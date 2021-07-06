Audi Nines MTB Returns to Quarry in Germany, Includes Women for 2021

The time has come for Audi Nines to debut the much-needed addition of Mountain Biking’s top women into the Audi Nines family. The drive to make Audi Nines more inclusive and equal comes at a time when women’s talent in Mountain Biking is exploding, and riders are pushing their limits to develop the sport like never before. This integration provides new space for the expanding MTB community to demonstrate their talents on a global stage. Freeride and Slopestyle riders will have the chance to push themselves in an environment that isn’t driven by points and podiums but instead through creativity and freedom of expression. — Audi Nines