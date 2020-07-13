World Ride Announces Details for Online Movie Night Featuring New Films and Live Q&A with Claudio Caluori

Press Release: World Ride
World Ride, a 501(c)3 non-profit that has a mission of empowering women globally through mountain biking will be hosting another online movie night fundraiser on Thursday, July 16th at 7:00 pm MST. The organization had a series of movie nights planned around the US and Canada but had to move them online due to the coronavirus pandemic. These online movie nights will continue throughout the remainder of 2020.
"We have been overwhelmed by the support we have received with these online movie nights. It has been so great to get comments from people telling us how much they have enjoyed them during this challenging time. We have also been able to continue supporting the women we work with in Nepal and Guatemala through purchasing bikes for bike libraries, supporting guide training and setting up a mountain bike skills certification course," says World Ride director Julie Cornelius.
With the movie nights being online, it also allows for live Q&A with people from around the globe. World Ride is looking forward to welcoming Claudio Caluori of Velosolutions for a live session after a film featuring their #pumpforpeace
initiative to build pump tracks in developing countries. "We have been working with Claudio and his team on some projects and are looking forward to talking more about how pump tracks can make a difference for communities around the globe," says Cornelius.
The full line up of films includes: Forward
- A film that shows Casey Brown pushing the boundaries of what can be done on a bike and challenging gender barriers in action sports. Pedal
- Dutch adventure cyclist Hera Van Willick uses her bike to define a life of freedom and adventure, pedaling her own path through life.Choosing to Live
- A film that follows Sarah Hornby's bikepacking journey through the Canadian Rockies as a way to connect to her late husband's greatest passion.Trails Alive
- Do you ever feel like the trails come alive when you ride them? A film by Anne Cleary and Lacy Kemp Featuring Veronique Sandler, Vaea Verbeeck, Casey Brown, Hannah Bergemann, Micayla Gatto and Britney White.Velosolutions Pump for Peace Lesotho
- Velosolutions built their first-ever Pump for Peace track in Lesotho, South Africa. Now this track plays host to the 2019 Red Bull Pump Track World Championship.
Along with the films and Q&A, World Ride will be announcing a contest during the movie night. The full details for the movie night:
When: Thursday, July 16, 2020, at 7:00 pm MST
Where: Live streaming online, here is the link to register
Cost: $10 donation
Sweepstakes: Over $1700 in prizes! Tickets here
Claudio Caluori of Velosolutions #pumpforpeace
will be live for Q&A during the movie night.
Casey Brown's newest film Forward will be shown.
