal headtube length are any more significant than those resulting from headset machining tolerances or headtube manufacturing tolerances.
  • 3 0
 I'd err on the Works side of things, considering it's their only product. Plus the trig seems a lot friendlier to the narrower range of headtube length.
  • 1 0
 Creak fest.
  • 1 0
 Superstar Components also makes them in 10mm increments. More than doubling the interval seems sketchy. I'm no engineer but it seems to me that in the worst case the bearings would be misaligned for a couple of millimeters, ask Hambini what's his opinion on that Big Grin .
Not to mention the price, almost double, not seeing the worth in the WT offer.
  • 6 0
 My works angleset has been perfect.
  • 2 0
 Slackeriser headsets are one of my favourite bike components.
So many almost-good bikes can be rectified.
Got a -2° slackeriser in a Vitus Mythique to give a contemporary 65° HA.
Plus it steepens the slightly-too-slack SA
  • 1 0
 I agree. My first gen Bronson is a much better all around bike with a 66 hta than it was at 67.
  • 2 0
 Interesting looking at the infographic. Not only does it slacken the head tube angle, but it lowers the stack height, lowers BB, and steepens the seat tube angle.
  • 1 0
 Not if you add 20mm to your fork length...
  • 1 0
 And seems to lengthen the wheelbase.
  • 1 0
 This things looks to work with ZS44 uppers while Works doesn't have a ZS44 from what I can see. That may be a win in my opinion, as adding an external cup with the Works components headset might look quite funky.
  • 1 0
 slacker, longer, blah blah blah.

I'm gonna change the game and start running 1° of lateral angle to the right on my steerer Big Grin
  • 2 0
 Only +/-1? Works and Superstar go up to +/-2
  • 1 0
 Will it work on a 2016 Specialized Stumpjumper?
  • 1 1
 What makes this any different from Works Components? I don't see them on Pinkbike despite being $40 cheaper...
  • 2 0
 I’d also like to know, I have 2 degree works headsets on 2 of my bikes, zero issues after several years.
  • 1 0
 Pinkbike did feature them back in 2014 (?) when Works components first made an angle set. This isn't excactly new and revolutionary technology...

Edit: actually seems like they've been around since 2011.
  • 3 0
 This place the additional external stack to the bottom side of the head tube. This will increase the axle to crown height in addition to slacking out the head angle. The Works places the external stack height on top of the head tube leaving your axle to crown unchanged. Either get the job done, but the Works achieves this without the added change to the fork.
  • 1 0
 @Focotrailrider: It´s the same with works and the same headtube dimensions, 56mm is ZS for both. Big difference is that works offers them in 1, 1.5 or 2 degrees and for pretty much every headtube standard out there.
  • 1 0
 What is the increase on axle to crown distance?

Post a Comment



