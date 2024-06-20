Powered by Outside

Victor Koretzky Not Starting Crans Montana XC World Cup 2024

Jun 20, 2024
by Sarah Moore  
Victor Koretzky means business after last week s XCC.

Overall XCO leader Victor Koretzky has announced on Instagram that he won't be racing this weekend at the Crans-Montana World Cup.

After a crash last week at the Val di Sole World Cup and still fighting off the end of COVID illness, Victor is taking this week to focus on recovery. Koretzky has 3 World Cup XCC podiums and two XCO podiums so far in 2024, but got sick ahead of the Nove Mesto World Cup and finished 20th and 24th in the last two rounds. The Frenchman is hoping to go for gold at his home Olympics in just over a month and so it's unsurprising to see that he isn't starting this weekend.

Other racers you won't see on the start line include World Champion Pauline Ferrand Prevot who is preparing for the Olympics with an altitude camp, Olympic Champion Jolanda Neff who is doing therapy to heal her lungs ahead of the Paris Olympics, and Anne Terpstra who is sitting this one out after a hand injury sustained in Leogang.

4 Comments
  • 3 0
 Of all the races to sit out, this one probably makes the most sense, especially if you're dealing with injuries. No sense in risking more points down the road. You mess up on this course, it will cost you dearly.
  • 2 0
 Places eggs in one basket.
  • 1 0
 Puts away mayo before it's spread too thin
  • 1 0
 No worries, Blevins is on the job for the Big S.







