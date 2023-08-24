World Cup Racers Share Frustration as Points System Offers No Ranking Points for Semi-Finals

Aug 24, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
A look down at the main pits in the distance. Yes there s now a secondary pit space due to where the track is.

Ahead of the return of World Cup racing after its summer break, riders are being vocal about organisational issues that have seen Adam Brayton forced to miss the racing due to a lack of points as no ranking points are offered for semi-finals.

After the UCI decided to change the XC World Champs start order at the last-minute this week has brought up more problems for the UCI and the ESO.

The latest problem plaguing the 2023 race season is the news that no ranking points are being given to riders who qualify and race in the semi-finals. The most prominent casualty of this strange oversight is Adam Brayton who currently sits 55th in the overall series standings but only has 18 UCI ranking points. While the semi-finals offer riders series points for their position no UCI individual ranking points are offered. Even though a rider in the semi-finals has been inside the top 60 fastest riders that weekend and been given live broadcast time they are apparently not worthy of ranking points.

The 2023 rules state that a rider must have at least 40 points in the UCI DHI individual rankings to enter a World Cup event. A rider who features on one of the fee-paying teams can still enter without the required ranking points. It is worth adding here that while Adam Brayton currently only has 18 UCI ranking points, he was able to secure two top-40 race finishes so far this season.

photo
Current UCI World Cup entry requirements.

Following Adam Brayton's announcement on social media many riders have jumped to his defence with the suggestion that these rules are only making things harder for privateer racers to succeed.

Wyn Masters' always insightful track walk video from Andorra saw a few of the top riders share their thoughts on the points issues and more ahead of this week's racing, we have included some quotes below.

bigquotesYeah shame the silly points system that this new organisation have got going has ruled him out of action this week but hopefully he will be back. Danny Hart

bigquotesThe racing is getting stressful man, like with the semis and the finals it's just, I dunno I'm starting to fall out of love with it...

It's (semi-finals) basically a race run and you get 31st and you don't even make finals it's dog shit. It really is, it's dog shit.

I think I dunno, we will see how it goes. Downhill might be dead. Nah I can't say that but I dunno I think it's just going to become very niche. It's going to be 30 guys and yeah like it's not going to be something you do anymore, you just watch it.

When I saw that (the news about Adam Bryton) the other day I was just like I'm over it. Why should someone who has made semis every go not have enough points to race a world cup, it just doesn't make any sense. It doesn't add up at all.

I don't know what is going on, you guys need to sort your shit out. Big time.Kade Edwards

bigquotesPrize money needs to improve. It's tragic, tragic I tell you...

We could improve things, still getting ripped off in the meantime. Bernard Kerr

bigquotesA lot of people would come to watch Adam ride because he is like a fan favorite, a mad dog and just a good guy. He has been in the World Cup forever and he has been qualifying at the races this year and he can't even start...

Someone is making some weird decisions...

Sort it out. Wyn Masters


69 Comments
  • 35 0
 Hot and opinionated take here... Chris Ball please read

Stop watching Drive to Survive and trying to make DH F1, it is a different sport with different motives. Its clear they want to slowly disincentivize the mid and lower pack riders, thus slowly transitioning them out, keeping the top 30 as fan favorites. I think the plan here was that all the lower riders would start racing national rounds, thus building the national series up and having a grassroots system. However by forcing this starting at the highest level its blowing the system apart and ruining it for everyone. Maybe in 5 years DH will be huge with our own Netflix series, but at what expense? We are a different sport than F1, so lets stop trying to make it something its not
  • 6 12
flag Guarana2th (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 F1 has very little to no talent... money needed to think about f1 eliminate all talented "ordinary" people...
  • 13 6
 LOL "Chris Ball, please read my Pinkbike post!"

Dang, Kerr called it. Riders were given a chance of having their union and most gave up on it, they didn't want to put in the extra effort to make sure BS like this doesn't happen. This is what happens when you sit back and hope for the best. Maybe the riders will start to participate and realize how important a rider-run union is. Complaining in vlogs won't change anything. Organizations like the UCI have been pulling this crap forever, regardless of the sport. Its up to the participants, the racers, to keep them in check through an active union. Or you can just give up and quit like Kade seems to be hinting at..... I guess it depends on how much you love the racing aspect of the sport.
  • 4 0
 @Guarana2th: incorrect. Sure most of the drivers come from insanely wealthy backgrounds. But the effort and time they put in is one of the most for all sports. 23 race weekends in almost as many countries, the stain they put they're body through to withstand such brutal g forces and the sheer intensity of the sport is among the most brutal of all sports.
Current drivers who come from quote ordinary backgrounds include Alonso, Ocon and Hamilton.
  • 7 0
 @scott-townes: I think they should go one better than a union: approach Red Bull with a bunch of riders and propose a series. It can start small, but hopefully snowball and just make UCI irrelevant.
  • 3 4
 @felimocl: ever watch an f1 driver work out man? It’s a laughable level of fitness compared to most pro athletes. Sure they are in shape but not even remotely comparable to what a dude has to do to make it in moto, mtb, hockey, football, other football, etc.

There’s a reason most of these guys get smoked when they try to Indy or other race series in retirement or when they don’t have a ride.

It’s a constructor sport. F1 is very cool. But it’s been entirely sponsor driven long before it had big tv production.

Eso is puttting the cart before the horse. Greatly degrading its talent pool and fan base. Half the current top 20 didn’t start their careers in the top 20. And you have a lot of race winners and guys with big fanbases who aren’t consistently in the top 30 or top 20 still on the scene bringing them views.
  • 1 0
 @Onetrackmind - there's a lot of truth in there. A lot people might not want to hear, though you are getting your props.

There is one issue: The first step in the process you hint at is to identify the nations that have a legit national - series - and make them official feeders. Next, identify the countries that do not have a national series - fund them and help get them financers - and formally make them feeders.

After that, there needs to be flexibility. For example, it would be illogical for the U.S. and Costa Rica to have the same number of official feeders. The US might need two, while Costa Rica or say Columbia only need 1.

That's where you start. You start with founding principles. What the structure is set, then you can start to change the lives of those that put their health on the line.

It just seems to me like the thoughts around the exec table are incredibly short sighted and are going to end up being jig saw pieces that don't comport.
  • 1 0
 Never thought I'd be comparing trickle down economics and the UCI, but those ranking points appear to trickle down in much the same way as money from the ultra rich.

(I am not trying to draw equivalence between the top DH riders and a bunch of ultra rich c**ts, it's not the former's fault they're saddled with the UCI)
  • 1 0
 To be really controversial; it seems strange that none of the riders actually looked at the rules before they raced, until they realised they couldn’t race. It is shit that you can make top 60 consistently and not race though and teams that pay can essentially buy in to a race
  • 1 0
 @felimocl: I doubt that the G forces in F1 are anything like flying for example so no I don't buy it.
  • 1 0
 @bulletbassman: do you follow f1 drivers on social media? most of them are cyclists or practice other sports and are ridiculously fit and have next to no days off in between f1 grand prix. Bottas does a lot of long distance gravel riding too. Most f1 drivers that "recycle" themselves over to the US afterwards seem to be doing quite well too whether it be in Indy or endurance/gt racing...
  • 1 0
 @enduroNZ: With the turmoil of the changeover of race series production company, I'm not sure how close to the start of the season the new rules were published, but it was certainly not advanced enough for anyone's liking. By that point riders are locked into their training, logistic, and race season plans so there was little to no scope to make adjustments.
  • 1 0
 Just look at Ball's comments in his Ask Me Anything last year. He doesn't give a f*ck, he made a whole lot of money with ESO I guess and doesn't care that he destroys downhill together with the UCI. Just a sellout
www.pinkbike.com/news/ask-me-anything-with-chris-ball.html#commenttop
  • 1 0
 @scott-townes: Scott mate this is a pretty stupid unforeseeable thing that I don't think having the union sorted out would have made much different. Don't try and pawn this off on the riders it clearly isn't their fault.
  • 14 0
 Kade's comments are golden. Agree or not, he's calling it how he sees it. Respect. Probably a huge number of his colleagues feel exactly the same, even if they aren't vocalizing it yet. I hope the UCI sorts themselves out quickly. As a spectator, the sport has gotten confusing to follow.
  • 2 0
 He s actually the only one who speak openly about this.... other big name may think the same but they keep it politically correct which is a shame cuz the world cup circuit is turning into a shit show with this new format, point calculation and lack of security ....
  • 1 0
 Kade has the freedom to speak how he wants - he has an on-bike career outside of racing
  • 1 0
 UCI also needs to fix their live broadcast coverage in the US. I miss the RedBull playbacks.
  • 14 1
 Honestly it's getting to the point where we need to gather all the downhill riders/fans in the UK/Europe/the World and protest the offices of ESO in Scotland.

They're killing the sport we love, giving their punter mates the prime commentary jobs and counting money while top riders nurse serious spinal and head injuries for absolutely sod all cash.

Chris Ball is to downhill what Elon Musk is to Twitter - only difference is Redbull could easily start another platform and we'd all stop watching the dire ESO series.
  • 10 0
 Time for a wholesale change. Someone within the community can make this happen. ALL pro downhill riders would need to jump ship
  • 15 1
 Red Bull Race Series!!!
  • 9 0
 wasn't sure if pinkbike would cover this as they seem to be pushing the nothing is wrong with downhill narrative whilst the comments from fans and racers say otherwise!
  • 4 9
flag edspratt Mod (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 We are a little late on this but it is an important issue that needs covering. Personally, I wouldn't say we have been pushing that narrative and if anything we have published more stories questioning some of the decisions this year than other sites.
  • 8 0
 @edspratt: I've got the impression you've been pulling your punches at Pinkbike and I'm sure many others feel the same too. I suppose you need access like the rest of the bike media, but there comes a time when you need to reflect what's happening below the comment line. There must be thousands of negative comments under various ESO articles, it's incredibly frustrating to see a sport we love being killed and the bike media either clap along their mates in ESO or stay silent.
  • 9 0
 @Danfsims: Thanks for the feedback, I'm always reading the comments and everyone's negativity towards this year's racing hasn't gone unnoticed. As a journalist, I feel it's not always my place to share my opinion on issues but I will say I have more worries and frustration about racing now in my fifth season of coverage than I did when I started at PB.
  • 4 0
 @edspratt: seems that the years before Pinkbike was a bit less politically correct and the way you were express your opinion in a different way and maybe a bit more coverage also
  • 1 0
 @edspratt: About the second comment you should give your opinion cuz it s also for your opinion that a lot of us are spending hours reading yours news. If i don t want an opinion i can just check the scoreboard on the uci website...
  • 1 0
 @edspratt:
  • 9 0
 Bring on a Red Bull Series.
  • 1 0
 www.pinkbike.com/photo/24312841

Red Bull Bike youtube account seems to agree as well when I asked during one of the urban DH races earlier this year
  • 8 0
 Absolutely mental that fee paying teams can bypass this point threshold. Fuck the UCI
  • 9 0
 UCI - Utterly Complete Imbeciles
  • 2 0
 UCI- Utterly Certified Incompetence
  • 2 0
 UCI - Utter Can'ts Incorporated
  • 2 0
 UCI – Uncertainty, Confusion and Idiocy.
  • 5 0
 Red Bull Race series:
Courses designed/built by Dan Atherton (maybe a couple not quite as hardline as Hardline) as well as some existing locations not used by the UCI (Pila would be great).
Free to view.
Red Bull assist with resource for spinal/head injuries.
Decent prize money
Good coverage of juniors and womens races.
Crucially; Rob Warner on the commentary.

Make this happen.
  • 4 0
 When this rules were being made,nobody representing the teams and the racers was heard?
The fact that a world champion can't enter a World Cup race because he hasn't got enough points is mind blowing to me,and another nail on the downhill racing coffin.
  • 4 0
 Top diplomacy from Kade. I vote he should be spokesperson for the DH riders union that was being discussed at the end of last season. He might be blunt and a bit uncouth for the UCI board members, but it's the kind of impact they need to pull their heads out of their assess
  • 1 0
 We need more riders who say what they think. Since the beginning of this whole ordeal, 99% of rider have given obvious PR answers and it's starting to trigger me.
  • 6 0
 Our sport is held hostage by a company that wants to package it up in the best format for them to turn a profit. It's not about racing or the racers
  • 4 0
 Oversight my arse. When is PB going to stop promoting a false narrative about the situation. First you try and tell us that things are better from a viewer figure perspective, now this. ESO are trying to turn DH into an elitist pursuit that'll benefit no one but themselves and do great damage to this amazing sport. Pretty much everything I've read on here since the take over seems to back them up.
  • 2 3
 Nobody was "trying" to say anything in particular. Not everything is a conspiracy. Quinny has pointed out that early Red Bull wasn't all sunshine and rainbows and I think he's right. Also your own comment contradicts yourself? "Pretty much everything I've read on here since the take over seems to back them up." So is there a "false narrative" or not?
  • 1 0
 @Will762: Sure, there were issues in the RB days, nothing's perfect, but you can point me to a video where multiple riders were calling them out for their actions?
I'm not the only one who thought the interpretation of the available viewing data was pretty skewed.
When I say back them up I mean defend their actions. No contradiction in that.
  • 6 0
 Seems the UCI won’t rest until privateers no longer exist. So much for an inclusive sport \o/
  • 5 0
 Let’s change rules during the season! Hooray!
  • 6 0
 That's not unfamiliar to the UCI, sooo...
  • 3 0
 Making it up on the fly and getting it very wrong. This restructuring has been a disaster. DH was in rude health a year ago. Boo, basically
  • 7 0
 Last season was so insanely exciting to watch, i was quite literally on the edge of the sofa screaming during some runs. They absolutely blew it this year. And cedric is not making it easy to get excited even for the top 10 finalists
  • 2 0
 Come on Chris stand up and be counted, is it you or some faceless exec making these crazy decisions, are you trying to kill the sport of or what? patiently awaiting your reply
  • 5 0
 You'll be waiting a while, he's too busy counting his money.
  • 1 0
 Was wondering how long PB would take to share this, had heard rumbings on rider's socials earlier this week.

This is nonsense, did the UCI give a justification for this change? Like obviously we are seeing the negative reported here, what was the benefit- because I can't even fathom?
  • 2 0
 The benefit is for ESO as it makes it easier for them to whittle the field down to 30 riders, all backed by factory teams. Turning the sport into the F! of mountain biking. Wankers.
  • 4 0
 Really hope Red Bull already has something akin to a DH series planned so they can jump in when UCI world cup falls apart
  • 2 0
 Yep, and gee can go and just practice… don’t get me wrong I’m super stoked to see him back on the hill, but I want to cheer for eski boy too! There’s no doubt this is unjust and bad for the sport as we know it.
  • 3 0
 uci is the same s*** like all the other swiss association like IOC, FIFA, FIS, FIA, they just destroy the spirit of every sport in the name of money!
Boykott them all!
  • 3 0
 This is a sport where the fans actually care about the riders and that they're all getting a good deal!
  • 2 0
 C’mon Red Bull - the time is absolutely prime for a breakaway world series, with proper prize money. Watch everyone jump ship.
  • 1 0
 Point system should give same points for all qualified riders, so being 1st or 30th in qually would be equal... It would mean less all in riding for top guys.
  • 3 0
 Unfortunately this goes beyond the point of comedy
  • 3 0
 Kades comment so refreshingly honest and direct
  • 2 0
 I dont wana whine anymore but pls give us our beloved sport back ! RedBull save us pls!
  • 1 2
 I have not seen the start list for this event, I assume there are 80 to 90 riders. They have UCI points. They knew how to get their points. Read the rules, no matter how silly the rules are, you still have to have to follow them to participate.
  • 1 1
 Mountain biking needs Saudi Arabia so start a competing series with massive prize money for both the winners and some money for everyone that makes the live stream, just like what has happened in golf with LIV golf.
  • 1 0
 a homophobic country that treats women like shit, still practices slavery................. naaaahhh no fanx
  • 3 0
 UCI is the worst thing to happen to bikes ever
  • 1 0
 I think we can all agree that this year is going well so far. Three cheers for hubris.
  • 1 0
 With other words, points system should stay from last year...
  • 1 0
 They should collectively trip the line and take phantom DNFs in semis.
  • 1 0
 DH is dead 29 Is DEAD The Future IS Freeride





