World Cup DH Coach Alan Milway on the Downtime Podcast: Beyond the Bike

Alan Milway - Beyond the Bike
Words Chris Hall // Photo Ben Turner
Alan Milway is a coach with a list of clients past and present that most people can only dream of working with. The Athertons, Danny Hart, Manon Carpenter, Martin Maes and Brendan Fairclough are just a few of the amazing athletes that he has worked alongside.
Alan has a wealth of experience in the world of strength and conditioning, and what it takes to be really fast on a bike! We sat down to get his take on mountain bike fitness, and there is some great information in this episode for anyone who wants to get better on their bike. Keep an ear out for the 3 things that all riders should be doing in addition to riding their bike!
You can also listen by searching for ‘Downtime Podcast’ on iTunes, Spotify, or Google Podcasts, by asking Alexa, or over on our website http://www.downtimepodcast.com/alan-milway/
