Video: New Bikes from We Are One and Orange, a Titanium Stem, and X-Fusion's Wireless Dropper - Sea Otter 2022

Apr 8, 2022
by Mike Levy  


The sun is out at Sea Otter and so are all the fresh bikes and shiny components, and that means it's time for us to take walk around the venue to see what's new. We spotted the 130mm and 170mm-travel versions of We Are One's Arrival, Orange's linkage-equipped Switch 7, a new down-country tire from Vittoria called the Syerra, 5 Dev's wild cranks and titanium stem that are both machined in San Diego, and X-Fusion's surprise E-Manic wireless dropper post.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks 5dev Orange Bikes vittoria We Are One X Fusion Shox Sea Otter 2022


5 Comments

  • 8 0
 I love my AXS reverb. (almost as much as I hated the squidgy hydraulic original)
If X-fusion have managed to acheive the same at half the price I applaud them.
  • 6 0
 Those, “We are One” bikes have beautiful lines!!
  • 1 0
 I love my orange stage 5 for it’s simplicity. I have ridden linkage bikes and like them too.
If I was after a linkage bike I would almost certainly not be looking at that orange!
  • 2 1
 So no XC fantasy league this year eh?
  • 1 0
 And enduro results?

