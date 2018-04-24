Women's Round Up - Sea Otter 2018

Quebec's Louis Garneau is a sponsor of the Clif Pro Team. They created individual custom apparel designs for each of the 7 members of the team.
Clif's Catharine Pendel and Lea Davison laying down the watts during the XC race.
Olympic bronze medallist and 2x World Champion Catharine Pendrel went with unicorns and rainbows.
Team members include Catharine Pendrel, Lea Davison, Maghalie Rochette, Eva Lechner, Haley Batten, Katerina Nash and Hannah Rae Finchamp.
Each kit is as unique as the individuals themselves. They're available for purchase on the Garneau website, and the team is planning to wear them at a non-UCI event this summer.
Lea Davison's Beyonce quote.
Katerina Nash and Lea Davison in the mix in the XC race.
Founder Mandy and her husband Mathieu are co-owners of Dharco, based out of Australia.
Gloves to match every kit.
Because why would you want to live an ordinary life?
New colours for Dharco. These will be available in the US in the next couple weeks.
Dharco had some fine threads available for the ladies.
World Champion and World Cup Stellenbosch winner Annika Langvad won both the Short Track and the XC at Sea Otter.
Doesn't get much lower profile than that!
Foam grips.
Annika Langvad and teammate Kate Courtney going 1-2 in the XC, followed closely by Evie Richards.
Emily Batty and her Trek after the cross-country race.
Evie Richard has the same Trek Factory Racing Procalibre SL as Emily. Evie finished 3rd in the Short Track and the XC.
Evie and Emily's teammate, cyclocross superstar Ellen Noble, had her debut here at Sea Otter but had bad luck with a nose bleed in the Short Track, and a flat in the XC.
The advantage went to Katerina Nash over Evie Richards in the final sprint to the line.
Troy Lee's women's kit on the left.
Kialani Hines in TLD during the Dual Slalom, where she finished just off the podium in forth.
Jill Kintner on her way to 1st place in the Dual Slalom, her first of two Sea Otter gold medals. The second came the following day in the Downhill. Sombrio didn't have a booth at the show, but they had Jill Kintner and Rachel Strait to show off their new women's collection.
You could stop by the Santa Cruz/Juliana booth on Sunday morning to watch the World Cup DH, and check out the Juliana Strega at the same time.
Julianna Free Agent Claire Hamilton raced it in the Dual Slalom and finished third.
Designer Roxy Lo showing off her favourite lines on the Ripmo.
German company Maloja has mountain bike apparel that is designed to be comfortable while out riding, but not too obviously bike gear.
Former pro athlete Adrienne Schneider said she was looking for something that didn't scream "Racer" but was still comfortable, when she stumbled across Maloja. She now works for the comapny in the USA.
This jersey is from "The Alpan Way" Spring collection.
Seamless design for this T-shirt.
A couple of Maloja jackets.
Ergon completely redesigned their women's line under the direction of sports scientist Janina Haas. Stay tuned for an interview with her!
They've worked closely with the Topeak-Ergon team, Ines Thomas, and Rachel Strait, among others.
Emily Batty!!!!!!! :-)
