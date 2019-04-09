WTB's New Verdict Tires Are Designed for Maximum Traction

As soon as I saw the Verdict Wet, I knew it would be an absolute game changer. From super sloppy mud to the deep dust of the Sierra Nevada, it hooks up like no other tire I've ridden! A tire seriously worthy of “confidence-inspiring” traction. Then there's the Verdict, the do-it-all spike that can literally handle anything loose and rocky. Excited to put these new tires to the test on the sketchiest EWS lines. — Marco Osborne, WTB enduro athlete