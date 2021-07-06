Audi Nines MTB Returns to Quarry in Germany, Includes Women for 2021

Audi Nines MTB returns to the quarry in Hunsrück-Nahe, Germany for a week of progression sessions August 24-28, 2021. The event will bring together a group of the world’s best Slopestyle and Freeride mountain bikers in a re-purposed stone quarry in Germany’s Rhineland-Palatinate state for a week of non-stop action and progression on the highest level.
The 2021 edition will be the fourth edition of the event and will include women for the first time.
|The time has come for Audi Nines to debut the much-needed addition of Mountain Biking’s top women into the Audi Nines family. The drive to make Audi Nines more inclusive and equal comes at a time when women’s talent in Mountain Biking is exploding, and riders are pushing their limits to develop the sport like never before. This integration provides new space for the expanding MTB community to demonstrate their talents on a global stage. Freeride and Slopestyle riders will have the chance to push themselves in an environment that isn’t driven by points and podiums but instead through creativity and freedom of expression.—Audi Nines
Casey Brown & Veronique Sandler , Caroline Buchanan, 4x Crankworx Slopestyle winner Emil Johansson, Nicholi Rogatkin, Bienvenido Aguado, Szymon Godziek, Sam Reynolds, and Thomas Lemoine have all confirmed their presence. Local riders Erik Fedko, Nico Scholze, and Lukas Knopf are also planning to attend.
Audi Nines says that the Big Air, Slopestyle, Freeride lines will be expanded and intertwined, facilitating multiple options and riding experiences. These lines will all converge into a classic Audi Nines multi-hit-mega-feature that’s sure to bring the heat.
Course builders Sam Reynolds, alongside Andi Brewi and Clemens Kaudela are already deep into discussions with the riders, planning a new and interweaving course design that will incorporate new terrain in the Quarry, giving riders the option to find creative lines from top to bottom.
|I’ve been a big fan of this event for many years, and I think having us ladies included in 2021 is huge! In my opinion, the format of a big session in a non-competitive environment is the perfect recipe for creativity and progression in Women’s Freeride and is exactly what is needed to develop the sport further and inspire more women to get amongst it. I can’t wait to send it with these awesome riders!—Veronique Sandler
Become A Nine video Contest Launches for Women
|Again, with uncertain times, we weren’t sure if we were able to pull off another Audi Nines, but I’m stoked to say we are going for it! Events like these are becoming more and more relevant, with riders frothing to throw down their new moves on the best courses. I can’t wait to see not only what the boys will bring this year but also the ladies too!—Sam Reynolds
The “Become a Nine” online video contest offers two amateur or professional mountain bikers the chance to win a wildcard entry to the Audi Nines MTB 2021 and showcase their talent on a global stage. Alongside the men’s entry, this year, we are proud to debut the addition of a women’s wildcard spot. The deadline to submit entries for the contest is 15th August 2021. Learn more at www.audinines.com Public Day Unable to Take Place
With the ever-changing COVID-19 situation, the Audi Nines team has decided not to host a public viewing day to maintain the safest and most stable environment for staff and riders.
For more news visit: www.audinines.com
7 Comments
Post a Comment