World Ride Online Movie Night to Support Program for Women Mountain Bikers in Botswana

May 19, 2021
by jsg2  

PRESS RELEASE: World Ride

World Ride is hosting their next online movie night on May 20, 2021 at 7:00 MDT (6:00PM PDT). This virtual event features women’s mountain bike films and helps to support World Ride’s new program to help get more women mountain biking in Botswana.

World Ride has been able to continue work of empowering women globally through mountain biking throughout the pandemic with virtual movie nights. All proceeds from the movie nights go toward this mission. In the past year, the movie nights helped to fund a bike library in Guatemala that women can borrow from, a monthly race series in Ghana, race support for Iranian World Cup XC racer Faranak Parto Azar, and developing new programs in Lesotho, Botswana, and Peru.

With the global bike shortage, World Ride continues to accept bike donations to ship to the countries they work in. World Ride is a 501(c)3 non profit that works to empower women globally through mountain biking and all donations are tax deductible.

Movie Night Details:

When: Thursday May 20, 2021 at 7:00pm MDT
Where: Online via Zoom
Tickets: $10 and can be purchased here
Sweepstakes: we have over $2200 in sponsor prizes. Enter here




