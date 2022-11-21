World Ride Announces 2023 Trip Dates

Press Release: World Ride

World Ride has announced its 2023 Mountain Bike Trip Dates! World Ride trips help to support the organization's mission of getting more women on mountain bikes around the globe. World Ride has programs in Nepal, Guatemala, Peru, Botswana and Lesotho and helps to get women on bikes to help create community and build confidence. Travel to one of the destinations that World Ride works in to go on a fun mountain bike adventure. These trips are guided by some of the women that World Ride works with and have helped to support in training to become mountain bike guides. These trips are open to everyone- men and women alike, so grab your mountain bike buddies and join on a trip-of-a-lifetime, all while helping to support a good cause.Safari on bikes? You heard that right! World Ride's 7 Day Mountain Bike Safari trip to Botswana April 10-16, 2023 is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to go on a safari…on mountain bikes! On this trip, you will ride through the Mashatu Game Reserve, traversing the savannah and stunning river valleys. You will stay in beautiful camps that have hot showers, delicious food, and frequent wildlife sightings including elephants, zebra, giraffes and more. Highly trained guides are always present to maintain a safe and enjoyable experience for the riders and the magnificent animals in their natural habitat.World Ride has been working for 5 years in Nepal and does trips on the Annapurna Circuit, Enduro Jomsom Muktinath trips and will be doing their first ever Upper Mustang trip May 8-25, 2023. Upper Mustang is an incredible area that restricts tourism to retain the rich culture of the region. It is a land where Nomads herd yaks in the high pastures, ponies carry your luggage, rosy cheeked locals toil the arid soil to earn a living, where Tibetan culture is almost untouched by civilization and add to this some of the BEST mountain biking terrain in the world. Put simply this trip showcases the very best Mountain Biking that the Himalaya has to offer! On this trip, you will be visiting during the Tiji Festival to get to experience that culture, while biking through incredible scenery.Do you want to ride amongst volcanoes, visit the stunning Lake Atitlan, AND get to ride with 60+ Guatemalan women? World Ride will help to put on a Travesia group ride event in Guatemala on January 28, 2023. The first edition of this ride in December of 2019 and had over 60 women participate, and this second edition of the event will be on the last day of riding during a week long trip riding the best singletrack Guatemala has to offer.Are you interested in shuttled downhill rides on steep, technical trails? Then Peru trip is the mountain bike destination for you! This trip includes some serious shredding on old Incan trails that are steep and full of technical, rocky challenges. You will be glad to shuttle as the rides all start at high elevations in some of the most stunning mountains in the world. You will also have the chance to visit Machu Picchu, one of new 7 wonders of the world.Mountain, waterfalls and singletrack... sound like things you are into? So are we, and you can experience all of them in Lesotho! This 10 Day Mountain Bike trip to Lesotho is designed to show you some of the highlights of what this beautiful African country has to offer! On this trip, we will spend time riding the best trails in the country through mountainous terrain, experience the culture of this tiny landlocked country, and get to ride one of the first Pump for Peace pump tracks.