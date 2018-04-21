Qualifying Photo Gallery- Lošinj DH World Cup 2018











Losinj calls itself the Island of Vitality, but after the number of bikes, bodies, and especially tires that have been destroyed the past two days, it's looking more like the Island of Brutality. With no smooth or obvious line, and with racers constantly pushing to find extra speed on a course that only feels rough and more awkward the faster you go, mistakes are bound to happen. And very few tracks will punish a mistake the way the one here in Croatia has. There's no subtlety about it. If you get off line at race speed you will likely crash, and with nothing but sharp and solid rock to land on, there's a good chance you are going to get hurt. If you are lucky enough to pick the worn line and not crash, then you will probably get a puncture. Your tire will blow apart with a bad bang, and the crowd lining the course will be temporarily in awe of the spectacle until they realize you have covered them in tubeless tire sealant. However, if you are one of the skilled or lucky few that can master the rough terrain with confidence and aggression you are in a pretty exclusive club this weekend. On a track that seems to enjoy making the best riders in the world look tentative and confused, a select few have managed to rise to the top.



In qualifying today we would see the first points of the 2018 World Cup season handed out, and with the title chase now on the line, the pace was turned up a notch. For the juniors, we saw some new faces in the mix as last year's graduating class has now moved up to Elite's, and it would be Vali Holl and Kade Edwards taking top honors. In the Elite Women's race, it would be Rachel Atherton back on top for the first time in nearly a year with Tracey Hannah and Myriam Nicole hot on her heels. With only two seconds separating the top 3 in qualifying, it is guaranteed to be tight racing on Sunday. Last on track wathe Elite Men with Aaron Gwin blasting down the track first to take the early lead. His time held for the top 10 riders and usually, that's a sign of who's fastest, but today would not be that day. Dean Lucas would be the first to best Gwin's time by just over a second before 24th seeded Brook Macdonald came flying across the line another second clear. When the dust settled the Bulldog muscled his way to the top with Lucas second, and Gwin Close behind. Further down the order we also saw standout performances from riders like Troy Brosnan, Sam Blenkinsop, Eddie Masters and Amaury Pierron in a top ten that is separated by a scant four seconds.



Many top riders suffered mechanicals or flat tires and did not make the finals. With the new rule for 2018 that only allows the top 60 to pass through to the final there are a lot of big names that dig not make it to Sunday's final show. For them it will be a long five week wait for redemption at round two in Fort William.





It's been a rough few days already here in Losinj and it's only going to get worse.





Don Deano and Jacky Moir getting prepped for a fine day of quali runs at the Intense pits.





Tahnee's mechanic, Matt, trapped in a plastic case of emotion. He doesn't get out much.





Myriam Nicole waiting for the shuttle in her fresh 2018 threads first thing this morning.





Vero Widmann and Rachel Atherton heading up for morning practice.





We go to some pretty scenic places throughout the year but this start hut might just be the cream of the crop. Rachel Atherton takes the final few steps before starting her first practice run this morning.





Business as usual after a short sabbatical for Rachel Atherton.





AG on the attack on a full heater practice run before qualies.





15th and only 6 seconds back for Dakotah Norton.





Troy Brosnan flying down the stone-walled gauntlet to 4th place, just over 2 seconds back.





Just inside the top 10 today for Laurie Greenland.





Joe Smith had his best quali result in a long time today with 12th.





Rough day for Gaetan Vige and many others who failed to make the final cut of 60 riders.





Magnus Manson gapping the walls and into the finals woods before the alleyway dash.





It was no surprise to see Tracey Hannah right at the sharp end. She's looked smooth and fast all weekend.





Miranda Miller raced for the first time in the rainbow jersey but unfortunately, a puncture would push her down to 20th.





Kye A'hern riding to 3rd in the juniors just over 2 seconds back.





Jack Moir sharking for seconds on the way to 10th.





Greenland has been paying close attention to those fine details here in Losinj and should give his teammate a good run for his money tomorrow.





Charlie Harrison had some creative inside lines en route to 11th.





Finn Iles feeling the heat of being in the elite race this season.





Loris Vergier looks to be one of the fastest out there, but unfortunately, a puncture kept him from showing his full hand in qualifying.





Sam Blenkinsop has looked at ease on track and that translated into a fast 5th place time in qualifying.





Thibaut Daprela has time to find up top in the short morning practice session if he wants to take the win on his WC debut.





Brook MacDonald true to his fastest TT... Apparently timed training counts for something after all.





Luca Shaw is right in the mix in 6th.





Third in the first split, Danny Hart is naturally still a dangerman for tomorrow.





Tahnee Seagrave had a good pace for the first two splits but lost quite a bit of time at the bottom of the track.





First-year junior Vali Holl's time would have slotted her into 9th in elites. One to watch out for.





There's nowhere soft to land here in Losinj as Wyn Masters finds out. The result? A gash in the knee and a destroyed mech.





Fresh off the back of 2 EWS wins in South America, Cecile Ravanel is back and trying her hand at downhill. 5th place today and in podium contention.





Troy Brosnan took the fastest top split but slipped to 4th by the bottom.





Kade Edwards is the man to beat in juniors but will face some stiff competition from the likes of Daprela and A'hern. He started 2018 in the perfect way going fastest in seeding.





The YT Mob are back to a trio. Angel Saurez with a solid run into 26th. Good to see the young Spaniard fit, healthy and riding fast.





Greg Minnaar has likely given finish line interviews in worse places than the shores of the Adriatic Sea.





2nd, 10th and 11th place qualifiers for the IFR boys, but still mellow as can be. Tomorrow's a big day for Dean Lucas and co...





Some days it all goes to plan, and other days it's time to make a new plan.





Tracey Hannah is a bit bruised and sore from a big crash in training but she soldiered on to take 2nd in qualifying, just 1.4 seconds back.





Clip review for the Mob at close of play. Third for Aaron and 26th for Suarez, finally healthy and back in the game at long last.





Brook's back on top and looking to blow up plenty of rock to keep it that way for the big show.





Call it a comeback....






