World Champs Post-Race Chat with Neko Mulally & Eliot Jackson on the Downtime Podcast

Sep 14, 2018
by Downtime Podcast  
Isac Paddock

Words Chris Hall // Photo Isac Paddock


Eliot and Neko are back on the podcast for our World Champs post-race show. The riders threw the dice in Lenzerheide and we crowned 4 World Champions who are at the very top of their game. It was a thrilling race to watch, and great to sit down with Eliot and Neko to get some insight into what it's like to race at World Champs, the challenges of the track itself, and what it takes to win. We'd love to do more of these post-race shows in 2019, so please let us know what sort of things you'd like to hear about in the comments below.

You can also listen by searching for ‘Downtime Podcast’ on iTunes, Spotify, or Google Podcasts, by asking Alexa, or over on our website http://www.downtimepodcast.com/world-champs-2018/ and you can follow us on Instagram @downtimepodcast

3 Comments

  • + 4
 Just want to say a massive thanks to Eliot and Neko for getting involved in this, it's so great that they are willing to share all this insight with everyone, and I really enjoy recording with them. Thanks Dudes!!
  • + 1
 love listening to these. Keep up the good work!
  • + 1
 Thanks @downhilleruk, I'm loving making them!

