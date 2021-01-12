World Cup Legend Tomi Misser Returns to Mondraker

What can I say about Tomi? For us, the Misser family is legendary. Josep, Mercé, Pau and Tomi are undisputed MTB pioneers in our country; they set the benchmark for everyone during the golden years of the Downhill World Cup. I would dare to say that we were the Spanish company that supported them the most at the end of the 90’s before Pau and Tomi became the first ones to win races with a newborn brand - Mondraker. Several years later, the natural move is that Tomi returns home. We share the same understanding of mountain biking, we’re both competitive in all the things we do, we value family highly, and like him, we love racing.” — Miguel Pina, Mondraker Founder