World Cup XC Riders Warned for Using 'Team' Plates to Gain Extra Training Time

Following inappropriate use of ‘Team’ plates at the first two rounds of the XCO World Cup they will now only be issued to National Federations, UCI teams and Elite teams.



We would remind you that ‘Team’ plates are for the use of Federation or UCI team coaches to be able to ride with their athletes during the official training period for the rider. They

should not be used by athletes wishing to train in a different training period to their own.



Any rider found using a “Team” plate will be subject to a fine penalty and the ‘Team’ plate will be removed from that team/rider for the remainder of the season. — UCI