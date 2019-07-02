World Cup XC Riders Warned for Using 'Team' Plates to Gain Extra Training Time

World Cup XCO riders have been warned by the UCI prior to the Les Gets World Cup for using 'Team' plates to gain extra training time.
As per regulation 4.9.014
, "A coach of a national team or a UCI elite MTB team or UCI MTB team who holds a licence, must request a handlebar number to use when reconnoitering the course. As well as the handlebar number he must wear a helmet." In short, coaches can register for a 'Team' plate that allows them ride alongside their team's riders in any practice session to help them with line choice, measuring efforts and general race tactics.
However, it seems that some racers have been using these plates to enter a practice session they are not normally allowed in and the UCI is trying to cut down on this practice. No riders have explicitly been named but it seems this has been a tactic among teams at both Albstadt and Nove Mesto. Team plates will now only be issued to National Federations, UCI teams and Elite teams and any team found abusing the system will lose the privilege for the rest of the year.
|Following inappropriate use of ‘Team’ plates at the first two rounds of the XCO World Cup they will now only be issued to National Federations, UCI teams and Elite teams.
We would remind you that ‘Team’ plates are for the use of Federation or UCI team coaches to be able to ride with their athletes during the official training period for the rider. They
should not be used by athletes wishing to train in a different training period to their own.
Any rider found using a “Team” plate will be subject to a fine penalty and the ‘Team’ plate will be removed from that team/rider for the remainder of the season.—UCI
