Wolf Tooth Releases SRAM 3-Bolt & Race Face Cinch T-Type Chainrings

Aug 21, 2023
by Dario DiGiulio  
photo

The folks at Wolf Tooth seem to keep pretty busy, with a steady stream of clever products pumping out of their Minnesota factory. The newest additions to their massive lineup are chainrings meant to work with the new standards established for the SRAM Transmission drivetrain. SRAM left their tried and true 3-bolt design behind with the launch of the T-type system, but there's nothing preventing those cranks from performing just as well as they did prior to the newest release. The same goes for Race Face's Cinch system, which was a popular aftermarket option for folks looking to replace the original cranks on their bike.

Catering to both the 3-bolt and Cinch crowds, Wolf Tooth has released T-type chainrings (which they refer to as the Drop-Stop B tooth profile) for both of those mounting standards. Both are available in round and oval shapes, and come in a variety of tooth counts.


photo

SRAM 3-Bolt

• Drop-Stop B tooth profile
• Round sizes: 30, 32, 34, 36
• Oval sizes: 30, 32, 34
• 0mm or 3mm offset
• Also compatible with eeWings cranks
• Weight: 65-81g
• Price: $76.95 USD
wolftoothcomponents.com

photo

Race Face Cinch

• Drop-Stop B tooth profile
• Round sizes: 32, 34, 36
• Oval sizes: 32, 34
• 0mm or 3mm offset
• Fits all Race Face cranks
• Weight: 63-75g
• Price: $79.95 USD
wolftoothcomponents.com


Given the wide variety of offset, tooth profile, and fitment standards available, Wolf Tooth made this handy guide to navigate the lineup. I love to see brands squashing and consolidating standards, as it ultimately makes cycling more accessible to a wider audience, preventing folks from getting priced or aged out as things evolve.

For those wondering how the chainrings work with the new Transmission groupsets, put briefly: very well. I've been running one of the Drop-Stop B 8-bolt chainrings on my Staff Ride Tallboy, and have noticed zero difference from the stock SRAM ring.



16 Comments
  • 12 0
 Good Work Wolftooth. Doing the work that needs done.
  • 1 0
 There are more chainring brands hopping on the T-Type train for sram 3 bolt cranks etc.
  • 4 0
 Little known fact was that Wolftooth canceled their work on a Shimano fitment for T-Type chainrings for fear of creating micro-black holes that would consume the earth. hasthelargehadroncolliderdestroyedtheworldyet.com
  • 2 0
 This is awesome, but I wish they made some even smaller. I understand that you run out room with standard 4 bolt mounting, but it seems like there is nothing stopping you from going to a tiny ring on direct mount cranks other than your pride. I just went to a 28 on my enduro bike, and it is glorious.
  • 3 0
 Wolf Tooth people are good people who have a magic parts bucket at the races they attend and will fix the dropper lever you snapped off crashing free of charge.
  • 1 0
 From what I read they aren’t releasing T type specific rings just making all future rings compatible with T type by making a few tiny changes to their previous design and replacing it.
  • 1 0
 Correct, just a thinner tooth profile - but relevant to the new drivetrain standard.
  • 1 0
 Does anyone make steel thick-thin chainrings other than Burgtec? Theirs are great, but only available in 104bcd.

Sorry a little off topic
  • 1 0
 Raceface
  • 1 0
 Buy a 104 ebike steel ring, outside of Ebikes not many need a steel ring when you can buy a direct mount for £40.
  • 2 0
 Wolf Tooth makes stainless steel 104BCD rings, and ones that fit their CAMO spider system.
  • 1 0
 SRAM NX/SX chainrings are steel. They are cheap new and almost free as take offs from new bikes.
  • 1 3
 all steel does is wear out your chain faster
  • 1 0
 @dariodigiulio: I sent WT an email recently regarding stainless steels rings. They informed me they were discontinuing them due to material cost. So get'em while you can!
  • 1 0
 @Slope-Style: you can get a SRAM steel chainring and 2 chains for the price of one alloy SRAM chainring if you buy at the right times!
  • 2 0
 This is the articles I care the most about personally.





