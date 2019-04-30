Video: Luca Cometti Shows Off San Diego's Riding Highlights

We've been lucky with a super wet winter, which has made riding and digging about as good as it gets in San Diego. We've been lucky with a super wet winter, which has made riding and digging about as good as it gets in San Diego.

I have been working with the Vanheel brothers, formerly known as Suspended Productions, for over 7 years now. While all of our lives have gotten very busy, it was fun to get the whole crew together again to shoot some content. Brock on the video camera, and Jake on the photo camera I have been working with the Vanheel brothers, formerly known as Suspended Productions, for over 7 years now. While all of our lives have gotten very busy, it was fun to get the whole crew together again to shoot some content. Brock on the video camera, and Jake on the photo camera

Damn millenials and their devices

Eventually they got off their devices and ripped some fresh dirt with me in between takes. Eventually they got off their devices and ripped some fresh dirt with me in between takes.

Thanks to Bolle for giving me the chance to put this project together, and of course to Knowmad Development (Brock Vanheel) and Skeptik (Jake Vanheel) for helping bring my vision to life. Thanks to Bolle for giving me the chance to put this project together, and of course to Knowmad Development (Brock Vanheel) and Skeptik (Jake Vanheel) for helping bring my vision to life.