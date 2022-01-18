World Ride Announces Details for Online Movie Night

PRESS RELEASE: World Ride
World Ride is hosting their next online movie night on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 6:30 PM MST. This virtual event features the latest women’s mountain bike films and helps to support World Ride’s programs in Nepal, Guatemala, Peru, Botswana and Lesotho.
“This movie night, we will be screening 7 new films,” says Julie Cornelius, Executive Director, World Ride. “We’ll also have an announcement during the event about a program people can get involved with.”
Movie Night Details:
When: Thursday January 20, 2022 at 6:30pm MST
Where: Online via Zoom
Tickets: $10 can be purchased here
Films to be screened: Future Ground, Mind the Brain, Rides Like a Mother, Red Bull Formation, Sii Hasin, The Crunchy People, The Roanoke Riveters
World Ride has been able to continue work of empowering women globally through mountain biking throughout the pandemic with virtual movie nights. All proceeds from the movie nights go toward this mission.
With the global bike shortage, World Ride continues to accept bike donations to ship to the countries they work in. World Ride is a 501(c)3 non profit that works to empower women globally through mountain biking and all donations are tax deductible.
0 Comments
Post a Comment