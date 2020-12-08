Wolf Tooth Launches New GeoShift Performance Angle Headset

PRESS RELEASE: Wolf Tooth Components
The New GeoShift Performance Angle Headset from Wolf Tooth allows riders to alter the geometry of their bike by changing the head tube angle by 1º. These are sold as an upper/lower pair, with ZS44/EC44, ZS44/EC49, and ZS44/ZS56 pairings and options for 90-115mm or 115-140mm head tubes. This new headset was designed, engineered, and machined in Wolf Tooth’s Minnesota machine shop.
Two positions are marked on the GeoShift Performance Angle Headset: +1º and -1º. Position the angle headset with -1º facing forward and slack will be added to the geometry, which creates more stable steering for fast descents. Conversely, switching the orientation of the headset will add 1º to the head tube angle and make for a steeper geometry and more responsive steering. Both angle options are indicated on the headset along with dashes that need to be aligned with the centerline of the bike. Full installation instructions can be found on the product webpage.
This new angle headset has a design that sets the bearings at an angle that matches the angle of the steerer tube. This design reduces the friction found in angle headsets that have the bearings that sit flat. The angled bearing positioning also limits the creaking found in angle headsets that have a spherical design.
The GeoShift Performance Angle Headset is part of Wolf Tooth’s Performance Headset product line that was first launched in 2018. These are lightweight, strong, durable headsets made with aircraft-grade 6061 aluminum and have a triple-sealed system to protect the bearings from the elements. Performance Headsets use black oxide bearings made by Enduro. These bearings are engineered to use the largest possible ball size and are filled with high-pressure waterproof lubricant. A pair of dual-lip seals ride in micro-grooves to further protect the bearings from water and debris.
Find GeoShift Performance Angle Headsets available now on WolfToothComponents.com
for $104.95 and wherever Wolf Tooth is sold.
Wolf Tooth GeoShift 1º Angle Headset
About Wolf Tooth: Wolf Tooth is a Minnesota-based bicycle accessories and components company built on the foundation of innovative engineering, precision design, and local manufacturing. Founded in 2013, Wolf Tooth began with chainrings and has since expanded to headsets, tools, soft goods, axles, seat collars, grips, and other accessories. In 2016, Wolf Tooth launched Otso Cycles with the purpose of building versatile, performance-first bicycles.
