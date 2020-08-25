World Ride Announces Details for its Womens MTB Mountain Bike Movie Night

Aug 25, 2020
by jsg2  

Press Release: World Ride

Help World Ride fund a mountain bike instructor training course for women in Nepal with our online movie night. The women's mountain bike online movie night will be on August 27th, 2020 at 7:00pm MST. This event will include:

- Pedal Through- with Analise Cleopatra, Brooklyn Bell, and DeJuanae Toliver-Porter. The film follows their journey as Analise discovers the joys of bikepacking.
- Sound of Speed: Kate Courtney- See Kate Courtney release her inner spirit animal - the shark, as she takes a bite out of rugged trails in Sedona, AZ
- Naretoi- follow the journey of Masai women who have never climbed a mountain as they take on Mount Kenya. Naretoi means women empowering women.
- Perspectives India- Follow Micayla Gatto's journey on her bike as she rides through the sites and sounds of beautiful India.

With the proceeds from this movie night, World Ride, a 501(c)3 non profit will be helping give scholarships to women in Nepal and Iran for a mountain bike skills instructor training course that will help them be able to teach skills safely and effectively to get more women into the sport in their countries.

Movie night tickets and online sweepstakes tickets are now available by donation at www.world-ride.com.

Get movie night tickets here.

Enter the sweepstakes here.



Posted In:
Industry News Press Releases Brooklyn Bell Kate Courtney Micayla Gatto


Must Read This Week
Updated With Video: Forbidden Bike Company's New Longer Travel Bike
72051 views
Field Test: 2021 Specialized Epic EVO S-Works - The Most Versatile
50551 views
Review: Privateer 161 - The Budget Priced Brute
45974 views
Sam Hill to Sit Out 2020 EWS Season Due to COVID Risk
45099 views
Field Test: 9 XC Bikes & the Grim Donut VS Impossible Climb
44642 views
Spotted: A Better Look at Cannondale's New Long Travel Bike
41508 views
Kellys' New Theos eMTB Has a Robot-Built Carbon/Steel Thermoplastic Frame
38669 views
2021 Mondraker Podium - The World's Lightest Production XC Hardtail?
38100 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007121
Mobile Version of Website