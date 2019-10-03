Do you want to make Pinkbike and Trailforks better? Pinkbike is looking for full time Software Developers - Check Available Jobs

Women's DH Points Revised, Enduro Shock Swaps and XC Fields Shrunk in 2020 UCI Regulations

Oct 3, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  
Amaury Pierron was disappointed in his run after making two big mistakes and being so close to the win

The UCI has today announced the new regulations that will come into force for the 2020 race season. In the past couple of years, we've had rejigs to the start ordering, fields cut and ebike competitions added but there's nothing quite so drastic this year. Instead, there are a few tweaks here and there with XCC being the most affected discipline.

Let's take a look through each discipline and the changes to expect:

Downhill
Finn Iles set the first fast time of the day and gave Canada brief hope of a medal

4.9.023 - Bikes are no longer allowed on the course during track walk.

4.9.027 - The junior men's finals field has expanded from 20 riders to 25. All other fields stay the same size - 60 men, 15 women and any junior women that complete a seeding run.

4.9.031 - There are now no protected junior riders at the start of the World Cup season, down from 1 last year.

4.9.037 C - The points scale for Elite women has been changed. Women outside the top 10 will now score fewer points and women outside the top 15 (who didn't qualify) will score no points. The full scale can be seen in the picture below, the new points are in red.



Enduro
Isabeau Courdurier was fighting Illness all day but pushed through to help pull her reach team to victory

4.5.003 - Rear suspension can now be changed during an enduro event. It used to labeled along with wheels, forks and frames and checked at the finish but it now no longer will be. Replacing the rest of them will still result in a 5-minute penalty but now only if the swap is approved by a race official.

4.5.004 - Full face helmets with detachable chins can now be used if an organiser stipulates that full face helmets must be worn in a race.


XCO
One hard lap. It s an all out effort for your team mates and country.

4.9.003 - Riders must now have a minimum of 60 UCI points to compete in an Elite World Cup, up from 20. It rises from 40 to 80 in Men Under 23 and stays at 20 points in Women Under 23. This will likely shrink the field sizes as it has done in Downhill in previous years.

4.9.015 If a rider registers for the Short Track but does not compete, they will be barred from taking the start line in the XCO race, unless signed off by the chief medical officer.


The full list of new race regulations can be found here.

Posted In:
Industry News World Cup DH World Cup XC


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Nations Trophy - EWS Trophy of Nations 2019
78517 views
More Custom Race Machines From Trophy of Nations Finale Ligure 2019
71196 views
4 Affordable Trail Bike Forks Ridden & Rated
65907 views
First Look: The 2020 Specialized Kenevo Aims to Replace Your Shuttle Truck
64215 views
Video: 2020 Santa Cruz Tallboy VS Trek Fuel EX - Cage Match
50867 views
Throwback Thursday: 22 Bikes from the First Ever EWS Race
49249 views
Gee Atherton Pulls Out of Rampage After Surgery
47768 views
Ski-cross Racer Mikayla Martin Dies in Squamish Mountain Biking Accident
47315 views

5 Comments

  • 2 0
 What's the reasoning for allowing a shock to be changed but not say a fork?
  • 2 0
 The original rule 4.5.003 used to say 'one front and one rear suspension unit' though it has only ever been enforced for forks. At EWS events there have never been stickers put on the rear shock, so I figure this is just an edit to the rulebook to align it with past and current practice. Less of a rule change and more of a text correction/update in this case.
  • 2 0
 I don't see the point either. Also the rule might benefit sponsored riders that can use a more approprieate shock in different stages
  • 1 0
 Shock swapping? Lol. Run it how ya brung it
  • 1 0
 Can you swap links?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.016309
Mobile Version of Website