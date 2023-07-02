How Much Do Pro XC Bikes Really Weigh? - Val Di Sole XC World Cup 2023

Trek Supercaliber

Teams Weight Guess

What's On The Bike

Size

Weight

BiXS Pace

Team's Weight Guess

What's On The Bike

Size

Weight

Ridley Probe RS

Team's Weight Guess

What's On The Bike

Size

Weight

BMC Fourstroke

Team's Weight Guess

What's On The Bike

Size

Weight

superior Team XF 29 Issue R

Team's Weight Guess

What's On The Bike

Size

Weight

Liv Pique Advanced Pro 29

Team's Weight Guess

What's On The Bike

Size

Weight

Mondraker F-Podium Carbon DC RR

Team's Weight Guess

What's On The Bike

Size

Weight

Scott Spark RC Team Issue

Team's Weight Guess

What's On The Bike

Size

Weight

Giant Anthem Advanced Pro 29

Team's Weight Guess

What's On The Bike

Size

Weight

KTM Scarp

Team's Weight Guess

What's On The Bike and

Size

Weight

Simpion Cirex SL

Team's Weight Guess

What's On The Bike

Size

Weight

Santa Cruz Blur

Teams Weight Guess

What's On The Bike

Size

Weight

What's the first thing that comes to mind when you say cross-country race bike? It's going to be weight, right? With the change to more extreme XC tracks, does the shave-every-gram mindset start to change? More riders than ever before running tire inserts, wider tires, and bikes with 120mm of travel. Are the days of weight weenies dead, or are there still plenty to be found?We headed out with a set of scales into the pits at Val di Sole to see who would first let us weigh the bikes and second, who would come out on top with the lightest bike that we could measure.We found 12 teams who were happy to weigh their bikes. That's not to say that there weren't more who were keen, but with time short we couldn't get around to all the pits. Maybe we can revisit this later in the year.There were certainly a few that were not keen for us to get the scales out on their bikes, which in itself was interesting. This is not super scientific. We borrowed a set of scales from the Giant Factory Off-Road Team (thank you, guys). We originally borrowed some luggage scales from the Val di Sole bike shop, but the Feedback scales were a lot easier to work with, so thanks to both for their help. And then we got to it.But first, you have to understand the practicalities of what we did here. This won't be a photo epic; the pits are always a tight space, so we worked around teams who were busy prepping bikes for a very busy XC practice. We used a simple format: first, the teams guessed their bike weight and if they had inserts and power meters fitted or anything else that would be a big weight addition. Then we put the bike on the dream crusher and found out what it weighed. So let's see what we found.Okay, first up, the Trek pits were a bit tight, even though they look massive. There were a lot of bikes and mechanics, all of whom were flat out, so we couldn't get a shot of the bike on the scales in the stand. You'll have to trust me on this one.The Trek team wasn't really sure about this one. Their guess was around 10kg.This Supercaliber belongs to Anton Cooper, and it doesn't have any inserts or a power meter on it. It's also worth noting that the Supercaliber is a softtail, with only 60mm of rear travel.Medium9.75 kg / 21.5 lb11 kgThe BiXS Pace, being a 120mm travel bike, may not yield low weight numbers. The team was quick with their guess, suggesting they might have weighed it previously. There are no tire inserts or a visible power meter, but it does have a dropper seatpost.Medium10.97 kg / 23.7 lb11 kgThe Ridley Probe RS, being a hardtail, is expected to have a low weight. Unfortunately, we didn't get information about the rider for this bike. However, it does have a power meter, dropper seatpost, and inserts in the tires.Large9.39 kg / 20.7 lb10.5 kgThe BMC Fourstroke that we measured had a power meter and dropper seatpost fitted.Large10.62 kg / 23.4 lbAnother warning here: reading orange roofs in pits may result in photos with random colors. However, we have to work with what we get. To avoid this issue, team managers are advised to make the roof of their pit white, please.10.5 kgWe weighed two Superior Team XF 29 Issue R bikes, one in size large and the other in size small, to see how much variation there was between the two. Both bikes were equipped with dropper seatposts, front and rear tire inserts, and power meters.LargeSmall 10.45 kg / 23 lbLarge 10.48 kg / 23.1 lb10.3 kgThe Liv Pique Advanced Pro 29 that I weighed had XC CushCore installed in both the front and back wheels, along with a Stages power meter.Medium10.3 kg / 22.7 lb11.3 KgThe Mondraker F-Podium Carbon DC RR, although initially intended as a spare bike for the team, is built to the same specifications as a team bike. It is a larger travel XC bike and features a power meter.Small11.04 kg / 24.3 lb10.3 kgThe Scott Spark RC Team Issue that we weighed belonged to Nino Schurter, and was equipped with a power meter, dropper seatpost, RockShox Flight Attendant, and has 120mm of travel. The team mentioned that these were not the lightest wheels they could run on the bike.Medium10.25 kg / 22.6 lb10.3 kgThe Giant Anthem Advanced Pro 29 that we weighed had a rear insert in the tires and a dropper seatpost fitted.Medium10.32 kg / 22.8 lb10.3 kgThe custom painted KTM Scarp that we weighed had tire inserts fitted and a dropper seatpost installed.Medium10.42 kg / 23 lb10.7 kgThe Simpion Cirex SL that we weighed had recently returned from training and was equipped with training wheels. Additionally, it had inserts in both the front and back tires, along with wider tires, which would add some weight.Medium10.8 kg / 23.8 lb10.5 kgOnce again, we had the opportunity to weigh a large and a small bike at Santa Cruz. Both bikes had a rear tire insert and a power meter installed.Large and SmallSmall 10.10 kg / 22.3 lbLarge 10.48 kg / 23.1 lbSo, what did we learn from all of that? Actually, bikes are still pretty lightweight. The hardtails are not as common as before but they definitely offer the lightest options. However, speaking to the riders and mechanics, weight isn't necessarily the main concern anymore. The durability of the bike to survive a full XC race is high in their minds. If it comes down to a compromise between finishing the race and shaving off a few grams, the teams I spoke to seem to prioritize being able to finish the race.A big thanks to all the teams and mechanics involved, as they really got behind it and enjoyed it. I even had a lot of the mechanics throughout the day chasing me to find out how they were holding up against the rest of the field. It's clear to see that weight still matters, but perhaps less than it ever has before. Also, the fact that the Scott bike is so light is just mind-boggling.