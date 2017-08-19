Big Mountain Bike Adventures: Women Heading to Tuscany, Italy

Big Mountain Bike Adventures launches a new women's riding adventure in Tuscany, Italy.
Endless kilometers of fun singletrack from near the door of the hotel, a private pumptrack, vineyards, an epic cuisine, a swimming pool and just down the road from one of the most beautiful beaches in Italy. Add one of Big Mountain Bike Adventures’ Canadian leaders along with some savvy local guides and an opportunity to ride with a group of like-minded women and you have the perfect recipe for a memorable Tuscany mountain bike adventure.
The Canyon Trail just a 10-minute pedal from the hotel. With berms and wall rides as epic as any trail in the world.
Classic Tuscany riding.
For the second year in a row, Big Mountain will be exploring singletrack around the hilltop town of Massa Marittima which is located in southern Tuscany, a few kilometers from the Mediterranean coast and a few hours north of Rome. The local trails wind through cypress trees, vineyards, olive groves, above the amazing architecture of Tuscany, and most importantly—straight to the wine tasting room at the end of your ride.
Ride your bike then...
Head off to the amazing city of Siena for some art, architecture, and cuisine... yes, please!
To give a flair to the experience, Big Mountain is pairing the local guides (who know every climb, berm and gelato shop) with British Columbia-based Emily Slaco, an accomplished athlete, coach, and veteran guide who works for the company in its backyard of British Columbia, Canada.
The sense of camaraderie you get riding with the girls is amazing; everyone is always pumped for each other and the laughter is non-stop. Going to Tuscany has always been on the bucket list but getting to combine a riding trip with wine tasting, sightseeing in Siena, delicious cuisine and some beach time is truly going to make this an epic trip. Oh and a pumptrack at the hotel, well that's like the cherry on top of it all!—Emily Slaco
Guide, coach, racer and full-time adventurer, Emily Slaco.
Each day riders pedal into the Tuscan countryside to experience singletrack trails in the morning, with the added value of optional skills clinics in the afternoon... or, just hang out by the pool or the beach, or walk 10 minutes to explore the village of Massa Marittima, whose documented history stretches back as early as the 10th century. There is even an organized sightseeing afternoon and dinner to the medieval cityscape of Siena, a UNESCO world heritage site. A field trip…for big kids!
Big Mountain Bike Adventures is well known for sniffing out the finest dirt and most epic rides in the most far-flung corners of the world (Nepal, Iceland, Peru, New Zealand to name a few)—and this trip is no different. Pair that with a bottle of Brunello di Montalcino, some delicious cheeses, and vibrant cultural experience—and this is certainly a women's riding adventure not to be missed. Dates: October 1-7, 2017. Click here for more details.
Just up from the hotel, Massa Marittima's impressive Duomo. Al fresco dining at the hotel.
Wine tasting at the local enoteca with some fine cheese and salami to chase it down. The good life!
One of the oldest tour operators in North America, Big Mountain Bike Adventures has been running guided mountain bike trips for more than 15 years and their model is time-tested and carefully crafted: combine the best singletrack in the world in a well-orchestrated itinerary with unique cultures, knowledgeable locals, delicious cuisine, great hotels and a group of like minded riders that appreciate great riding.
