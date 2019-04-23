Women's Slopestyle Tour Partners with 2019 FMBA Series

Our group is intently focused on developing a platform for female riders to experience a competitive schedule and earn FMB rankings through a dedicated series. Not only will this help to foster growth in both rider confidence and advance the skills of riders, but it will create a ranking for those who may be seeking sponsorship or much needed exposure. In looking to the world of freestyle BMX, the addition of a World Cup and Vans Pro Cup series (with increased visibility, accolades and reward) has led to women’s progression in the sport happening ‘in real-time’ and producing a class of elite riders. We are dedicated to building the foundation for female mountain bike competition, supporting riders, and cultivating an elite class of athletes who are deserving of industry recognition. — Stephanie Nychka