World Cup Champion Matt Walker Signs With Madison Saracen Until 2025

World Cup overall champion Matt Walker has re-signed with Madison Saracen through to the end of the 2024 season.
Matt first joined the Madison Saracen team in 2014 as a first-year youth rider on the development squad. He moved up to the Factory Team as a Junior in 2016, winning a round of the World Cup in Cairns before winning the Junior World Championships at the same venue a year later. In 2018, he earned his first World Cup top ten in his first Elite race at Fort William
then stood on the podium for the first time a year later
. In 2020, he didn't finish lower than fourth at the World Cup races and ended the season as champion.
|I’m really proud to have re-signed with Madison Saracen until the end of 2024. It’s a privilege to work with people who are equally as passionate as me about winning bike races. After eight fantastic years with the team, I owe everything to them. I really feel that this is where I belong and I’d love to continue bringing them as much success as possible in the years to come.—Matt Walker
|It means a lot to me that Matt has put his trust in Madison to continue supporting him at a pivotal point in his career. I’ve been fortunate enough to be along on his journey for a few years now and I’m incredibly proud of the dedicated athlete he has become. We’re ready and excited for whatever comes next.—Will Longden, Madison Saracen team manager
|We are delighted to have Matt agree to continue to ride for Madison Saracen until at least 2024. Matt’s work ethic, focus and drive to win races is exactly what we are looking for in a rider as well as being such a great ambassador for all the brands behind the team.—Dominic Langan, CEO at Madison
