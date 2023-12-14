World Cup Racing Coming to Max as $9.99 Add-On in 2024

Dec 14, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
photo

Warner Bros. Discovery has announced that the new home of World Cup racing for U.S. viewers will be the new B/R Sports Add-On on Max.

Following the shut-down of the GCN+ subscription service many viewers were left wondering how to watch world cup racing in 2024 if they lived outside of Europe. Today Warner Bros. Discovery has provided a piece of the puzzle that will be streaming World Cups in 2024 as U.S. viewers will now need to subscribe to Max and a new sports add-on package.

In its official press release Warner Bros. Discovery states that the new sports package on Max will feature "more than 300 of the world’s biggest racing events, including the prestigious Giro d’Italia, all race weekends of the UCI Mountain Bike World Series, all rounds of the UCI Track Champions League, 53 women’s World Tour Pro Series broadcasts, the E3 Saxo Bank Classic, the Kuurne–Brussels–Kuurne, and more."

To ensure you can keep watching World Cups next season U.S. viewers will need to subscribe to the base version of Max and then select the B/R Sports add-on. Looking at the plan breakdown offered by Warner Bros. Discovery the cheapest way to get your racing fix will be to subscribe to the basic "with-ads" option costing $9.99 a month and then add the sports package for a further $9.99. If you don't want to watch with ads then you will need to change the base package to the "Ad-Free" option which costs $15.99, this package will still need the sports add-on. If you are already a subscriber of Max then you will just need to purchase the add-on to get access to the World Cup coverage.

With the latest update, U.S. race fans will now need to spend between $19.98 and $25.98 per month to watch World Cups. The change marks a big increase from the $8.99 monthly cost of GCN+ for the 2024 season. For European race fans, it is just £6.99 a month to watch the racing on Discovery+.

For other avid race fans outside of Europe and the U.S., it is still not clear how you can watch World Cups.



Official Press Release from Warner Bros. Discovery

Today, Max and TNT Sports, a division of Warner Bros. Discovery, announced that the most expansive roster of live cycling across Road, Mountain Bike, Track, BMX and Cyclocross will be coming to the B/R Sports Add-On on Max for U.S. subscribers in February 2024.

Live cycling coverage on Max will include more than 300 of the world’s biggest racing events, including the prestigious Giro d’Italia, all race weekends of the UCI Mountain Bike World Series, all rounds of the UCI Track Champions League, 53 women’s World Tour Pro Series broadcasts, the E3 Saxo Bank Classic, the Kuurne–Brussels–Kuurne, and more. All in, Max will be the one to watch for U.S. cycling fans, offering more live cycling event coverage throughout the year than any other streaming service.

Subscribers will also have access to “The Breakaway”, English-language pre- and post-race coverage which will harness the most immersive broadcast studio innovations to dissect the action for cycling fans.

Through its global distribution, Warner Bros. Discovery has a proud cycling heritage and is well-known for broadcasting cycling in all its forms to viewers around the world, harnessing the sport’s foremost experts including two-time Tour de France winner Alberto Contador, former World Road Race champion Philippe Gilbert, 17-year ex-pro and fan favorite Jens Voigt and 24-time Grand Tour stage winner Robbie McEwen to help better connect viewers with the sport during key events.

The move to integrate live cycling content on the B/R Sports Add-On on Max follows the closure of the GCN+ service and app on December 19, bringing more sports and entertainment content together in one place.

Max’s B/R Sports Add-On offers exceptional value with a full slate of premium live sports content included such as the MLB, NHL, NBA, NCAA Men’s March Madness, U.S. Soccer, 24 Hours of Le Mans and a variety of non-live sports programming to appeal to every fan.




68 Comments
  • 59 0
 $20 a month to watch like 7 races is absurd
  • 3 1
 but you're getting hundreds of races, what a great value !
  • 1 0
 So we have FloSports which is an absolute pile of dog crap, and now this. Thank you big media for turning streaming service back into satellite/cable subscription models all over again - getting/paying for channels we don’t watch. The upside is that I will have a little more money and watching less TV in 2024- works out as a great new year’s resolution too. As much as I don’t like the UCI, it would be great to have a UCI subscription to watch all types of racing.
  • 30 0
 Media companies are forgetting that convenient, affordable streaming services pulled customers back from less convenient, but free piracy. Raising prices, fracturing media properties so that customers are required to subscribe to half a dozen services, re-injecting ads into paid services, crackdowns on viewing in multiple locations, removing media so royalties need not be paid, etc., will only drive more and more folks back to the high seas. Yarrr…
  • 4 0
 media companies only care about profits for their shareholders. not about providing a worthwhile service at an affordable price.
  • 9 0
 @totaltoads: the two need not, and arguably should not, be mutually exclusive.
  • 31 3
 Piracy is not the answer, so if someone has a list of places they have used to successfully do this illicit activity in the past, please share it so I can know which websites I need to avoid while subscribing to Max with all required add ons and gizmos.
  • 30 0
 This is not the Warner we were asking for.
  • 2 1
 Comment gold
  • 27 0
 This is going to destroy Downhill Viewership in the US. I love watching downhill but this is a hard ask from even the most dedicated fans.
  • 1 0
 Yep, this is not the way to build a following for the sport. I wonder if we'll be able to get full replays or qualifying on Youtube?
  • 14 0
 Hahahaha loose the fans, win the random viewer with no interesst in the sport. This is how to get outside sports sponsoring.
Very smart. In 10 years the pros will be able to go to bikeparks with noone recognizing them, great success (borat voice)
  • 17 0
 Fuck you warner bros and your mediocre coverage and fees.
  • 14 0
 I will keep my hopes up there will be some great human who posts a link to watch for free. Just like I did last year. Thanks to that human.
  • 4 0
 This is how I watched almost every race for free last year.
tiz-cycling-live.io/livestream.php
  • 13 0
 Nope, will pirate or not watch. Get fucked.
  • 9 0
 And honestly these corporate pigs need to simmer tf down before they kill this sport. Absolutely out of touch.
  • 8 0
 If all the races were in one month i could see this being not great but maybe OKishhhhh. But who's going to shell out $25 to watch a race if it's the only race in September or any other month? So much for growing the sport. Excited for Hardline!
  • 9 0
 Mountain biking was so much better when it was just an obscure sport. Going "main-stream" doesn't have many benefits for us who have been riding for decades. More people.. more money.. more problems.
  • 5 0
 The gold standard of subscriber TV for me is F1 which is around $85 Canadian for 24 races and all the support races, practices and qualifying etc. MotoGP cost my friend around $200 last year but he was watching it with his son, so a bargain at twice the price. This one, if you went with the ad free option and didn't carefully unsubscribe at the end of the DH season, would cost you US $311.76 over 12 months. One might imagine paying that if it was for all road, cyclocross and MTB racing, including World's, the Tour and spring classics, but this is MTB with a bunch of mostly second tier road stuff. By the way, that's $417.90 in Canadian dollars. Can you imagine? Not that we have to worry as we can't watch it in Canada. (I predict it will be on FloBikes in Canada which will be expensive and get you at lot more 2nd tier road racing yay!)
  • 6 1
 Was happy to pay for the GCN plus thing but this is outside of what i feel comfortable with. What a way to bring the sport to the people...
  • 8 0
 Tiz is the way
  • 6 0
 f*ck warner bros you greedy bastards. I'll be watching Discovery+ using a VPN
  • 7 0
 RIP WC Racing. Game over.
  • 5 0
 I will be buying another DH casing tire on sale instead of spending that $80 to watch DH racing in 2024.
  • 5 0
 No word on Canada yet unfortunately
  • 3 0
 Turns out that without 0% interest rates coupled with a complicit oligopoly, these media companies don't have a pathway to profitability. Who woulda thunk!?
  • 6 0
 f*ck off.
Not worth it.
  • 1 0
 Unpopular opinion: I will happily pay if the money is put back into sport, particularly if more riders can make the jump to full time pro.

Any word on Canada yet?

Also, please rejig the commentary lineup. Gwin was Amazing but I doubt he’ll return.
  • 1 0
 Remember when everyone got sick of cable TV and having tons of ads and had to "subsribe" to like 7 different "theme packages" to get a handfull of shows you actually enjoy...

so the masses started ditching cable and satellite for streaming services that seemed to cover what you want under 1 maybe 2 subscriptions and no ads...

And now you need like 7 different streaming services to get the handfull of programs you want, and the ads are back...

Soooo dust off the old shaw box again?
Like many have said in the comments, this is all ridiculous, I'm going back to pirating.
  • 4 0
 I didn't sub to GCN+ but at $9 a month, it was on my radar. This is WILD
  • 3 0
 These crackheads have ruined WCDR and the stoke that was brought to the viewers by Rob Warner!
  • 4 0
 R.I.P. Downhill. Thanks for the good times.
  • 1 0
 So is this the "see what people will actually pay" game? $20/month to watch racing with ads is ludicrous, and I paid for GCN! I hope they go back to the drawing board on this plan before next year.
  • 4 1
 The invisible hand of the free market doing what it does best.
  • 3 0
 I'll just keep watching the raw footage a few days after the race, thanks.
  • 2 0
 Why can't we just watch this with a current discovery + subscription for f**k's sake.
  • 3 0
 Sooo enduro is probably even deader... Sad times to be a fan in the US.
  • 2 2
 Wait, wait wait. Devil's advocate here. What if a whole bunch of dirtbag mountain bikers pay and that pool of money pays the athletes better and the delivery of the thing we all really love. Just saying
  • 2 0
 Ha wishful thinking. We all know that ain't going to happen.
  • 2 0
 Guess i'll stick to watching third party post-race content from the teams, vloggers and my favourite mtb website
  • 1 0
 For other avid race fans outside of Europe and the U.S., it is still not clear how you can watch World Cups. We just won't watch
  • 1 0
 If I’m in Canada, can I just watch on Discovery +? This is all so confusing. That said, there is NO way in hell I’m paying $20 a month though I tell you what.
  • 3 0
 This is the End Frown
  • 2 0
 Who wants to go in on this together and bootleg it reddit style?
  • 2 0
 My one can of Red Bull a year was such a better option to watch downhill.
  • 2 0
 Tiz is actually the cheapest way to watch
  • 2 0
 Thank you American capitalists.
  • 1 0
 I paid last year but won't be this year. I guess I'll be getting my information from PB and the racers blogs
  • 1 0
 $240 year to watch a few bike races.... totally makes sense.
i paid for GCN last year but i will not be watching in 2024.
  • 1 0
 Was ok paying for the GCN+ at around $50 bucks a year - but MAX can go screw themselves
  • 1 0
 Why would anyone spend $240 a year when that money could go towards 18% of a set of electric wings cranks.
  • 1 0
 it's been good, see you later DH.....looking forward to the hardline series
  • 2 0
 lmao yea right
  • 1 0
 What about Eurosport+? Will that no longer be an option?
  • 1 0
 I guess I answered my own question, it is/was for Europe only: ucimtbworldseries.com/watch
  • 2 0
 game over
  • 1 0
 This wedding is horse shit
  • 1 0
 Who in their right mind does not simply get a vpn into Europe then
  • 1 0
 Seriously? What the f---.
  • 1 0
 Nails in the coffin. Was a no thanks before... Now it's a piss off
  • 1 0
 Bummer. Guess I'll have to go back to pirating my content
  • 1 0
 smh
  • 8 7
 Warner Brothers is AIDS.
  • 1 0
 Ummm NO
Below threshold threads are hidden







