PRESS RELEASES

Women's Slopestyle Tour Partners with 2019 FMBA Series

Apr 23, 2019
by Steph Nychka  


PRESS RELEASE: Women’s Slopestyle Tour

The Women’s Slopestyle Tour will be partnering with the FMBA (Freeride Mountain Bike Association) to bring the addition of women’s Dirt Jump, Freeride and Slopestyle events to multiple locations across North America. This inaugural series will touch down in 3 cities, beginning in Truckee, CA with the Little Big Festival, followed by Sugar Showdown in Seattle, WA and the Big White Invitational in Kelowna, BC - with hopes of expanding its programming to other centres and offering women opportunities to compete beyond North America. All competitions will be included in the FMB World Tour Calendar as an official stop on the Women’s Slopestyle Tour. Each course will be a bronze level event and for the first time ever will allow female riders to accrue points which will be reflected in the World Tour ranking system.


Organizers Cortney Knudson and Brooks Mulligan of the Little Big Festival, Kat Sweet of Sugar Showdown, and Louise Hatton of the Big White Invitational bring their decades of event organizing experience to introduce this premiere season of events. With coverage available through several mediums- FMB media, the series website, as well as individual event websites, the Women’s Slopestyle Tour will bring an exciting competitive mtb showcase for local spectators and fans abroad.

bigquotesOur group is intently focused on developing a platform for female riders to experience a competitive schedule and earn FMB rankings through a dedicated series. Not only will this help to foster growth in both rider confidence and advance the skills of riders, but it will create a ranking for those who may be seeking sponsorship or much needed exposure. In looking to the world of freestyle BMX, the addition of a World Cup and Vans Pro Cup series (with increased visibility, accolades and reward) has led to women’s progression in the sport happening ‘in real-time’ and producing a class of elite riders. We are dedicated to building the foundation for female mountain bike competition, supporting riders, and cultivating an elite class of athletes who are deserving of industry recognition.Stephanie Nychka



Further cementing the series’ mission to grow women’s participation worldwide, Women’s Slopestyle Series plans to support the ongoing inclusion of other events across North America and into Europe. More details are to be announced on the website at: womensmtbslopestyletour.com

2019 WOMEN’S SLOPESTYLE TOUR SCHEDULE

Women’s Junior & Pro Tour

Little Big Festival- Truckee, CA May 25, 2019
Sugar Showdown- Seattle, WA July 5, 2019
Big White Invitational, Kelowna, BC July 13, 2019



Must Read This Week
Can You Guess These 21 Tires By Their Tread Patterns Alone? - Sea Otter 2019
198493 views
Confirmed: Cannondale's New Downhill Bike Has 2 Shocks
67343 views
Starling Cycles' Prototype is a Steel High-Pivot 29er With 5 Speeds
66878 views
Check Out: Fork Foam, New Shoes, Tool Holders, a Luxury Cooler & More - April 2019
51210 views
Video: Mike vs Mike: Geometry Battle - Specialized Stumpjumper vs EVO
49537 views
Final Results: European DH Cup - Round 1 Maribor
48589 views
4 New Materials That Could Improve Carbon Fiber
48326 views
Video: Behind the Scenes of Aaron Gwin's World Cup Preparation
43382 views

3 Comments

  • + 6
 Yeah, that's cool! I'm sure there are loads of amazing female slopestyle riders I've never heard of. And obviously hopefully these events will inspire even more girls and women to pick up the sport.
  • + 5
 Best thing to happen for women's biking so far this year
  • - 1
 These women absolutely rip yet a 6'10" WNBA star still can't dunk.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.037620
Mobile Version of Website