World Cup Overall Champion Mathias Flückiger Re-Signs With Thomus Until 2024 Olympics

The 2021 elite men's overall World Cup champion Mathis Flückiger has pledged to race with the Thomus Maxon team up until the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Flückiger picked up two XCC and two XCO wins in 2021 on his way to the overall title
and also won the silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics. He said, "Last season was great - the best of my career. However, I am convinced that I have not reached the peak yet. At some races I would like to climb one more step up the podium."
Apparently there was a fair bit of interest in signing the 33-year-old Swiss rider as his contract ran out this year but Flückiger believes his best chance at gold in Paris is with his current and familiar set up. Ralph Näf, team manager, said "The meticulous work of Math and the whole team has paid off this year. We were aware that other teams were trying to get the UCI Mountain Bike overall World Cup winner into their roster. Therefore, we are glad that the cooperation with Mathias continues."
Thömus, Mathias Flückiger's team, also has a new partner for the next season - Maxon
. Maxon creates drive systems and its motors are used on the Mars rover as well as in medical equipment. Details are thin on what exactly the partnership will entail but the press release states that, "the focus is not only on a monetary commitment, but also and in particular on a technological partnership, in which Flückiger will also be heavily involved in terms of development". We'll be watching closely to see exactly what that looks like on the race track.
