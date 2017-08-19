Big Mountain Bike Adventures: Women Heading to Tuscany, Italy

The sense of camaraderie you get riding with the girls is amazing; everyone is always pumped for each other and the laughter is non-stop. Going to Tuscany has always been on the bucket list but getting to combine a riding trip with wine tasting, sightseeing in Siena, delicious cuisine and some beach time is truly going to make this an epic trip. Oh and a pumptrack at the hotel, well that's like the cherry on top of it all! — Emily Slaco