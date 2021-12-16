close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

World Cup Overall Champion Mathias Flückiger Re-Signs With Thomus Until 2024 Olympics

Dec 16, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  
Mathias Flueckiger is a wet weather specialist so the writing was on the wall very early given his current form.

The 2021 elite men's overall World Cup champion Mathis Flückiger has pledged to race with the Thomus Maxon team up until the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Flückiger picked up two XCC and two XCO wins in 2021 on his way to the overall title and also won the silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics. He said, "Last season was great - the best of my career. However, I am convinced that I have not reached the peak yet. At some races I would like to climb one more step up the podium."

Mathias Flueckiger was showing teeth today and pulled through good enough for third.

Apparently there was a fair bit of interest in signing the 33-year-old Swiss rider as his contract ran out this year but Flückiger believes his best chance at gold in Paris is with his current and familiar set up. Ralph Näf, team manager, said "The meticulous work of Math and the whole team has paid off this year. We were aware that other teams were trying to get the UCI Mountain Bike overall World Cup winner into their roster. Therefore, we are glad that the cooperation with Mathias continues."

Thömus, Mathias Flückiger's team, also has a new partner for the next season - Maxon. Maxon creates drive systems and its motors are used on the Mars rover as well as in medical equipment. Details are thin on what exactly the partnership will entail but the press release states that, "the focus is not only on a monetary commitment, but also and in particular on a technological partnership, in which Flückiger will also be heavily involved in terms of development". We'll be watching closely to see exactly what that looks like on the race track.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Racing Rumours Thomus Mathias Flueckiger


Must Read This Week
Mountain Biker in Spain Shot After Being Mistaken for a Rabbit
130547 views
10 Products I Loved in 2021: Mike Kazimer
81797 views
5 Products I Loved in 2021: Mike Levy
61653 views
Field Test: 2022 Rocky Mountain Element - Radical Geometry Meets Low Weight
58848 views
Slack Randoms: A High Pivot, Integrated Shock Scott Gambler Concept, Stick Shift Transmission & More
58423 views
10 Products I Loved in 2021: Henry Quinney
51508 views
Field Test: 2022 Propain Hugene - The Definition of Balanced
46728 views
The 2021 Pinkbike Festive Gift Guide
45754 views

3 Comments

  • 1 0
 that's for sure not the most lucrative joyce but sometimes you better stay where you feel comfortable and with a team that obviously is doing a good job
  • 1 0
 Maybe we will have something revolutionary from Maxon in MTB.
  • 1 0
 wow!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.007425
Mobile Version of Website