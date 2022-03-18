close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Wrong Numbers: How Judging Bikes by Their Geometry Charts Doesn’t Tell the Full Story

Mar 18, 2022
by Beta MTB  
https://www.betamtb.com/culture/wrong-numbers-how-judging-bikes-by-their-geometry-charts-doesnt-tell-the-full-story/

Posted In:
Beta MTB Travis Engel


Must Read This Week
Review: Scott Spark RC World Cup - 120mm Is The New XC
55159 views
Spotted: A Closer Look at the New Intense Prototype DH Bike
45932 views
Check Out: New Multi-Tools, Helmets, Jackets, & More
44227 views
Creative Drivetrain Parts, Locking Handlebars, & Storage Solutions - Taipei Cycle Show 2022
39170 views
Results: Camille Balanche & Loris Vergier Win the Brioude DH Cup
37463 views
Mike Sinyard Steps Down as CEO of Specialized
33491 views
A Fully Silent Hub, a Futuristic Saddle, & More - Taipei Cycle Show 2022
32687 views
Photo Report: Snowstorms Wreak Havoc at the 2022 Tennessee National DH
29644 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007032
Mobile Version of Website