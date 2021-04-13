Women's Apparel Randoms from TLD, Specialized, Ion & IXS - Pond Beaver 2021

ION Tee SS Scrub Amp Mesh_ine WMS
Made from a material that combines recycled PET waste and organic cotton, ION's new women's jersey is lightweight, soft to the touch and has a unique look. The fit is casual without being shapeless, and an integrated microfiber glasses wipe and small zippered pocket make this jersey functional for all day "trail surfing."
Colours: Indigo Dawn, Black. Sizes 34/XS to 42/XL. MSRP: 74,95 €. More info: ion-products.com
Specialized Women's Trail Air Short Sleeve Jersey
The Women's Trail Air Short Sleeve Jersey is made of a soft and ridiculously light fabric that Specialized says also breathes extremely well. Unlike the tank top you may reach for on hot days, the Deflect UV 30 material it's made of will protect your skin from ultraviolet rays. It's much easier to apply sunscreen to exposed areas when you're wearing a T-shirt! The crew collar is casual and the women's specific regular mountain bike fit is generous and comfortable.
Colours: Spruce, Black, Sky Blue. Sizes XS to XXL. MSRP: $70 USD. More info: specialized.com
Specialized Trail Pant
Specialized's new riding pants are made of a stretchy fabric that's lighter and more breathable than the fabric used on their Demo pants. The pants have three zippered pockets, a buckle waist for easy adjustments, laser perforated venting on the inner thigh, and are made of a Deflect UV 50+ material.
The Trail Pant is actually a unisex design, but Specialized offers it in a very wide size range, fitting everyone from smaller youth and female riders with their size 24 to big and tall riders with their size 44. The pant is form-fitting with a tapered leg so that there's no excess fabric to get stuck in your chain. If people want them to be roomier, they should size up.
Colours: Cast Umber, Black. Sizes: 24 - 44. MSRP: $135 USD. More info: specialized.com
Troy Lee Designs Lilium LS Jersey & Lilium Short Shell
The Lilium LS jersey uses a lightweight, almost transparent engineered mesh material that is soft and light. It use a 4-way stretch fabric with a drop tail hem. The jersey is pretty low-key other than the bold rainbow logo on the left arm. All of TLD's women's apparel is made of certified Bluesign approved material.
Lilium shorts are made of a light and stretchy material, which makes them an ideal choice for trail rides. They have three zippered pockets, velcro at the waist for more adjustment, and laser cut vents on the inner thighs.
Lilium LS Jersey $85 USD. Lilium Short Shell MSRP: $99 USD. Sizes XS to XL. More info: www.troyleedesigns.com
Troy Lee Designs Mischief Jersey & Luxe Short
Feeling bold? Want to show a little skin? Snake skin that is. Pair the Mischief Snake Multicolor jersey with the Luxe Snake Multicolor short for a can't-be-missed look. The waistband on the Luxe shorts takes its design cues from the most comfortable piece of clothing in history - the yoga pant. There's laser cut venting on the inner thighs, a small key pocket at the lower back, a zippered phone pocket on the right leg, and a drawstring to adjust the waisband.
The 3/4 length Mischief jersey uses a 4-way Stretch Knit for the body and sleeves and a 4-way stretch knit mesh on the underarms and back for airflow venting. This means that only the front body and sleeves are UPF 20+.
Mischief Jersey MSRP $65 USD. Luxe Short MSRP: $119 USD. Sizes XS to XL. More info: www.troyleedesigns.com
Troy Lee Designs Mischief Short Shell
Troy Lee Designs' Mischief Collection has a more relaxed fit than the Lilium or Luxe collections and is designed for the bike park rider with more durable materials. The shorts feature 4-way stretch woven fabric, 3 zippered pockets, fabric waist adjusters, UPF 30+, a silicone print on inside waistband, and a zipper fly with snap closure. The Troy Lee Designs logo has a rainbow treatment like the Lilium LS jersey does, which makes it pop on sunny days.
MSRP: $139 USD without liner. Sizes XS to XL. More info: www.troyleedesigns.com
IXS Women's Carve Hip-Hugger Shorts
Everyone who has been working from home has likely been spending more time than ever yoga pants this past year. IXS is another brand that takes that ultra-comfortable waistband concept to the bike world with the Carve Hip-Hugger shorts. These shorts come in regular fit, feature two zippered pockets, and are made of recycled 4-way stretch fabric.
Colours: Graphite, Everglade, Black. Sizes 34-44. MSRP: €99.90 More info: www.ixs.com
IXS Women's Flow X Jersey & Women's Carve Jersey
IXS has two new jerseys for women with the Flow X and the Carve. The Flow X jersey is aimed at trail riders while the Carve X jersey is more suited to gravity disciplines. Both are made of recycled, moisture wicking and fast drying 4-way stretch fabric and feature a microfiber lens wipe. Both have a casual fit that isn't too tight. The 3/4 sleeves on the Carve jersey are large enough to use with elbow pads.
Flow X MSRP: €59.90. Sizes 34-44. More info: www.ixs.com
Carve MSRP: €59.90. Sizes 34-44. More info: www.ixs.com
13 Comments
Post a Comment