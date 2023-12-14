World Cup Racing Coming to Max as $9.99 Add-On in 2024



Official Press Release from Warner Bros. Discovery



Today, Max and TNT Sports, a division of Warner Bros. Discovery, announced that the most expansive roster of live cycling across Road, Mountain Bike, Track, BMX and Cyclocross will be coming to the B/R Sports Add-On on Max for U.S. subscribers in February 2024.



Live cycling coverage on Max will include more than 300 of the world’s biggest racing events, including the prestigious Giro d’Italia, all race weekends of the UCI Mountain Bike World Series, all rounds of the UCI Track Champions League, 53 women’s World Tour Pro Series broadcasts, the E3 Saxo Bank Classic, the Kuurne–Brussels–Kuurne, and more. All in, Max will be the one to watch for U.S. cycling fans, offering more live cycling event coverage throughout the year than any other streaming service.



Subscribers will also have access to “The Breakaway”, English-language pre- and post-race coverage which will harness the most immersive broadcast studio innovations to dissect the action for cycling fans.



Through its global distribution, Warner Bros. Discovery has a proud cycling heritage and is well-known for broadcasting cycling in all its forms to viewers around the world, harnessing the sport’s foremost experts including two-time Tour de France winner Alberto Contador, former World Road Race champion Philippe Gilbert, 17-year ex-pro and fan favorite Jens Voigt and 24-time Grand Tour stage winner Robbie McEwen to help better connect viewers with the sport during key events.



The move to integrate live cycling content on the B/R Sports Add-On on Max follows the closure of the GCN+ service and app on December 19, bringing more sports and entertainment content together in one place.



Max’s B/R Sports Add-On offers exceptional value with a full slate of premium live sports content included such as the MLB, NHL, NBA, NCAA Men’s March Madness, U.S. Soccer, 24 Hours of Le Mans and a variety of non-live sports programming to appeal to every fan.





Warner Bros. Discovery has announced that the new home of World Cup racing for U.S. viewers will be the new B/R Sports Add-On on Max.Following the shut-down of the GCN+ subscription service many viewers were left wondering how to watch world cup racing in 2024 if they lived outside of Europe. Today Warner Bros. Discovery has provided a piece of the puzzle that will be streaming World Cups in 2024 as U.S. viewers will now need to subscribe to Max and a new sports add-on package.In its official press release Warner Bros. Discovery states that the new sports package on Max will feature "more than 300 of the world’s biggest racing events, including the prestigious Giro d’Italia, all race weekends of the UCI Mountain Bike World Series, all rounds of the UCI Track Champions League, 53 women’s World Tour Pro Series broadcasts, the E3 Saxo Bank Classic, the Kuurne–Brussels–Kuurne, and more."To ensure you can keep watching World Cups next season U.S. viewers will need to subscribe to the base version of Max and then select the B/R Sports add-on. Looking at the plan breakdown offered by Warner Bros. Discovery the cheapest way to get your racing fix will be to subscribe to the basic "with-ads" option costing $9.99 a month and then add the sports package for a further $9.99. If you don't want to watch with ads then you will need to change the base package to the "Ad-Free" option which costs $15.99, this package will still need the sports add-on. If you are already a subscriber of Max then you will just need to purchase the add-on to get access to the World Cup coverage.With the latest update, U.S. race fans will now need to spend between $19.98 and $25.98 per month to watch World Cups. The change marks a big increase from the $8.99 monthly cost of GCN+ for the 2024 season. For European race fans, it is just £6.99 a month to watch the racing on Discovery+.For other avid race fans outside of Europe and the U.S., it is still not clear how you can watch World Cups.