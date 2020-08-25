World Ride Announces Details for its Womens MTB Mountain Bike Movie Night

Press Release: World Ride

Help World Ride fund a mountain bike instructor training course for women in Nepal with our online movie night. The women's mountain bike online movie night will be on August 27th, 2020 at 7:00pm MST. This event will include:- Pedal Through- with Analise Cleopatra, Brooklyn Bell, and DeJuanae Toliver-Porter. The film follows their journey as Analise discovers the joys of bikepacking.- Sound of Speed: Kate Courtney- See Kate Courtney release her inner spirit animal - the shark, as she takes a bite out of rugged trails in Sedona, AZ- Naretoi- follow the journey of Masai women who have never climbed a mountain as they take on Mount Kenya. Naretoi means women empowering women.- Perspectives India- Follow Micayla Gatto's journey on her bike as she rides through the sites and sounds of beautiful India.With the proceeds from this movie night, World Ride, a 501(c)3 non profit will be helping give scholarships to women in Nepal and Iran for a mountain bike skills instructor training course that will help them be able to teach skills safely and effectively to get more women into the sport in their countries.Movie night tickets and online sweepstakes tickets are now available by donation at www.world-ride.com.