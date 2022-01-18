close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

World Ride Announces Details for Online Movie Night

Jan 19, 2022
by jsg2  
PRESS RELEASE: World Ride

World Ride is hosting their next online movie night on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 6:30 PM MST. This virtual event features the latest women’s mountain bike films and helps to support World Ride’s programs in Nepal, Guatemala, Peru, Botswana and Lesotho.

“This movie night, we will be screening 7 new films,” says Julie Cornelius, Executive Director, World Ride. “We’ll also have an announcement during the event about a program people can get involved with.”


Movie Night Details:
When: Thursday January 20, 2022 at 6:30pm MST
Where: Online via Zoom
Tickets: $10 can be purchased here
Films to be screened: Future Ground, Mind the Brain, Rides Like a Mother, Red Bull Formation, Sii Hasin, The Crunchy People, The Roanoke Riveters


World Ride has been able to continue work of empowering women globally through mountain biking throughout the pandemic with virtual movie nights. All proceeds from the movie nights go toward this mission.

With the global bike shortage, World Ride continues to accept bike donations to ship to the countries they work in. World Ride is a 501(c)3 non profit that works to empower women globally through mountain biking and all donations are tax deductible.



Posted In:
Videos Press Releases #PBWMN


Must Read This Week
18 Bikes That Could Be Updated in 2022
66409 views
Iron Horse Sunday Reborn - A Classic Downhill Bike Modified with Modern Geometry & Mullet Wheels
51074 views
Why Your Bike Might Have Less Travel Than Claimed
44223 views
Atherton Bikes Launch Direct to Consumer Website Sales
43830 views
Details Revealed for Hope's New Tech 4 Levers
41157 views
Cam Zink Signs with Devinci
36284 views
Pinkbike Poll: Has Your Shock Ever Failed?
35071 views
Spotted: A Chromag Full Suspension Bike, This Time for Adults
34948 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007096
Mobile Version of Website