Video: Luca Cometti Shows Off San Diego's Riding Highlights

As a young grom, I grew up watching downhill mountain bike films from both Clay Porter and Alex Rankin and I immediately knew that was what I wanted to do. I put all my effort into trying to be the best downhill racer I could be and slowly started to see some results as a junior. Having been raised in San Diego, I grew up close to Intense Cycles, which led me to get a ride with them in my later years as a junior. I went to Intense one year with a proposal to do some national rounds and a few world cup races and they called me into the office a few days later to offer me a ride on their world cup program.
Fast forward a couple of years and I was able to get a few top 30 and top 40 results. My last year with the team in 2016 I struggled with mechanical issues and some injuries and didn't get the results the team was looking for, so we both went our own ways. I knew I had more to prove to myself so I sent out in 2017 with a full summer full of racing on a privateer deal with Commencal Bikes racing both Crankworx, World Cups and national rounds. My Girlfriend at the time and I set out for 3 months on the road going race to race trying to see If I could get some results as a privateer to get back on a world cup team for the following season.
That year did not go as I wanted results-wise, but I found myself drawn to Crankworx, because of the fact that I could spend the same amount of money as a world cup, but race 2-3 times as many races. Going into 2018, Crankworx was what I focused my effort on and was able to manage 2 podiums in 2 different disciplines, which has got me fired up for 2019 to try and improve on those results from 2018.
One of my main supporters, Bolle, gave me the chance to set out with a filmer and photographer to create some content to show some of my prep going into the 2019 race season.
We've been lucky with a super wet winter, which has made riding and digging about as good as it gets in San Diego.
I have been working with the Vanheel brothers, formerly known as Suspended Productions, for over 7 years now. While all of our lives have gotten very busy, it was fun to get the whole crew together again to shoot some content. Brock on the video camera, and Jake on the photo camera
Eventually they got off their devices and ripped some fresh dirt with me in between takes.
Thanks to Bolle for giving me the chance to put this project together, and of course to Knowmad Development (Brock Vanheel) and Skeptik (Jake Vanheel) for helping bring my vision to life.
- Luca Cometti
