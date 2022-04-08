Video: New Bikes from We Are One and Orange, a Titanium Stem, and X-Fusion's Wireless Dropper - Sea Otter 2022

The sun is out at Sea Otter and so are all the fresh bikes and shiny components, and that means it's time for us to take walk around the venue to see what's new. We spotted the 130mm and 170mm-travel versions of We Are One's Arrival, Orange's linkage-equipped Switch 7, a new down-country tire from Vittoria called the Syerra, 5 Dev's wild cranks and titanium stem that are both machined in San Diego, and X-Fusion's surprise E-Manic wireless dropper post.