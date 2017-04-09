World's First Double Backflip 360? - Video

Apr 9, 2017 at 19:40
Apr 9, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
 
Is this the world's first double backflip 360 done by a mountain biker? Either way, it's pretty impressive where this sport is heading and this is one of the most insane tricks that we've seen on a bike, period.
8 Comments

  • + 11
 Bah. Thats nothing. Should have seen the curb I rode off yesterday! Awesome.
  • - 1
 oh but you should have seen my jump of a curb!
  • + 1
 Thats nothing compared to the stick i jumped over B)
  • + 5
 Does it count if it's not done to dirt. Not that I don't think this is so rad. But just wondering.
  • + 4
 Rogatkin Your Move?
  • + 1
 Thank God he put his visor back on before landing it to the airbag
  • - 1
 Or double backflip 720? Almost looks like it could pass for a dub cork, I always thought that would be sick on a bike!
  • + 1
 Fert da boys!!!

