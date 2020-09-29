World Class Academy MTB High School Announces Updates to Class Schedule

At World Class Academy we operate under the belief that education is essential. We acknowledge that education takes many shapes and forms and that there is no single academic model that will work for every student. In the pursuit of improving our own academic model, we are often reminded of this fact: students are incredibly adaptable. Education is a unique and individual experience that can be mimicked, but never replicated in its exact form. We share our discoveries, but they remain our discoveries. Education Is about facilitating this process of individual discovery that will lead to a greater understanding of ourselves and the world around us. Education is not a task you complete. It is the sum of your life experiences and what you take away from those experiences.



We find ourselves 6 months into a global pandemic that is forcing a major shift in education, as well as changes to engrained social patterns. Changes like going to a grocery store or even going to school. In a startlingly short amount of time, we have seen humans drastically change their behaviors. These changes are hard and come with great pains. We humans are as stubborn as we are adaptable, and we find ourselves currently in a dialogue surrounding what changes need to be made, why they need to be made, and who needs to make those changes. This is hard. This is really hard... and education has never been more important.



After the past 6 months of educating and preparation, we are confidently moving forward with our school year as we rally around the pursuit of education.



- Capo Rettig, Principal of World Class Academy