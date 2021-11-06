Wolf Tooth Releases New GeoShift 2º Performance Angle Headset

Nov 6, 2021
by Wolf Tooth Components  
Wolf Tooth GeoShift 2 Performance Angle Headset

Press release: Wolf Tooth Components

The New GeoShift 2º Performance Angle Headset from Wolf Tooth allows riders to alter the geometry of their bike by changing the head tube angle by +/- 2º. These are sold as upper/lower pairs, with EC44/EC44, EC44/EC49, and EC44/ZS56 pairings and options for 90-115mm or 115-140mm head tubes. The EC44 uppers are compatible with frames that require ZS44 uppers. This new headset was designed, engineered, and machined in Wolf Tooth’s Minnesota machine shop.

Two positions are marked on the GeoShift Performance Angle Headset: +2º and -2º. Position the angle headset with -2º facing forward and slack will be added to the geometry, which creates more stable steering for fast descents. Conversely, reversing the orientation of the headset will add +2º to the head tube angle and make for a steeper geometry and more responsive steering. Both angle options are indicated on the headset along with dashes that need to be aligned with the centerline of the bike. Full installation instructions can be found on the product webpage.

Wolf Tooth GeoShift 2 Performance Angle Headset included parts

This new angle headset has a design that sets the bearings at an angle which matches the angle of the steerer tube. This design reduces the friction found in angle headsets that have the bearings that sit flat. This angled bearing positioning also limits the creaking found in angle headsets that have a spherical design.

The GeoShift 2º Performance Angle Headset builds on the existing GeoShift 1º Performance Angle Headset. The 1º option is also sold as upper/lower pairs, with ZS44/ZS56, ZS44/EC49, and EC44/EC44 pairings designed for the same short and long head tube lengths. The EC44 upper will also work with frames that require a ZS44 upper. It is labeled EC44 instead of ZS44 because the relatively narrow 44mm head tube requires the bearing to live outside of the frame.

To accompany the new GeoShift 2º Angle Headset is a new Crown Race Adapter for 1 ⅛” steerer tubes to 1 ½” headset cups. All Wolf Tooth GeoShift Angle Headsets, and many Wolf Tooth non-angle headsets, use 1 ½” headset cups. This new Crown Race Adapter will allow forks with 1 ⅛” steerer tubes to use GeoShift Angle Headsets. Wolf Tooth also has a Crown Race Adapter for 1 ¼” steerer tubes to 1 ½” headset cups.

Wolf Tooth Crown Race Adapter 1 1 8 steerer tubes to 1 1 2 headset cups and Crown Race Installation Adapter
Wolf Tooth Crown Race Adapter 1 1 8 steerer tubes to 1 1 2 headset cups installed
Crown Race Adapter 1 1/8" steerer tube to 1 1/2" headset cup (black) and Crown Race Installation Adapter (red)

Installation of the Wolf Tooth GeoShift 2º Angle Headset is relatively simple, though the machined angle of the headset cups requires special care when being pressed into the frame. To help with this, two 3D-printed drifts that serve as installation guides are included in every purchase. A video detailing installation using these drifts is also available on the product page on the Wolf Tooth website, as well as a detailed compatibility guide to be sure that your bike can use a Wolf Tooth angle headset.

Wolf Tooth GeoShift 2 Performance Angle Headset with drift
Wolf Tooth GeoShift 2 Performance Angle Headset with drift installed
3D-printed drifts to help with installation are included with purchase

This is part of Wolf Tooth’s Performance Headset product line that was first launched in 2018. These are lightweight, strong, durable headsets made with aircraft-grade 6061 aluminum and have a triple-sealed system to protect the bearings from the elements. Performance Headsets use black oxide bearings made by Enduro. These bearings are engineered to use the largest possible ball size and are filled with high-pressure waterproof lubricant. A pair of dual-lip seals ride in micro-grooves to further protect the bearings from water and debris.

Find GeoShift 2º Performance Angle Headsets available now on WolfToothComponents.com for $104.95 USD and wherever Wolf Tooth is sold.

22 Comments

  • 3 0
 Don’t have any experience with any angle sets…. But how much would it change the reach numbers ? Say you have a 65 degree before and 480 reach… anybody do the math? How much would it change?? Anybody with experiences… how’s this with creaking?
  • 2 0
 The ones iv used have roughly shortened reach by 5ish mm
  • 1 0
 @TomsiR: I would say my WC 2 degree is closer to 10mm. It is a ec44/ec44 so that might be more than some other options.
  • 2 0
 I believe it would depend on the length of your steerer above the headset right? Possibly the stem as well. You could do a little trig to figure it out.
  • 2 0
 @steflund: reach is measured to the centre of the top of the head tube, so it won't be affected technically although in practical feel yes.

Also reach gets longer with an Anglesey, not shorter.
  • 1 0
 @GrandMasterOrge: the front end drops as the fork is more raked, so that lengthens reach, but then the offset cup shortens reach. It’s a bit tricky to figure out the net effect.
  • 1 0
 trigonometry bro
  • 1 0
 Make your own grim donut!

I used anglesets for a few years, they work fine, just use copper grease to prevent binding and the fumbles were creak free.

Wasn’t it yesterday when we had that pill asking folks I what they felt about current geo trends … and the majority thought we were already there or close to ideal.

Good in Wolf Tooth to push the boundaries!
  • 2 0
 Nice to see a similar product to the Works Components 2 degree on this side of the pond. Would highly recommend. Though I just Sam Pilgrim'd my WC in without any trouble.
  • 3 1
 you were a twat to it?
  • 3 0
 @mtb-scotland: Why is the word twat being posted so much?
  • 1 0
 I Have a -2deg WC on my MK1 alu jeffsy and love it. Also paired it with a 160 lyric. Gave new life to the bike! Reach is prob shorter but wheelbase is longer I think. Really easy way to change-up a bike.
  • 2 0
 Am I the only one who wants to install one 90degrees out just to see how weird it feels?
  • 2 0
 I’ve been using the 1 degree angle set from them. Nice product that I would recommend.
  • 2 0
 Overpriced. Works components is cheaper
  • 3 1
 £78 shipped for Works comes to $105.28.
  • 1 0
 Superstar Slackerizer is even better and cheaper.
  • 1 0
 @9point8 when's the IS 42 Slack R coming? Or should I just make a shim to make the IS 41 one work at this point
  • 1 0
 Can I do the 2* offset to the left? Cause I can't corner to the right for shit.
  • 2 1
 Just what the Grim Donut needs, slacken that jelly filled donut out!!
  • 3 4
 Imagine spending 100+ dollars to make your bike's hta 2 degrees steeper instead of just buying a bike from 10 years ago for pennies on the dollar.
  • 5 0
 Because only headset angle have changed over 10 years...

Post a Comment



