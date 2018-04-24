EVENTS

Women's Round Up - Sea Otter 2018

Apr 24, 2018
by Sarah Moore  

Sea Otter Classic 2018 Dual Slalom
Words & Photography by Trevor Lyden, Sarah Moore, Mike Kazimer & Brian Park


Sea Otter 2018.
Quebec's Louis Garneau is a sponsor of the Clif Pro Team. They created individual custom apparel designs for each of the 7 members of the team.

Sea Otter Classic 2018 XC Catharine Pendel Lea Davison
Clif's Catharine Pendel and Lea Davison laying down the watts during the XC race.
Sea Otter 2018.
Olympic bronze medallist and 2x World Champion Catharine Pendrel went with unicorns and rainbows.

Sea Otter 2018.
Team members include Catharine Pendrel, Lea Davison, Maghalie Rochette, Eva Lechner, Haley Batten, Katerina Nash and Hannah Rae Finchamp.
Sea Otter 2018.
Each kit is as unique as the individuals themselves. They're available for purchase on the Garneau website, and the team is planning to wear them at a non-UCI event this summer.

Sea Otter 2018.
Lea Davison's Beyonce quote.
Katerina Nash and Lea Davison in the mix in the XC race.

Sea Otter 2018.
Founder Mandy and her husband Mathieu are co-owners of Dharco, based out of Australia.

Sea Otter 2018.
Gloves to match every kit.
Sea Otter 2018.
Because why would you want to live an ordinary life?

Sea Otter 2018.
New colours for Dharco. These will be available in the US in the next couple weeks.
Sea Otter 2018.
Dharco had some fine threads available for the ladies.

Annika Langvad
World Champion and World Cup Stellenbosch winner Annika Langvad won both the Short Track and the XC at Sea Otter.

Annika Langvad
Doesn't get much lower profile than that!
Annika Langvad
Foam grips.

Kate and Annika working like a team for the first few laps.
Annika Langvad and teammate Kate Courtney going 1-2 in the XC, followed closely by Evie Richards.


Emily Batty and her Trek after the cross-country race.

Evie Richard has the same Trek Factory Racing Procalibre SL as Emily. Evie finished 3rd in the Short Track and the XC.
P1 anyone
Evie and Emily's teammate, cyclocross superstar Ellen Noble, had her debut here at Sea Otter but had bad luck with a nose bleed in the Short Track, and a flat in the XC.

Evie Richards and Katerina Nash sprint for second and third. Nash took the sprint.
The advantage went to Katerina Nash over Evie Richards in the final sprint to the line.

TLD 2018
Troy Lee's women's kit on the left.
Kialani Hines in TLD during the Dual Slalom, where she finished just off the podium in forth.

Jill taking the big air line in her race against Steffi
Jill Kintner on her way to 1st place in the Dual Slalom, her first of two Sea Otter gold medals. The second came the following day in the Downhill. Sombrio didn't have a booth at the show, but they had Jill Kintner and Rachel Strait to show off their new women's collection.

sea otter 2018
You could stop by the Santa Cruz/Juliana booth on Sunday morning to watch the World Cup DH, and check out the Juliana Strega at the same time.
Sea Otter Classic 2018 Dual Slalom
Julianna Free Agent Claire Hamilton raced it in the Dual Slalom and finished third.

Sea Otter 2018
Designer Roxy Lo showing off her favourite lines on the Ripmo.

Sea Otter Classic 2018
German company Maloja has mountain bike apparel that is designed to be comfortable while out riding, but not too obviously bike gear.
Sea Otter Classic 2018
Former pro athlete Adrienne Schneider said she was looking for something that didn't scream "Racer" but was still comfortable, when she stumbled across Maloja. She now works for the comapny in the USA.

Sea Otter Classic 2018
This jersey is from "The Alpan Way" Spring collection.
Sea Otter Classic 2018
Seamless design for this T-shirt.

Sea Otter Classic 2018
A couple of Maloja jackets.

The anatomical characteristics of the female pelvis were analysed in the course of long-term studies and the results led Ergon to completely redesign their women s saddles.
Ergon completely redesigned their women's line under the direction of sports scientist Janina Haas. Stay tuned for an interview with her!
Rachel Strait on the steep and dusty S turn
They've worked closely with the Topeak-Ergon team, Ines Thomas, and Rachel Strait, among others.

MENTIONS: @SeaOtterClassic


