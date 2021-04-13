Women's Apparel Randoms from TLD, Specialized, Ion & IXS - Pond Beaver 2021

Apr 13, 2021
by Sarah Moore  

ION Tee SS Scrub Amp Mesh_ine WMS

Made from a material that combines recycled PET waste and organic cotton, ION's new women's jersey is lightweight, soft to the touch and has a unique look. The fit is casual without being shapeless, and an integrated microfiber glasses wipe and small zippered pocket make this jersey functional for all day "trail surfing."

Colours: Indigo Dawn, Black. Sizes 34/XS to 42/XL. MSRP: 74,95 €. More info: ion-products.com






Specialized Women's Trail Air Short Sleeve Jersey

The Women's Trail Air Short Sleeve Jersey is made of a soft and ridiculously light fabric that Specialized says also breathes extremely well. Unlike the tank top you may reach for on hot days, the Deflect UV 30 material it's made of will protect your skin from ultraviolet rays. It's much easier to apply sunscreen to exposed areas when you're wearing a T-shirt! The crew collar is casual and the women's specific regular mountain bike fit is generous and comfortable.

Colours: Spruce, Black, Sky Blue. Sizes XS to XXL. MSRP: $70 USD. More info: specialized.com

Bold graphics on the ridiculously light and soft Spruce jersey.
More subtle graphics on the blue jersey.





Specialized Trail Pant

Specialized's new riding pants are made of a stretchy fabric that's lighter and more breathable than the fabric used on their Demo pants. The pants have three zippered pockets, a buckle waist for easy adjustments, laser perforated venting on the inner thigh, and are made of a Deflect UV 50+ material.

The Trail Pant is actually a unisex design, but Specialized offers it in a very wide size range, fitting everyone from smaller youth and female riders with their size 24 to big and tall riders with their size 44. The pant is form-fitting with a tapered leg so that there's no excess fabric to get stuck in your chain. If people want them to be roomier, they should size up.

Colours: Cast Umber, Black. Sizes: 24 - 44. MSRP: $135 USD. More info: specialized.com







Troy Lee Designs Lilium LS Jersey & Lilium Short Shell

The Lilium LS jersey uses a lightweight, almost transparent engineered mesh material that is soft and light. It use a 4-way stretch fabric with a drop tail hem. The jersey is pretty low-key other than the bold rainbow logo on the left arm. All of TLD's women's apparel is made of certified Bluesign approved material.

Lilium shorts are made of a light and stretchy material, which makes them an ideal choice for trail rides. They have three zippered pockets, velcro at the waist for more adjustment, and laser cut vents on the inner thighs.

Lilium LS Jersey $85 USD. Lilium Short Shell MSRP: $99 USD. Sizes XS to XL. More info: www.troyleedesigns.com









Troy Lee Designs Mischief Jersey & Luxe Short

Feeling bold? Want to show a little skin? Snake skin that is. Pair the Mischief Snake Multicolor jersey with the Luxe Snake Multicolor short for a can't-be-missed look. The waistband on the Luxe shorts takes its design cues from the most comfortable piece of clothing in history - the yoga pant. There's laser cut venting on the inner thighs, a small key pocket at the lower back, a zippered phone pocket on the right leg, and a drawstring to adjust the waisband.

The 3/4 length Mischief jersey uses a 4-way Stretch Knit for the body and sleeves and a 4-way stretch knit mesh on the underarms and back for airflow venting. This means that only the front body and sleeves are UPF 20+.

Mischief Jersey MSRP $65 USD. Luxe Short MSRP: $119 USD. Sizes XS to XL. More info: www.troyleedesigns.com








Troy Lee Designs Mischief Short Shell

Troy Lee Designs' Mischief Collection has a more relaxed fit than the Lilium or Luxe collections and is designed for the bike park rider with more durable materials. The shorts feature 4-way stretch woven fabric, 3 zippered pockets, fabric waist adjusters, UPF 30+, a silicone print on inside waistband, and a zipper fly with snap closure. The Troy Lee Designs logo has a rainbow treatment like the Lilium LS jersey does, which makes it pop on sunny days.

MSRP: $139 USD without liner. Sizes XS to XL. More info: www.troyleedesigns.com

It may not look like the Mischief shorts have zippered pockets, but they do.
The Mischief shorts are made of a more durable fabric than the Luxe or the Lilium.




The Carve Hip-Hugger shorts use a yoga waistband concept.
Yep, it's stretchy.


IXS Women's Carve Hip-Hugger Shorts

Everyone who has been working from home has likely been spending more time than ever yoga pants this past year. IXS is another brand that takes that ultra-comfortable waistband concept to the bike world with the Carve Hip-Hugger shorts. These shorts come in regular fit, feature two zippered pockets, and are made of recycled 4-way stretch fabric.

Colours: Graphite, Everglade, Black. Sizes 34-44. MSRP: €99.90 More info: www.ixs.com




The Flow X is designed with trail riders in mind.
The loose-fitting 3/4 length sleeves on the Carve jersey should fit most elbow pads.


IXS Women's Flow X Jersey & Women's Carve Jersey

IXS has two new jerseys for women with the Flow X and the Carve. The Flow X jersey is aimed at trail riders while the Carve X jersey is more suited to gravity disciplines. Both are made of recycled, moisture wicking and fast drying 4-way stretch fabric and feature a microfiber lens wipe. Both have a casual fit that isn't too tight. The 3/4 sleeves on the Carve jersey are large enough to use with elbow pads.

Flow X MSRP: €59.90. Sizes 34-44. More info: www.ixs.com
Carve MSRP: €59.90. Sizes 34-44. More info: www.ixs.com






13 Comments

  • 17 0
 That snake skin suit is pretty damn ugly Troy Lee
  • 5 0
 That's the "Tiger King" print to you pal!
  • 1 0
 my sentiments exactly. Big Grin
  • 1 0
 Thought the front was good, but the back was overkill on the snakeskin.
  • 1 0
 cant wait to see what the guy managing the TLD pinkbike account has to say...
  • 1 0
 fashion show! fashion show! fashion show at lunch
  • 4 5
 I do not understand short sleeve jerseys. Go get some adidas or nike polyester shirts for $20 and call it a day.
  • 3 0
 My boys would reject me if I showed up wearing some nike shirt on boys trail day.
  • 2 0
 As if, could you imagine calling your drop at the bike park and suddenly some "cycling-specific-party-shirt-clad-enduro-bro" notices it's a 'fitness' shirt. You can't come back from that.
  • 1 0
 Those shirts will pair nicely with some Air Monarchs and jeans.
  • 2 1
 Nike or Addidas polyester shirts are expensive. Go get you some $9 Hanes cool dri shirts from Walmart. Smile
  • 2 2
 Good !

Post a Comment



