Check Out: Women's Winter Apparel Edition - A Fat Biking Suit, Windproof Gloves & More

Established in 2015, Peppermint is a relatively new player in the women's cycling apparel market. Based in Mont-Tremblant, Quebec, and owned by the same parent company as Canadian outerwear brand Orage, the foray into fat bike apparel this year makes sense. The Peppermint Chalet Hybrid collection looks perfect for people who live in cold climates and want to spend the winter on fat tires. The stretch fabric on the back of the jacket combined with the insulated front panel makes it super cozy and comfortable, and it should also mean that you're less likely to overheat when you're climbing.



If you're more worried about being cold than overheating, Gore's Women's Thermo Shirt with its high collar and low-bulk gridded insulation would be a great base layer to combine with the Peppermint Chalet jacket. The soft, brushed inner and an underflap on the zip mean it's comfortable enough to wear on its own on warmer rides, or with another layer underneath when temperatures drop. Having fun and staying warm in winter weather is all about layering!



The elastic waistband on Peppermint's Chalet Hybrid collection pants means you can eat as much as you want during the holidays and they'll still fit when the time comes to burn off the extra energy. Jokes aside, they are comfortable and insulated in all the right places without adding too much bulk. In sloppy conditions, they are still thin enough that you could wear them under a waterproof pant.



You can never have too many hats, gloves or neckwarmers. Peppermint's super colourful and comfortable multifunctional band is bound to brighten up any winter outfit you pull together and make you think of warm climates when the temperature dips below freezing. It's also super versatile and can be worn as a neckwarmer, a hat, a headband and more.