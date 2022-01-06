close
Wrap Around Smart Trainers & Colour Changing Paint - The Best MTB Adjacent Tech From the CES Show

Jan 6, 2022
by James Smurthwaite  
The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is back for 2022 and with it comes the usual mix of wacky and wonderful tech. It describes itself as the most influential tech show in the world so basically, it's Sea Otter for people that like to say 'integrated', 'immersive' and 'metaverse' and think NFTs are good, actually. With the rise of electric vehicles, we've started to see cycling and even mountain bikes represented at the Las Vegas event in recent years so we normally check in for trends and cool products.

Although the show is apparently sparsely attended this year, there have still been plenty of announcements made to coincide with it. Among the robot cats that bite you and the smart patch that prevents premature ejaculation (yes, really), here are some of our favourites that might be relevant to mountain bikers.


LG's Wrap Around Smart Trainer


Home fitness has become a big trend at the CES in 2022, as gyms around the world shut down due to the pandemic and people looked for alternate ways to keep fit. LG is hoping to capitalise on this and bring a new level of integration to smart trainers with its Virtual Ride screens. The trainer uses three 55" screens that wrap around the user including a curved display that is apparently the tightest currently designed for its size. LG says, "the whole setup lets you ride a bike through a forest at night or down the street of a European village in the most realistic possible way without actually being there."


More info, here.


Rear facing action camera


The Apeman Seeker RI is an action camera that has apparently been optimized for cyclists. Mainly targeted at road cyclists, it can provide a live stream from behind your seat to your phone so you can spend more time looking in front of you at what's on the road. It can also act as a cycling computer and will live feed data to your phone that is displayed around the video. At night, it has some extra safety features including a light and two lasers that project a cycling lane around you as a marker for drivers.

More info, here.


NIU's Double Internal Battery eBike


NIU's first ebike probably won't be shredding down Gargamel any time soon but it does offer a unique approach to increasing the battery power of ebikes. While some commuter ebikes do have double external batteries, this is the first ebike we've seen with double internal batteries - one in the downtube and one in the seat tube. The closest eMTBs come to this is Bosch's DualBattery system or Specialized's booster bottles but both of these have an external component. Could this style design ever translate to an eMTB? Probably not without a lot of difficulty and compromise but it's clear that there's still innovation to be found among the saturated world of ebikes.

More info, here.


Drones are Getting Better and Smarter


One drone that has caused a fair bit of buzz at the CES this year is the Skydio 2+. This edition is an update of the Skydio 2 that won a CES Innovation Award in 2021 but with improved flight range, longer flight time, a Skydio Care program, and a new Keyframe mode. That new mode offers programmable flight paths and automatic collision avoidance for professional filmers and creatives (full specs and information, here).

In short, much like action cameras before them, drones are offering amateur filmmakers get the kind of shots that were previously only available to professionals with a full crew and the pace of the technology is making this easier and cheaper seemingly year on year. The previous model already has Darren Berrecloth's seal of approval, watch his video shot using the drone below:



BMW's Colour Changing Paint


BMW has made a colour changing car. That's it, that's the story.

Ok, so this is probably a long way from coming to mountain bikes but imagine one day being able to change your bike's colour from dark grey to stealth black on a whim.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech


30 Comments

  • 14 0
 Just got my new simulator installed as it happens....with realistic UK winter riding add on feature of the wife chucking a bucket of cold murky water over me every ten mins. Great piece of kit.
  • 8 0
 Skydio is the most advanced drone follow-cam out there, but I can't help but notice that every influencer who uses it and the entire promotional video are shot either above tree line, in open meadows, or in areas with no vegetation (Moab/Sedona) where trail speed is low. How would that thing do following someone down dirt merchant, or A-Line? How about your average trail in the Scottish Highlands or East Coast USA where you have more trees than a Assegai has knobs?
  • 1 0
 I’ve seen this guy youtube.com/user/macatron86 use it in the highlands. Not sure if he hits tree-heavy trails while using it.
  • 8 0
 Can I ride my double battery e-bike indoors in front of my wraparound display, while filming my e-training session with a color changing drone?
  • 8 1
 Everything is this article makes me yearn to the past and reject the future. Wtf does humanity need any of this garbage?
  • 2 0
 Progress, baby. Progress.
  • 2 0
 I have to agree. the charm of a bike is that it is a purely mechanical escape. Go outside and get away from it all. but i would hate throwing all that crap on a charger after a ride. Not to mention trying to get all that stuff to work mid ride. "hold on Bro, we can't drop in, this thing isn't pairing with my phone right now"
  • 2 0
 Return to monke
  • 2 0
 I guess if you've got enough money for that wro around trainer you've got enough money to afford a house big enough to have a room dedicated to having it setup 24/7.
  • 3 0
 LOL! I think this kind of thing is DOA. In a couple of years, VR headsets like the Quest 2 will be much lighter and smaller. So no actual display of any kind needed, put on the goggles and you're good to go. My Zwift setup with a Tacx, my old road bike, and an old but still beautiful 42" plasma, takes up a good amount of space already. Would love to reduce that footprint. I did experiment using Zwift on my Quest 2. It's just like having a giant 2D display since Zwift is not 3D optimized. It worked, and wasn't horrible. But the headset itself was just not something I'd want to wear for a 1+ hour ride. I'll wear it for several hours playing Beatsaber, FPS games, etc. But then you're moving all over and totally distracted. 5 years, full Ready Player One gear, you heard it here first! Smile
  • 6 0
 @Chuckolicious: I think VR for zwift is a non-starter, I can't imagine having anything attached to my face while zwifting to be honest, the more airflow the better!

I can't see why you'd only want to look up and down though, surely a wider screen would be better?
  • 3 0
 @Chuckolicious: and the headset would be able to capture all the sweat lost during intervals and store it right in front of your face so you know exactly how much water is lost during a 1-hour effort.
  • 1 0
 @Chuckolicious: I was thinking the same thing. I'd rather be able to look left/right so wider is better. The VR headset of today would be a terrible sweat trap. I could see the VR headset design evolving into something better suited for endurance sports soon.
Nobody is buying that huge display thing except maybe some gyms or super rich dudes.
  • 1 0
 @Hayek: Go ahead and recirculate it and you've got a hydration system. Win win win
  • 1 0
 @hexhamstu: that's what they'll be showing off next year, don't worry. Product road maps, baby!
  • 1 0
 @hexhamstu: I have to imagine ventilation is high on the list of things VR headset makers are trying to resolve. Even just playing regular VR games current headsets can get pretty sweaty. Once full body tracking becomes the norm that will only get worse.
  • 1 0
 the paint on the Bimmer is amazing but I assume it would make repairing a small door ding or scratch and absolute nightmare....what was once an easy buff out is now an entire panel replacement
  • 1 0
 Yeah, definitely more of a proof of concept as opposed to something they’d ever actually apply to a car. Still pretty sweet though.
  • 3 1
 Pinkbike, give us some interesting meaningful exciting contents, not "this", PLEASE.
  • 1 0
 They should have taken it to the next level. You should be able to yell/throw things/spit at people who you determine to be in your way as you're "cycling" along.
  • 1 0
 upgrade to the premuim subscription to use the bell
  • 2 0
 Surely I want to look left and right on my £10,000 turbo trainer and not just up and down??
  • 1 0
 Market research shows that the second most looked at direction for cyclists is directly above them, like crane-your-neck directly above.
  • 2 0
 I'd like to wrap my head around the cost of that bike simulator...
  • 1 0
 You gotta be smart to know the answer.
  • 1 0
 Colour changing paint? Yippee, yet another reason to have batteries you don't need on a push bike.
  • 1 0
 It costs a lot of money to get motion sickness in the comfort of your own living room.
  • 1 0
 My tangled ball of charging cables is about to get a whole lot bigger this year.
  • 1 0
 BMW .... really? Big Grin Big Grin Big Grin
  • 1 0
 WTF Frown

Post a Comment



