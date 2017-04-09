Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
World's First Double Backflip 360? - Video
Apr 9, 2017 at 19:40
Apr 9, 2017
by
Pinkbike Staff
Is this the world's first double backflip 360 done by a mountain biker? Either way, it's pretty impressive where this sport is heading and this is one of the most insane tricks that we've seen on a bike, period.
8 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 11
ilovedust
(35 mins ago)
Bah. Thats nothing. Should have seen the curb I rode off yesterday! Awesome.
[Reply]
- 1
larsmeier
(30 mins ago)
oh but you should have seen my jump of a curb!
[Reply]
+ 1
xc12
(7 mins ago)
Thats nothing compared to the stick i jumped over B)
[Reply]
+ 5
wintortree
(19 mins ago)
Does it count if it's not done to dirt. Not that I don't think this is so rad. But just wondering.
[Reply]
+ 4
Evansam
(34 mins ago)
Rogatkin Your Move?
[Reply]
+ 1
webby01
(8 mins ago)
Thank God he put his visor back on before landing it to the airbag
[Reply]
- 1
Mtbkid21
(35 mins ago)
Or double backflip 720? Almost looks like it could pass for a dub cork, I always thought that would be sick on a bike!
[Reply]
+ 1
NWuntilirest
(30 mins ago)
Fert da boys!!!
[Reply]
