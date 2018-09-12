VIDEOS

Video: Woodward Tahoe Summers With Greg Watts

Sep 12, 2018
by WoodwardTahoe  
Gregg Watts, Rambo Davis, Nic Hilton and Zac West at Woodward Tahoe

by WoodwardTahoe
Views: 513    Faves: 5    Comments: 0


Photo Chris Wellhausen

In early August, Greg Watts, Nic Hilton, and Robin “Rambo” Davis headed to North Lake Tahoe to check out what all the hype was about at Woodward Tahoe. Woodward Tahoe added downhill mountain bike trails to their resume last year, to give the future generations of mountain bikers a new place to ride. While they were there, WWT’s summer camp was in full swing, allowing them to share their talent and stoke with eager young riders. Merrick and Everett Otto (12 and 10 years old), of Southern California were thrilled to be able to follow Watts down technical downhill trails and watch Hilton and Davis flip over dirt jumps during sunset shoots.

Photo Chris Wellhausen
Watts, full downhill send.

Photo Chris Wellhausen
nopbcaptionDrops into little chutes, Greg has a firey first DH lap of the day.

Photo Chris Wellhausen
Photo Chris Wellhausen
Woodward Tahoe is great mix up of visiting pros, coaches, and groms. Greg and Nic met up with campers Merrick Otto and his brother Everette.

Photo Chris Wellhausen
The crew gets warmed up through the berms.

Photo Chris Wellhausen
Nic Hilton’s turn to go down the falls.

Photo Chris Wellhausen
Everette wanted to try the steep line out as well.

Photo Chris Wellhausen
The influence of other riders is infectious. Merrick charges to same lines with no problem keeping up with the crew.

Photo Chris Wellhausen
Time to step it up. Watts airs to manual over the rock island.

Photo Chris Wellhausen
Photo Chris Wellhausen
Working the terrain, Watts and Everette find the drops.

Woodward Tahoe has been known for its progression and training facility, and now with lift-served downhill trails, the location is perfect for riders to practice during the off season, and then bring it to the dirt. Watts and other pro riders are very familiar with the indoor drops and foam pits, allowing them to train and have fun even with snow on the ground.

Photo Chris Wellhausen
Hilton comes in hot.

Photo Chris Wellhausen
And mashes the line, no worries.

Photo Chris Wellhausen
Switching up the bikes, Nic and Greg meet up with Rambo on top of the Trenches jump line.

Photo Chris Wellhausen
Nic Hilton getting the flow dialed.

Photo Chris Wellhausen
Watts turns things up with a Flip Bar Spin over the Jaws feature.
Photo Chris Wellhausen
Progression is key and Nic Hilton lives by it. Tuck No Hander.

Photo Chris Wellhausen
Back to the top of the Trenches line, Robin “Rambo” Davis tailwhips over the hip.

Photo Chris Wellhausen
Watts Barspins over the gap with confidence

Photo Chris Wellhausen
Zac West had a break from coaching the Woodward campers and joined in on the session.

Photo Chris Wellhausen
Supawhip by Rambo over Jaws.

Photo Chris Wellhausen
The vibes are always chill on the Woodward-Tahoe campus.

Photo Chris Wellhausen
All that fun riding your bike, makes you hot and hungry. The bros take a break at Donner Lake to get reset before a sunset session.

Photo Chris Wellhausen
They can’t hold back, triple flip.

Photo Chris Wellhausen
Greg warms back up at the sunset session with a Suicide No Hander.
Photo Chris Wellhausen
Superman double seat grab. No biggie for Rambo. “This trick actually scares the heck out of me. You need to let go of the bars very lightly so they don't move and throw the bike just enough to get extension, catch the seat then hopefully make it back.”

Photo Chris Wellhausen
Rambo bringing lots of style in his riding.
Photo Chris Wellhausen
Watts has Flip Sui No Handers locked down.

Now that summer is coming to a close, Woodward Tahoe is open to the public, and the downhill trails stay open until the first snowfall.

Must Read This Week
Results: Lenzerheide DH World Championships 2018
118225 views
Qualifying Results: Lenzerheide DH World Championships 2018
80109 views
Part 2: Custom World Champs Bike Gallery - Lenzerheide DH World Champs 2018
56429 views
Review: YT Capra 29 CF Pro Race
55859 views
Tech Randoms - Lenzerheide DH World Champs 2018
49288 views
First Ride: Yeti's New SB130
48564 views
Pinkbike Poll: 39 Custom Painted DH Bikes - Which One is Your Favorite?
47144 views
Final Start Lists: Lenzerheide DH World Champs 2018
45864 views

3 Comments

  • + 3
 The life!
  • + 1
 Agreed!
  • + 1
 Tahoe is one of the most beautiful and yet dustiest places on earth

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.031515
Mobile Version of Website