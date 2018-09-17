PINKBIKE TECH

Wren's Inverted Fork - Interbike 2018

Sep 17, 2018
by Mike Levy  
Unless you're into the fat bike scene, you might not have heard of Wren before this, or maybe you spotted a similar fork being sold under a few different names. All that's changed from 2018 on, though, with Wren becoming the sole name behind the fork and implementing some big changes. I've walked by their booth at different shows for a few years now, but it turns out that I chose the right time to stop in and learn about their revised inverted fork that can fit any common wheel and tire combo and is available with 80 to 150mm of travel. Depending on the travel you want, expect to pay $899.99 to $949.99 USD.


Wren Inverted Fork

Intended use: trail / all-mountain / enduro
Travel: 110mm (80, 80, 100mm) / 150mm (120, 130, 140mm)
Wheel size: 26″ to 29″
Spring: TwinAir system
Damper: sealed, servicable cartridge w/ bladder
Stanchions: 36mm
Uppers: 43mm
Brass keyway system
Carbon fiber leg gaurds
Adjustments: low-speed rebound, low-speed compression w/ lockout
Price: $899.99 - $949.99 USD
More info: www.wrensports.com
Interbike 2018
Strangely, Wren doesn't have a name for their fork, with them simply referring to it is as the ''Inverted MTB Suspension Fork.''


The benefits of inverted forks are well-known; the bits that slide up and down are light so that it can respond to bumps quicker, they point the seals downward, and they can be much more rigid front-to-back. You know where they're not as rigid as a traditional fork? Side-to-side, unfortunately, with torsional flex being the sticking point for many people.

Wren isn't the first to employ a brass keyway system to add more rigidity - X-Fusion did it with their Revel, but it never worked well - but they do say that their design has proven to be reliable and trouble-free.


Wren
The Wren can be had with 80 - 150mm of travel, and it uses a brass keyway system to add torsional rigidity.


The fork's tubes are broached so that there are two keyways in each one, in which a set of brass keys hold the stanchions from rotating in the upper legs. Why brass? Because it's softer than the aluminum used for the upper tubes and stanchions, and it's an idea that's long been used in dropper posts and many other non-bike things.

We'll have to try it before giving it the nod or the shake, but it's certainly the biggest update for Wren's fork.


Interbike 2018
Look familiar? Wren's sealed damper uses a bladder to compensate for oil displacement, just like many other forks on the market.


You'll find a damper that looks a lot like a Charger unit from the outside, with a bladder up top to compensate for oil displacement and to provide back-pressure, along with a low-speed compression dial at the top of the leg that doubles as a firm lockout when you completely close it. Rebound is done at the bottom of the same leg. The bladder itself is molded and joined rather than being a seamless extruded piece as found on forks from Fox and RockShox, but Wren says that their approach saves a good chunk of money. The damper is user-serviceable, although some knowledge and skill are required, and Wren also sells every single part for the fork. Need two new shims and a piston bolt? No problem. Need a damper rod or seals? Of course.

You can also pick up a completely new damper for a reasonable $68 USD, or a special cold-weather damper filled with different oil that excels when it's 20°F or colder.

Spring duties are looked after by Wren's TwinAir system that's essentially a single air chamber that's split in two by a floating piston. There are two positive air chambers and two air valves - one at the top and another at the bottom - that are used to control the fork's progression.

So, if you put more air in the bottom chamber, it pushes the piston up and shrinks the volume of the top chamber, which in turn makes the fork ramp up in the same way that adding volume-reducing tokes would. The pressure on both sides will equalize, of course, but the volume of the chambers will change.
Interbike 2018
More air in the lower chamber provides more ramp-up, while higher pressure up top will deliver a more linear stroke.

Interbike 2018
Interbike 2018
The Wren will ship with these bolt-on carbon gaurds, too.


The most interesting thing about Wren's fork is that you can order it in any configuration you require; Boost or non-Boost spacing, tapered or straight steerer, with 150mm that can go down to 120mm in 10mm increments, or with 110mm that can be dropped down to 80mm in 10mm jumps. It fits 26'', 27.5'', and 29'' wheels, up to 2.5″ tires with non-Boost spacing, and up to 3.0'' tires with Boost spacing. There's also a wider version if you want to use it on a fat bike. Weights range from a claimed 4.5lb for the Boost fork with 110mm of travel to 4.9lb for the non-Boost 150mm version.

Must Read This Week
Behind the Bike - Knolly's New Fugitive
48404 views
Video: Gee Atherton's Hardline Course Preview POV
43059 views
Final & Quali Results: Redbull Hardline 2018
42740 views
29 Bikes From Red Bull Hardline 2018
42733 views
YT Introduces Aluminum Tues DH Bike
38373 views
Jamis' New 3VO-Suspended Hardline Enduro Bike - Interbike 2018
35868 views
Social Roundup: First Hits - Hardline 2018
35180 views
Is this Mondraker Prototype the Wildest XC Bike of the Year? - Interbike 2018
34167 views

9 Comments

  • + 7
 FVCK INTERBIKE. Not only did their industry day not allow people who are not currently in the bike industry on the mountain or near the festival, it also did not let people who WERE in the industry on the mountain or in the festival. You could only ride or view if you had a special badge that they weren't willing to give to the local bike shop mechanics. You had to be some part of an elite group and had to register far in advance. What a waste of a trip to Vail-owned Northstar. Vail is the root of most evil.
  • + 2
 Was just at the demo and got to ride the whole mountain. Registration is free for anyone in the industry. Its seems you lack foresight.
  • + 3
 Loved my inverted dvo emerald, the carbon torsion arch was genius. It’s great seeing a well thought out inverted fork being released. Even more so now seeing as people want to be able to swap out wheel sizes.
  • + 1
 honestly if their fat forks are any indication of this fork at all its a hard pass. shrugs, for the cost the weight and the damper are kinda meh. be interesting to see how this plays out.
  • + 1
 It would be a nice comparison on stuff like this to compare weight to well known items. Because I don't know if 4.5-4.9lb is good or bad, but if you added in the weight of a fox 34 or 36, it would be easier to tell.
  • + 1
 This looks to be the same damper as in my kids brood 20" fork. Same catalogue lockout dial too.. Nice damper for a kid.
  • + 1
 Looks right side up to me
  • + 1
 What about offset?
  • + 1
 Yup, same question. You can't have the same offset on your DJ fork to your 29" enjurow plough bike.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.037266
Mobile Version of Website