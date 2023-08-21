Wolf Tooth Releases SRAM 3-Bolt & Race Face Cinch T-Type Chainrings

The folks at Wolf Tooth seem to keep pretty busy, with a steady stream of clever products pumping out of their Minnesota factory. The newest additions to their massive lineup are chainrings meant to work with the new standards established for the SRAM Transmission drivetrain. SRAM left their tried and true 3-bolt design behind with the launch of the T-type system, but there's nothing preventing those cranks from performing just as well as they did prior to the newest release. The same goes for Race Face's Cinch system, which was a popular aftermarket option for folks looking to replace the original cranks on their bike.
Catering to both the 3-bolt and Cinch crowds, Wolf Tooth has released T-type chainrings (which they refer to as the Drop-Stop B tooth profile) for both of those mounting standards. Both are available in round and oval shapes, and come in a variety of tooth counts.
SRAM 3-Bolt
• Drop-Stop B tooth profile
• Round sizes: 30, 32, 34, 36
• Oval sizes: 30, 32, 34
• 0mm or 3mm offset
• Also compatible with eeWings cranks
• Weight: 65-81g
• Price: $76.95 USD
• wolftoothcomponents.com
Race Face Cinch
• Drop-Stop B tooth profile
• Round sizes: 32, 34, 36
• Oval sizes: 32, 34
• 0mm or 3mm offset
• Fits all Race Face cranks
• Weight: 63-75g
• Price: $79.95 USD
• wolftoothcomponents.com
Given the wide variety of offset, tooth profile, and fitment standards available, Wolf Tooth made this handy guide
to navigate the lineup. I love to see brands squashing and consolidating standards, as it ultimately makes cycling more accessible to a wider audience, preventing folks from getting priced or aged out as things evolve.
For those wondering how the chainrings work with the new Transmission groupsets, put briefly: very well. I've been running one of the Drop-Stop B 8-bolt chainrings on my Staff Ride Tallboy
, and have noticed zero difference from the stock SRAM ring.
Sorry a little off topic