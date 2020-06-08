World Ride Teams Up with Rebecca Rusch & Be Good Foundation for Online 'Blood Road' Screening

PRESS RELEASE: World Ride
World Ride continues their online movie night series by teaming up with Rebecca Rusch and her Be Good Foundation to screen Blood Road. This award-winning film follows the journey of ultra-endurance mountain bike athlete Rebecca Rusch and her Vietnamese riding partner, Huyen Nguyen, as they pedal 1,200 miles along the infamous Ho Chi Minh Trail through the dense jungles of Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia. Their goal: to reach the crash site and final resting place of Rebecca’s father, a U.S. Air Force pilot shot down over Laos 40 years earlier.
World Ride is a 501(c)3 non-profit with the mission of empowering women globally through mountain biking. World Ride works with local women in Nepal and Guatemala to establish bike libraries, support leadership and guide training, and encourage recreational riding as a means for empowerment. With proceeds from the previous movie night, World Ride was able to purchase four bikes for the bike library in Guatemala and will be purchasing bikes for the Nepal library when their country-wide lockdown is eased. The movie nights will also help to support mountain bike instructor training for women in Nepal. We will also be expanding our mission to Lesotho and Peru when travel is possible again.
The Be Good™ Foundation creates opportunities for outdoor exploration, personal discovery and humanitarian service at local, national and global levels. Priorities include removal of UXO, or unexploded ordnance, throughout Laos, protecting public lands for recreation and access to all, and partnering with other cycling-related nonprofits to fund impactful change in their communities. Both organizations are excited to partner to work toward similar missions to work to improve communities through bikes.
Get all of the info for the movie night here
.
When: Thursday, June 11, 2020, at 6:30 pm MST
Where: Live streaming online, here is the link to register
Tickets are a $10 donation
Sweepstakes: Over $1600 in prizes, enter here
Live Q&A: After the film, Rebecca will be doing a live Q&A!
0 Comments
Post a Comment