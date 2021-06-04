World Bicycle Relief Announces 2021 Pedal to Empower Ride

Press Release: World Bicycle Relief
World Bicycle Relief’s signature ride, Pedal to Empower, returns for a second year this Saturday, June 5, 2021. World Bicycle Relief aims to unite cyclists from around the globe through free DIY adventure rides and in-person events in greater New York City, Chicago, and San Francisco
The event aligns with World Bicycle Day on June 3 to internationally celebrate the bicycle as a symbol of human progress and advancement, and World Bicycle Relief expects 1,000 riders in 50 countries to participate virtually in self-guided rides. It will additionally host three small, COVID-safe, in-person rides in greater New York City, Chicago, and San Francisco.
|Pedal to Empower gives individuals across the globe the opportunity to turn their bike ride into something bigger. By experiencing the freedom and joy that cycling brings, it's easy to understand just how much of an impact one bike can have on the lives of women and girls in need.— World Bicycle Relief event manager Sonja Ejups
For women and girls in developing countries, longstanding cultural and physical barriers to gender equality have worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic. For example, before the pandemic, UNESCO estimated that 132 million girls worldwide were already out of school. Now, another 11 million are at risk of not returning as schools reopen. The bicycles distributed by World Bicycle Relief provide critical access to not only education, but healthcare and livelihoods as well.
Through Pedal to Empower, participants will help raise money and awareness of World Bicycle Relief. The event is open to riders of all abilities and they have the choice to participate at one of the live events, riding solo or with a group in their locale, or at home on an indoor trainer.
World Bicycle Relief created a Pedal to Empower app, which offers fun prompts and challenges, DIY ride guides, and motivating messages from special guests. Riders can connect and create a community with other local and global participants and share photos and videos from their activities. Funds raised from the event will be used to procure $150 Buffalo Bicycles for women and girls in Africa and South America.
|The global event will bring together people of all ages, abilities, and backgrounds to help break down barriers with bikes. Together, we can change the world.— World Bicycle Relief event manager Sonja Ejups
Find out more here
0 Comments
Post a Comment