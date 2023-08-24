World Cup Racers Share Frustration as Points System Offers No Ranking Points for Semi-Finals

Ahead of the return of World Cup racing after its summer break, riders are being vocal about organisational issues that have seen Adam Brayton forced to miss the racing due to a lack of points as no ranking points are offered for semi-finals.
After the UCI decided to change the XC World Champs start order
at the last-minute this week has brought up more problems for the UCI and the ESO.
The latest problem plaguing the 2023 race season is the news that no ranking points are being given to riders who qualify and race in the semi-finals. The most prominent casualty of this strange oversight is Adam Brayton who currently sits 55th in the overall series standings but only has 18 UCI ranking points. While the semi-finals offer riders series points for their position no UCI individual ranking points are offered. Even though a rider in the semi-finals has been inside the top 60 fastest riders that weekend and been given live broadcast time they are apparently not worthy of ranking points.
The 2023 rules state that a rider must have at least 40 points in the UCI DHI individual rankings to enter a World Cup event. A rider who features on one of the fee-paying teams can still enter without the required ranking points. It is worth adding here that while Adam Brayton currently only has 18 UCI ranking points, he was able to secure two top-40 race finishes so far this season.
Current UCI World Cup entry requirements.
Following Adam Brayton's announcement on social media many riders have jumped to his defence with the suggestion that these rules are only making things harder for privateer racers to succeed. Wyn Masters' always insightful track walk video
from Andorra saw a few of the top riders share their thoughts on the points issues and more ahead of this week's racing, we have included some quotes below.
|Yeah shame the silly points system that this new organisation have got going has ruled him out of action this week but hopefully he will be back.— Danny Hart
|The racing is getting stressful man, like with the semis and the finals it's just, I dunno I'm starting to fall out of love with it...
It's (semi-finals) basically a race run and you get 31st and you don't even make finals it's dog shit. It really is, it's dog shit.
I think I dunno, we will see how it goes. Downhill might be dead. Nah I can't say that but I dunno I think it's just going to become very niche. It's going to be 30 guys and yeah like it's not going to be something you do anymore, you just watch it.
When I saw that (the news about Adam Bryton) the other day I was just like I'm over it. Why should someone who has made semis every go not have enough points to race a world cup, it just doesn't make any sense. It doesn't add up at all.
I don't know what is going on, you guys need to sort your shit out. Big time.—Kade Edwards
|Prize money needs to improve. It's tragic, tragic I tell you...
We could improve things, still getting ripped off in the meantime.— Bernard Kerr
|A lot of people would come to watch Adam ride because he is like a fan favorite, a mad dog and just a good guy. He has been in the World Cup forever and he has been qualifying at the races this year and he can't even start...
Someone is making some weird decisions...
Sort it out.— Wyn Masters
Stop watching Drive to Survive and trying to make DH F1, it is a different sport with different motives. Its clear they want to slowly disincentivize the mid and lower pack riders, thus slowly transitioning them out, keeping the top 30 as fan favorites. I think the plan here was that all the lower riders would start racing national rounds, thus building the national series up and having a grassroots system. However by forcing this starting at the highest level its blowing the system apart and ruining it for everyone. Maybe in 5 years DH will be huge with our own Netflix series, but at what expense? We are a different sport than F1, so lets stop trying to make it something its not
Dang, Kerr called it. Riders were given a chance of having their union and most gave up on it, they didn't want to put in the extra effort to make sure BS like this doesn't happen. This is what happens when you sit back and hope for the best. Maybe the riders will start to participate and realize how important a rider-run union is. Complaining in vlogs won't change anything. Organizations like the UCI have been pulling this crap forever, regardless of the sport. Its up to the participants, the racers, to keep them in check through an active union. Or you can just give up and quit like Kade seems to be hinting at..... I guess it depends on how much you love the racing aspect of the sport.
Current drivers who come from quote ordinary backgrounds include Alonso, Ocon and Hamilton.
There’s a reason most of these guys get smoked when they try to Indy or other race series in retirement or when they don’t have a ride.
It’s a constructor sport. F1 is very cool. But it’s been entirely sponsor driven long before it had big tv production.
Eso is puttting the cart before the horse. Greatly degrading its talent pool and fan base. Half the current top 20 didn’t start their careers in the top 20. And you have a lot of race winners and guys with big fanbases who aren’t consistently in the top 30 or top 20 still on the scene bringing them views.
There is one issue: The first step in the process you hint at is to identify the nations that have a legit national - series - and make them official feeders. Next, identify the countries that do not have a national series - fund them and help get them financers - and formally make them feeders.
After that, there needs to be flexibility. For example, it would be illogical for the U.S. and Costa Rica to have the same number of official feeders. The US might need two, while Costa Rica or say Columbia only need 1.
That's where you start. You start with founding principles. What the structure is set, then you can start to change the lives of those that put their health on the line.
It just seems to me like the thoughts around the exec table are incredibly short sighted and are going to end up being jig saw pieces that don't comport.
(I am not trying to draw equivalence between the top DH riders and a bunch of ultra rich c**ts, it's not the former's fault they're saddled with the UCI)
They're killing the sport we love, giving their punter mates the prime commentary jobs and counting money while top riders nurse serious spinal and head injuries for absolutely sod all cash.
Chris Ball is to downhill what Elon Musk is to Twitter - only difference is Redbull could easily start another platform and we'd all stop watching the dire ESO series.
Red Bull Bike youtube account seems to agree as well when I asked during one of the urban DH races earlier this year
Courses designed/built by Dan Atherton (maybe a couple not quite as hardline as Hardline) as well as some existing locations not used by the UCI (Pila would be great).
Free to view.
Red Bull assist with resource for spinal/head injuries.
Decent prize money
Good coverage of juniors and womens races.
Crucially; Rob Warner on the commentary.
Make this happen.
The fact that a world champion can't enter a World Cup race because he hasn't got enough points is mind blowing to me,and another nail on the downhill racing coffin.
I'm not the only one who thought the interpretation of the available viewing data was pretty skewed.
When I say back them up I mean defend their actions. No contradiction in that.
This is nonsense, did the UCI give a justification for this change? Like obviously we are seeing the negative reported here, what was the benefit- because I can't even fathom?
