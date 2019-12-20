Check Out: Women's Winter Apparel Edition - A Fat Biking Suit, Windproof Gloves & More

We take a look at some unique women's apparel coming to you this season from Gore, Peppermint, Velocio, lululemon, and Pearl Izumi. Whether you spend the winter months in the snow, mud, an indoor trainer, or riding to the pub, we have an outfit for you so you don't have to spend the cold months hibernating.
Activity #1: Fat Biking - Snowy & Cold
Chalet Hybrid Jacket
• Stretch panels
• Antimicrobial & wicking
• Two zippered front pockets
• Comes in black
• Primaloft Thermoplume insulation
• $150.94 USD
• peppermintcycling.com
Chalet Hybrid Pants
• Stretch panels
• Antimicrobial & wicking
• Two front pockets
• Comes in black
• Primaloft Thermoplume insulation
• $135.85 USD
• peppermintcycling.com
Down riding kit with wicking in the right areas.
Ready for Quebec winters with Primaloft Thermoplume insulation.
One of ten ways you can wear this garment.
Polartec Power Grid insulation to protect against the cold.
Flag Multifunctional Band
• Slim Fit (~17 inches)
• Seamless garment
• Breathable
• Multifunctional (more than 10 ways to wear it!)
• 4 different patterns
• $26.42 USD
• peppermint.com
Gore M Women Thermo Shirt
• Full length zip with underflap
• Front chest pocket with zip
• Double layer cuff and hem for durability
• Warm active Polartec Power Grid insulation
• 3 colors
• $149.99 USD
• gorewear.com
|Established in 2015, Peppermint is a relatively new player in the women's cycling apparel market. Based in Mont-Tremblant, Quebec, and owned by the same parent company as Canadian outerwear brand Orage, the foray into fat bike apparel this year makes sense. The Peppermint Chalet Hybrid collection looks perfect for people who live in cold climates and want to spend the winter on fat tires. The stretch fabric on the back of the jacket combined with the insulated front panel makes it super cozy and comfortable, and it should also mean that you're less likely to overheat when you're climbing.
If you're more worried about being cold than overheating, Gore's Women's Thermo Shirt with its high collar and low-bulk gridded insulation would be a great base layer to combine with the Peppermint Chalet jacket. The soft, brushed inner and an underflap on the zip mean it's comfortable enough to wear on its own on warmer rides, or with another layer underneath when temperatures drop. Having fun and staying warm in winter weather is all about layering!
The elastic waistband on Peppermint's Chalet Hybrid collection pants means you can eat as much as you want during the holidays and they'll still fit when the time comes to burn off the extra energy. Jokes aside, they are comfortable and insulated in all the right places without adding too much bulk. In sloppy conditions, they are still thin enough that you could wear them under a waterproof pant.
You can never have too many hats, gloves or neckwarmers. Peppermint's super colourful and comfortable multifunctional band is bound to brighten up any winter outfit you pull together and make you think of warm climates when the temperature dips below freezing. It's also super versatile and can be worn as a neckwarmer, a hat, a headband and more.
Activity #2: Riding in Pacific Northwest Winter - Rainy & Muddy
Gore C7 Women Gore-Tex Shakedry Viz Jacket
• Waterproof
• Back zipped stow pocket
• Visibility paneling
• Use with backpack not recommended
• 3.9 ounces, 3 colours
• $279.99 USD
• Gore-Tex membrane with Shakedry technology
• gorewear.com
Gore C5 Women Gore-Tex Active Trail Pants
• Waterproof
• Small inside key pocket on waistband
• Wear-resistant seat reinforcement
• 6.3 ounces
• 3 colours
• $199.99 USD
• Gore-Tex Active fabric
• gorewear.com
Gore's super thin windproof gloves.
Ample dexterity for opening pockets.
Women's Merino 210 Long Sleeve
• Slim-casual fit
• Longer rear hem and set-in sleeve for on-bike fit
• Ultrafine Merino brushed interior
• 79% Polyester / 18% Merino Wool / 3% Elastane
• Comes in Heather Charcoal
• $110 USD
• velocio.com
Gore M Windstopper Gloves
• Water-resistant
• Medium thermal protection, totally windproof
• Optimized for gloves-on use with touchscreen devices
• 2 colours
• $54.99 USD
• gorewear.com
The Velocio Merino 210 Long Sleeve and another way to wear the Peppermint Buff.
Don't wear a backpack to keep the Gore Shakedry jacket beading.
|For winter riding in the Pacific Northwest, you have to stay dry to stay warm. The naming conventions of the Gore products might be a bit convoluted, but the products get straight to the point with simple, well thought out designs. The Shakedry Viz Jacket and Active Trail Pants fit well and are a great waterproof combination if you want to venture out in the rain. Perhaps the only downside of the jacket is that because it's made of a superlight Gore-tex membrane, you can't wear a backpack with it. That being said, that membrane means it's only 3.9 ounces, so if you're riding without a pack and it looks like it might rain it's a great jacket to stuff in a bib pocket. Better safe than sorry I say!
The Velocio Merino 210 Long Sleeve layered under the Gore jacket may be my favourite piece in this entire Check Out. It's a soft, cozy and versatile piece that's suitable for riding, skiing, hiking or snowshoeing. It's become a go-to piece in a very short time.
When the Gore M Windstopper gloves first arrived, I scoffed at their thin fabric and simple design. They might be great for holding onto your handlebar, but I doubted they would keep my hands warm. My hands are always cold. However, even though they don't have any insulation, they cut the wind entirely and are therefore able to keep my hands warm to almost 0 degrees C / 32 degrees F if I'm not stopping. I hadn't realized how big of a part the wind was playing in cooling down my hands, and wearing these Windstopper gloves was an eye-opener.
Activity #3: Indoor Trainer - Creating your own microclimate
Pearl Izumi Women's Wander Crop
• Soft, high-stretch double-knit fabric
• Flow-Free wide waistband
• Rear internal waist band pocket
• Side stretch triangle pockets
• Dark denim/navy
• $75 USD
• pearlizumi.com
lululemon Swiftly Tech Short Sleeve Crew
• Sweat-wicking
• Engineered mesh is strategically placed in high sweat areas
• Silverescent technology, powered by X-Static
• Endless number of colours
• $68 CDN
• lululemon.com
Clever pockets make these a lot more versatile than your cycling shorts.
Spinning specific shoes. No embarrassing (and dangerous!) slips getting off the bike.
Pearl Izumi Vesta Studio
• Single strap for easy on/off
• Mesh forefoot for breathability and comfort
• 2-bolt SPD cleat compatible
• Easy to walk recessed-cleat design
• Sizes 26-43, 3 colors
• $125 USD
• pearlizumi.com
Velocio Grid Dot Signature Wool Sock
• Ultrafine Merino is incredibly soft, moisture-wicking and thermo-regulating
• Lightweight for three-season comfort
• Crosshatch knit arch band keeps sock in place
• 16-20cm cuff based on size
• $18 USD
• velocio.com
Velocio Grid Dot Signature Wool Sock
Lighter mesh in high sweat areas.
|Not a fan of going outdoors in the winter? With Zwift, TrainerRoad, and indoor cycling classes, you can make the transition to riding in the spring a whole lot easier.
This lululemon shirt with its Silverescent fabric technology is a great choice for indoor cycling because of its sweat-wicking abilities and because it's designed to inhibit the growth of odour-causing bacteria, which means you'll smell fresh. I usually wear regular cycling shorts for indoor cycling, but Pearl Izumi's Wander Crop tight is a great option if you plan to work out in the gym before and want a less conspicuous outfit.
Pair this outfit with some spinning-specific shoes (yes, they exist!) and Velocio's super comfortable wool socks and no one will know what activity you've just done when you stop for coffee afterward. You're also a whole lot safer wearing these grippy shoes than you are wearing road shoes indoors...
Activity #4: Riding to the Pub - Warm & Fashionable
Women's Recon Snap Jacket
• Polartec’s Alpha Direct insulation
• Pertex Quantum Air shell: windproof, water resistant, stretch
• Two large zippered pockets
• Casual/Trail cut for comfort on and off the bike
• Dark olive
• $267 USD
• velocio.com
Women's Rove Long-Sleeve Shirt
• Brushed polyester woven twill with wicking performance
• Two open front chest pockets.
• Full-button front
• 3 patterns
• $80 USD
• pearlizumi.com
Nice details on Velocio's Recon Snap jacket.
|Nothing says "I'm a mountain biker" like a plaid shirt and a flat brim cap. Often, however, women's plaid shirts are shapeless and uncomfortable. Pearl Izumi elevates the women's plaid shirt with their Rove long-sleeve, which is suitable for wearing on fall mountain bike rides and every mountain bike-related event you're invited to. Whether you ride down the street to the pub, or spend hours on the trail first, you won't be out of place with this plaid option.
As for the Recon Snap Jacket , it's a bit of a hassle to do up the snaps every time you want to throw on the jacket, but the aesthetic is appealing. So appealing that it almost seems too nice to wear on the trails or commuting, but Velocio says it is "perfect for cool to cold trail riding or for every day commuting." The jacket also a lot warmer than its light weight suggests, with cozy zippered pockets and a high collar so the wind doesn't come in. Fashionable, functional, and comfortable, who would have thought you'd be able to get all three?
