World Ride Announces Details for Second Online Movie Night During Coronavirus Pandemic

PRESS RELEASE: World Ride
Due to popular demand, we are hosting another online movie night while we are all still at home. The movie night will feature a new lineup of five different women's mountain bike films. "We received so many positive and supportive messages from everyone who participated after the last movie night! So many people mentioned how it was exactly what they needed during this time. Because of the great response we decided to move forward will another online movie night, " said World Ride director Julie Cornelius. The online movie night will be available worldwide and will be interactive with live Q&A with some of the women featured in the films.
World Ride is a 501(c)3 non profit with the mission of empowering women globally through mountain biking. With the donations received from the online movie night on April 2, World Ride was able to purchase four bikes for the bike library in Guatemala. This will be a huge step in helping to get more women able to try out the sport and get involved in the World Ride program there. Women will be able to borrow a bike from the library and participate in group rides with other local women. Having four bikes will help to develop the community of female Guatemalan mountain bikers. Get all of the info for the movie night here.When:
Thursday April 30, 2020 at 6:30pm MSTWhere:
Live streaming online, here is the link to registerFilms:
I Just Want to Ride - the story of Lael Wilcox and her 2019 Tour Divide attempt
Life of Pie - How Jen and Anne of Hot Tomato Pizza help to unite a mountain biking paradise
When I Look Back - Lady shredders in Moab, UT making the most of life
Mont Thabor - Manon Carpenter bikepacks around beautiful Mount Thabor in the French Alps.
Free Riding Iran - Anita and Caro Gehrig twins join Faranak Parto Azar for a movie about courage, passion and mutual inspiration on two wheels.
Tickets are a $10 donation, get the household together and make some popcorn and tune in!
Sweepstakes: Over $1300 in prizes, enter here
