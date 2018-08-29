Lenzerheide MTB World Championships Promises to be One Wild Ride

PRESS RELEASE: UCI Mountain Bike World Championships, Lenzerheide

The STRAIGHTline leads to gold – new wood section

Cross Country Track: unchanged, but hellish

Tight Racing expected – Who is in the running?

DH-Track Highlights

XCO-Track Highlights

Numerous side events and parties round off the show

5 action-packed days, 11 golden decisions, 45 medals

Wednesday, September 5, 2018

Thursday, September 6, 2018

Friday, September 7, 2018

Saturday, September 8, 2018

Sunday, September 9, 2018