World Ride Hosts Online Women's MTB Movie Night During the Coronavirus Pandemic

World Ride is a 501(c)3 non profit with the mission of empowering women globally through mountain biking. We work with women in Nepal, Guatemala, Peru and Lesotho to develop the women's mountain bike community in each place. In these cultures, outdoor activities are not traditionally encouraged for women. The confidence gained for women from the challenge of mountain biking opens new possibilities and transfers to other areas of their lives. World Ride supports leadership and guide training to help women make a career through mountain bike tourism. World Ride organizes mountain bike trips to the places we work. These trips are guided by women that we have helped to become professional mountain bike guides. We also encourage social rides and have helped to develop bike libraries that women can borrow a bike to use for group rides.
World Ride had planned a series of movie nights across the US featuring women's mountain bike films to help fundraise for our programs. Due to the current coronavirus situation, we have had to postpone these events. Instead, World Ride is hosting an online movie night to support the mission of empowering women globally through mountain biking. Let’s all join together for a fun community event that anyone can participate in online.
Online movie night access is only $10. Proceeds will go toward keeping our programs running in the places we work and supporting the women we work with globally through purchasing bikes for bike libraries, building a pump track in Kathmandu, Nepal, hosting BICP Level 1 and 2 courses in Nepal and Guatemala, and more! When:
Thursday April 2, 2020 at 6:30pm MSTWhere:
Live streaming online, here is the link to registerCost:
$10 donationSweepstakes:
Over $2200 in prizes! Tickets here
.Full information here
