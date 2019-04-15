Women's Roundup - Sea Otter 2019

Ibis Marketing Manager Saris and Product Designer Roxy with their colleague Jane from China.

Hope

Rachel Walker's Juliana Joplin with purple Hope components. Hope know their stuff about purple and a primary–secondary complementary colour pair and makes this combo about as eye-popping as it gets!

POC

POC has a new women's apparel line for enduro and trail riding that is super technical and well thought out. The Resistance Women's 3/4 Jersey is available in five sizes, for $160. It's on the bigger side and while I usually ride a Large jersey, the Medium POC fits me perfectly.

The two rear pockets are held in place by a mesh internal waist gaiter. The two rear pockets are held in place by a mesh internal waist gaiter.

Ride Concepts

Ride Concepts' new Traverse clip shoes were designed with help from Rachel Atherton.

They aren't quite ready to be sold yet since the team is working on incorporating her feedback with regards to the cleat box, but they will be soon. They aren't quite ready to be sold yet since the team is working on incorporating her feedback with regards to the cleat box, but they will be soon.

Assos

Assos has a brand new line of women's mountain apparel that they've been working on with Queen of Pain Rebecca Rusch. The fitted Trail Short Sleeve is $119 and the light and minimal Trail Cargo short is $149.

There are no buckles, velcro or zippers here. Assos went for a clean yoga-pant style look. The jersey uses Assos lightweight but resistant circular-knit Triangle textile and a bi-stretch 3-Mesh fabric under the arms.

Liv had their Hail and Intrigue mountain bikes on display at their booth along with their brand new Shuttle Flat shoes.

This women's kit is at part of one of Giro's Studio collection, a limited edition project with a focus on the colour story. They're basically art projects. This is the new Dusty Purple Heatwave colourway which draws its inspiration from Palm Springs. This women's kit is at part of one of Giro's Studio collection, a limited edition project with a focus on the colour story. They're basically art projects. This is the new Dusty Purple Heatwave colourway which draws its inspiration from Palm Springs.

Pearl Izumi

Pearl Izumi had a great looking new collection of merino wool and recycled polyester pieces. They're designed with riding in mind but wouldn't look out of place if you go out for beer or a meal or pop into a store on the way home from riding.

The women's Vista short retails for $110. The women's Blvrd merino shirt retails for $80.

There was also a new jacket from Pearl Izumi which is lightweight at 137g and bundles up small enough to fit in the palm of your hand. Get your own to stow and go with in case the weather turns for $90.

Feminine but not overly seems to be the name of the game with this season's women's apparel.

Sombrio

The $70 bark print Sombrio Vista jersey and brand new V'al 2 shorts. The short has hand pockets for a more casual look and an internal waistband retention system with a buckle closure The $70 bark print Sombrio Vista jersey and brand new V'al 2 shorts. The short has hand pockets for a more casual look and an internal waistband retention system with a buckle closure

The Sombrio Sender women's flat pedals shoes will be available in 2020 for $89.99.

Great to see these two girls excited about getting autographs from Caroline Buchanan. The future is bright!