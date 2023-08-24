World Cup Racers Share Frustration as Points System Offers No Ranking Points for Semi-Finals

The racing is getting stressful man, like with the semis and the finals it's just, I dunno I'm starting to fall out of love with it...



It's (semi-finals) basically a race run and you get 31st and you don't even make finals it's dog shit. It really is, it's dog shit.



I think I dunno, we will see how it goes. Downhill might be dead. Nah I can't say that but I dunno I think it's just going to become very niche. It's going to be 30 guys and yeah like it's not going to be something you do anymore, you just watch it.



When I saw that (the news about Adam Bryton) the other day I was just like I'm over it. Why should someone who has made semis every go not have enough points to race a world cup, it just doesn't make any sense. It doesn't add up at all.



I don't know what is going on, you guys need to sort your shit out. Big time. — Kade Edwards