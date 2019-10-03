Women's DH Points Revised, Enduro Shock Swaps and XC Fields Shrunk in 2020 UCI Regulations

The UCI has today announced the new regulations that will come into force for the 2020 race season. In the past couple of years, we've had rejigs to the start ordering, fields cut and ebike competitions added but there's nothing quite so drastic this year. Instead, there are a few tweaks here and there with XCC being the most affected discipline.
Let's take a look through each discipline and the changes to expect:Downhill4.9.023
- Bikes are no longer allowed on the course during track walk.4.9.027
- The junior men's finals field has expanded from 20 riders to 25. All other fields stay the same size - 60 men, 15 women and any junior women that complete a seeding run.4.9.031
- There are now no protected junior riders at the start of the World Cup season, down from 1 last year.4.9.037 C
- The points scale for Elite women has been changed. Women outside the top 10 will now score fewer points and women outside the top 15 (who didn't qualify) will score no points. The full scale can be seen in the picture below, the new points are in red.
Enduro4.5.003
- Rear suspension can now be changed during an enduro event. It used to labeled along with wheels, forks and frames and checked at the finish but it now no longer will be. Replacing the rest of them will still result in a 5-minute penalty but now only if the swap is approved by a race official.4.5.004
- Full face helmets with detachable chins can now be used if an organiser stipulates that full face helmets must be worn in a race.
XCO4.9.003
- Riders must now have a minimum of 60 UCI points to compete in an Elite World Cup, up from 20. It rises from 40 to 80 in Men Under 23 and stays at 20 points in Women Under 23. This will likely shrink the field sizes as it has done in Downhill in previous years.4.9.015
If a rider registers for the Short Track but does not compete, they will be barred from taking the start line in the XCO race, unless signed off by the chief medical officer.
The full list of new race regulations can be found here
.
