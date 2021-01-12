World Cup Legend Tomi Misser Returns to Mondraker

3x World Cup winner and reigning XC and DH Masters World Champion, Tomas Misser, has announced he has returned to Mondraker, the brand he raced with from 2003 until the end of his professional career.
Misser won 3 World Cups in his professional racing career, two in 1996 and one in 1997 and finished third in the overall series in both years. In total, he spent 10 years inside the top ten of the World Cup overall despite racing from the era of tall seatposts, narrow bars and small shocks through to the more modern looking downhill bikes of the 2000s.
Tomi first joined Mondraker in 2003 and rode the Petrol, Mondraker's first downhill bike, that pioneered adjustable geometry at the World Cup circuit and formed the groundwork for the radical Summum. Tomi now returns to Mondraker after a stint racing for Orbea, where he won both the XC and DH Masters 45-49 category World Championships at Mont Sainte Anne in 2019. Misser will be looking to carry on racing across disciplines while also being a brand ambassador for Mondraker.
|I’m very pleased to become an ambassador for Mondraker. To be part of Mondraker again is to come home, to go back to my beginnings. It is to remember those great moments that we shared and to look forward to sharing new successes. The world has changed, but the spirit of Mondraker remains the same – the love of MTB and strong will to be the best.—Tomi Misser
|What can I say about Tomi? For us, the Misser family is legendary. Josep, Mercé, Pau and Tomi are undisputed MTB pioneers in our country; they set the benchmark for everyone during the golden years of the Downhill World Cup. I would dare to say that we were the Spanish company that supported them the most at the end of the 90’s before Pau and Tomi became the first ones to win races with a newborn brand - Mondraker. Several years later, the natural move is that Tomi returns home. We share the same understanding of mountain biking, we’re both competitive in all the things we do, we value family highly, and like him, we love racing.”—Miguel Pina, Mondraker Founder
