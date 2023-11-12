Video: Big Backyard Hits in 'Working Class Bikers'

Nov 12, 2023
by Corbin Selfe  

Words: Corbin Selfe and Ben Schleith

When we started the rebuild of these jumps we joked about filming a fall DJ edit but with all of us working full time in our respective fields, the sessions are fewer and further between then when we first started digging jumps and riding with our buddies a decade ago however that makes each session that much more memorable. Once we got a few shots the momentum and stoke was up and we managed to put together a piece to look back on as well as to get stoked on before a session.

Photo by Corbin Selfe

Photo by Corbin Selfe

"From my perspective, the purpose of making this video was to have fun and create lasting memories with some of my best friends. I have always been passionate about building and riding, so when we decided to rebuild the jumps early this fall, it seemed like the perfect opportunity to invest some extra time to shoot some of the sessions that would follow. There’s just something special and rewarding about riding a fresh set of jumps that you’ve built with your friends, and it was a lot of fun to capture these memories." - Ben Schleith

Photo by Corbin Selfe

The amount of unforgettable sessions we've all had on this property is truly something special. The light, the back drop and the different iterations of the jumps has given us all an outlet for creativity and fun over the years. It's amazing what shaped piles of dirt can lead to.

Photo by Corbin Selfe

Photo by Corbin Selfe

Photography by Corbin Selfe

