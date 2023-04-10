Details Announced for World Class Academy's 2023-24 School Year

Press Release: World Class Academy

The students of WCA MTB at the top of a high alpine ride in Spain. Photo: Gardner

Finn Smith from Kansas, no hands in Whistler. Photo: Gardner

Head Coach Zach Petersen drops into Captain Safety at the bike park. Teacher/coach Ally Faller navigates through some rocks.

Student Sianna Roka, from Vancouver, Canada, during the Canadian Enduro Series stop in Whistler

Senior student Kai Manspeaker in Finale Ligure during the 2021-2022 school year. Photo: Gardner.

Student Griffin Craige from Telluride, Colorado flowing through Mini Dream in QT. Photo: Lucas.

Everett Gough from Oregon hits a step down in Queenstown. Photo: Lucas. Gibson Wade from Wisconsin races down a trail in Alexandra for the Crankworx Summer Series Enduro race.

Program Director Gianna Ossello hits the step down on Dream Line. Photo: Lucas.

The 2022 graduation in Finale Ligure, Italy.

Small class sizes are one of WCA's strengths in education. Seen here with a two-person geometry class taking place in Queenstown. Photo: Lucas.

Ally Faller teaches Sianna and Grayson Pre-Calculus. Photo: Lucas.

Left: outside the typical high school curriculum, life skills development is an integral part of the WCA education- here, Sianna and Gibson help prepare dinner in Whistler. Right: Gianna helps Grayson Hogue with his Spanish homework

Gibson Wade in geometry class. Photo: Lucas

Head Coach Zach and students Oona, Greyson, and Sianna at the top of an adventure ride in the Chilcotins.

Student Greyson Gerber from Telluride blasts a table at la Poma Bike Park. Photo: Gardner

Senior Aidan Weld from Oregon in one of the perfect berms of 4Rider's Bikepark.

Student Oona Nelson from Kansas sends a jump at 4Riders.

Student Gibson Wade rallies through one of 4Rider's epic berms.

The students work on a landing during a service learning project in Santa Coloma de Farners.

Student Alex Blanar from Eagle, Colorado tables an immaculately sculpted jump in SCF.

Grayson Hogue, a senior from Delores, Colorado, sends the big jump line at 4Riders. Photo: Gardner

Teacher Svenga Forstrom at La Poma. Student Greyson Gerber at 4Riders.

Student Alex Blanar boosts Dream Track. Photo: Lucas.

Many WCA students are very focused on racing as part of their athletic goals. Traveling to places like New Zealand in January makes this possible for high school students. Here, 11th grader Sianna Roka stands on the podium after earning 2nd place at the Crankworx Summer Series enduro race in Alexandra, NZ.

Senior Grayson Hogue stands on the Crankworx Sumer Series Podium after earning 3rd at the dual slalom race in Wanaka.

Finn Smith accomplishes one of his biggest athletic goals of the year– learning to backflip! Photo: Lucas.

Griffin Craige slides a berm in Queenstown. Photo: Lucas.

Teacher Ally Faller hits a drop. Student Ryder Alastra from Helena, Montana, has a good whip. Photos: Lucas

Teacher Nicole Mansfield in the forests of Queenstown. Grayson Hogue during the Dual Slalom race.

Throughout the past two school years, dirt jumping has proved to be an important tool for athletic development at World Class Academy. Here students Finn, Aidan, Ryder, Kai and Everett "train" with their teacher Riley. Photo: Lucas.

Kai Manspeaker whips at Gorge Road. Photo Lucas

Alex Balanar at Gorge- both riding and watering.

Head of School for WCA MTB- Riley Gardner at Gorge Road. Photo: Lucas

Everett Gogue from Eugene, Oregon, had never ridden a dirt jumper prior to arriving in NZ. With one of the best dirt jumps spots in the world, good coaching, and friends to do it with every day, he picked it up super quickly! Photo: Lucas.

Student Grayson Hogue steezin' on Dream track. Photo: Laurence Leat. Gibsonn Wade in the air at Wynard. Photo: Lucas.

Alex, Griffin, and Finn push up. Aidan Weld Nac's at Gorge. Photos: Lucas.

Immersion Research hooked up the school with custom bike jerseys this year.

Coach/teacher Riley coaches Griffin through Mini Dream and pulls him through the line. Photo: Lucas.

Sianna Roka racing in Alexandra during the Crankworx Summer Series. Finn Smith making Dream line look easy. Photo: Lucas

PD Gianna Ossello demonstrates air control. Photo: Lucas

Kai Manspeaker in the Terre Noire near Digne, France.

The bonds and camaraderie created at World Class Academy last a lifetime- evidenced here by Alex, Finn, and Riley at the top of Dream Track. Nicole teaches Finn some geometry. Photos: Lucas.

Finn Smith, dreamy toboggan. Photo: Lucas

World Class Academy MTB – the only world-travelling, accredited mountain biking high school – has announced its itinerary for next school year.On August 27th, 2023, the school year will commence in the epicenter of mountain biking – Whistler, BC. All six weeks of the first quarter will be spent in building our campus in a Whistler house while they ride everything the Sea to Sky offers - the bike park, enduro trails, dirt jumps, races, and more.Then, the second quarter of the school year will take place in Northern Italy and Southern France, where riding spots include Finale Ligure and EVO Bike Park.After winter break, on January 21, the school will travel to the southern hemisphere – New Zealand – for the third quarter. WCA will base in Queenstown for seven weeks – an ideal place to spend January, February, and March as a mountain biking high school student.Then, on March 25th, WCA will hold the fourth quarter in Slovenia. The school intends to explore areas like Jamnica, Maribor, and others in search of great trails and rich culture for six weeks. This is a new location for the MTB program, but the country has been frequented by WCA’s climbing and kayak programs. Graduation will take place on May 4th, 2024. World Class graduates then go off to university or follow other aspirational plans. The undergrads enjoy the fruits of summer break or employment before returning for another year or returning to their previous school.World Class Academy is in its 22nd year of operation, and the MTB program is in its 2nd year. World Class Academy is an accredited private high school that combines academics, athletics, travel, and cultural immersion. WCA MTB is a school for students who are passionate about mountain biking. Students take regular high school classes– science, history, mathematics, English, foreign language, etc. However, students take these classes while traveling to some of the world’s best mountain bike destinations. The teachers double as the student's biking coaches, which not only helps create better bikers but also enhances the classroom. Imagine riding A-Line with your physics teacher on a school day. As the location of the World Class program constantly changes, so do the classrooms. Education and experience are intertwined at WCA, as traditional course content is elevated by daily happenings and surrounding environments. Students receive a quality college preparatory education from the college-prep curriculum, but also by learning Spanish while traveling in Spain, examining cultural studies in BC, and studying biology at a wildlife center in New Zealand. Small classes led by experienced and motivated teachers provide an individualized approach focused on active student participation in the educational process. Students are living what they are learning.This year the school has traveled to Whistler, Spain, and New Zealand; the team is in France as you read this. The fall of 2022 was WCA MTB’s first trip to Whistler. Bike park laps, high alpine rides in the Chilcotins, enduro rides in Squamish, dirt jump sessions– it would take much more than six weeks to ride everything to offer in the Sea to Sky. While the itinerary of destinations changes every year, the Mountain Bike Academy will start every school year in Whistler.After Whistler and a short Fall Break, the team traveled to Spain. The team flew in and out of Barcelona and explored three areas surrounding the city known for great weather, delicious food, and underrated trails. 4Riders Bike Park, high alpine rides in Berga, Enduro trails in Santa Coloma de Farners, and La Poma bike park were among the favorites of the students and staff. While this was WCA MTB’s first trip to Spain, the country is a staple destination for the WCA Climbing program. Catalonia proved to be a location that the MTB school will return to in the future.After winter break, World Class Academy MTB traveled to Queenstown, New Zealand. QT is likely on most riders’ bucket lists; if not, it should be. This place is a global hub for mountain bikers for a reason! The variety of riding and high-quality trails, combined with summer weather, made Queenstown the group favorite of the year. The seven-week quarter proved too short, as virtually no one in the school wanted to return home for spring break. New Zealand will be another staple destination for the school.Currently, the WCA MTB team is in Southern France, where they will finish up the school year. The team is starting in Sospel, riding enduro trails and high alpine adventures, until they move to Digne to ride EVO Bike Park, the Terre Noire, and other epic rides.The application period is currently open for students who wish to apply to the school for the 2023-24 school year. World Class Academy works hard to ensure as many students can attend as possible; scholarships and financial aid are available. Most students who attend never thought that they could make it happen until they applied and learned more.If you want to know more about World Class Academy MTB, please check out our website. Also, check out the school on Instagram Youtube , and Facebook for more of the happenings at the school. If you're interested, feel free to read this article this article, and this article about the school as well!

Where is your classroom?