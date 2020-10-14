World Ride Announces Details for Screening of Women's Mountain Bike Films

PRESS RELEASE: World Ride

World Ride has been hosting fundraising online movie nights during the pandemic and recently put out a call for their supporters to create their own women's mountain bike films. Films have been submitted from around the globe to be shown at the event. "We are very excited with the films that have been submitted. Through organizing these movie nights over the past six months, we have realized the need for more women's stories told in the mountain bike world. Our supporters really delivered with the films they created!" said World Ride director Julie Cornelius.Details for the movie night:Thursday October 15, 2020 at 6:30pm MDTTickets: $10 donationWorld Ride is a 501(c)3 non profit that works to empower women globally through mountain biking. Earlier this year, they purchased 4 mountain bikes to establish a bike library for the women they work with in Guatemala to borrow and take on group rides. This program has been so successful that there is a need for more bikes! It is challenging to find bikes to purchase right now, and World Ride is currently accepting donations of mountain bikes in reasonable condition to send to Guatemala. Proceeds from this movie night will go toward shipping the bikes to Guatemala. Donations are tax deductible and if you have a bike you would like to donate, please email julie@world-ride.com