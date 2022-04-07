Wolf Tooth Releases New 6-Bit Wrench Multi-Tool & Axle Handle Multi-Tool

Press Release: Wolf Tooth Components
Wolf Tooth has two new multi-tools to share ahead of the 2022 spring riding season. Joining Wolf Tooth’s line of tools are the 6-Bit Hex Wrench Multi-Tool and the Axle Handle Multi-Tool. Like other Wolf Tooth multi-tools, these are strong, lightweight, and designed to solve most trailside repairs to keep cyclists rolling to the next town or trailhead.
The new Wolf Tooth 6-Bit Hex Wrench
is a slim, strong multi-tool with 11 functions for common bike repairs and everyday needs. Six hex bits are stored inside the handles that fit into the end of a ball detent swivel head for use. The 11 functions include: 2, 2.5, 3, 4, 5, 6, and 8mm hex; flat head #3.5 and Phillips #2
screwdrivers; and T10 and T25 Torx-compatible bits. All bits are ED-coated and corrosion-resistant. It is small enough to fit into a riding tool wrap or pocket, and has an optional keyring attachment to fit on any keychain for use away from the bike.
The keyring attachment is an option for those who like to have a multi-tool on or off the bike for everyday-carry needs. The 6-Bit Hex Bit Wrench is locked shut while the keyring is attached. This prevents it from opening while you’re on the go. Then when you need to use the multi-tool, press the end of the keyring attachment to detach it from your keyring. When you’re done using it, close the handles and click it back onto the keyring attachment to lock it shut once again. The handles also have a magnetic closure to keep it closed when the keyring attachment is not connected.
Like the Pack Pliers, the 6-Bit Hex Wrench Multi-Tool uses a chainring bolt as a swivel point to open and close the handles of the tool. The chainring bolt is available in nine colors that match other Wolf Tooth anodized components and accessories. The 6-Bit Hex Wrench Multi-Tool can also be purchased with or without the keyring attachment.
The Wolf Tooth Axle Handle Multi-Tool
is a minimalist, lightweight option to cover 10 essential tool functions. It is stored at the end of a Wolf Tooth rear axle during rides as a multi-tool that is easy to access for quick adjustments and trailside fixes. An O-ring on the inside of the axle’s threaded end locks the Axle Handle Multi-Tool in place so it is secure while riding. On one side of the handle is a 5mm hex end stepped to 6mm closer to the handle that fits into the end of an axle. The other side of the handle has a 4mm opening for double-sided hex bits that nest on the inside of the handle via magnet. It was designed for Wolf Tooth axles, though is compatible on other axles that have a threaded end.
Four hex bits are included with the Axle Handle Multi-Tool: 2, 2.5, 3, and 4mm hex; flat head #3.5 and Phillips #2
screwdrivers; and T10 and T25 Torx-compatible bits. Two bits can then be selected based on the functions that you use the most. Each bit has two functions. So if you find yourself frequently reaching for the 4mm hex on a multi-tool in your frame bag, the Axle Handle Multi-Tool makes it quickly available and always within reach, without needing to unpack your tool wrap on the trail.
The Axle Handle Multi-Tool comes in eight colors that match other Wolf Tooth anodized components and accessories. You can match this multi-tool with your Wolf Tooth headset, ReMote, seatpost clamp, chainring bolts, anodized bar end plugs, grips, and more.
Each of these two new multi-tools use hex bits that are also used in the EnCase System and 8-Bit System multi-tools. Replacement bits are available individually or by the complete set on WolfToothComponents.com on the Right To Repair page alongside other replacement parts.
Wolf Tooth multi-tools are designed, engineered, and machined at Wolf Tooth in Minnesota. They are light enough to be carried on a ride, and strong enough to earn a place on a home workbench. The Pack Tools series focuses work on drivetrains, cranks, and bottom brackets. The EnCase System includes two multi-tools with 16 functions that discreetly fits inside handlebar ends. The popular Pack Pliers is a small multi-tool with four functions that is an essential for every tool wrap. The growing 8-Bit System has four slender multi-tools with 26 functions that can be mixed and matched to solve most trailside fixes. Even the Bottle Opener has a slot for rotor truing.
The new Axle Handle Multi-Tool and 6-Bit Hex Wrench Multi-Tool are now available on WolfToothComponents.com
and with all bike shops that stock Wolf Tooth products.
