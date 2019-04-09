PRESS RELEASES

WTB's New Verdict Tires Are Designed for Maximum Traction

Apr 9, 2019
by Mike Kazimer  
WTB Verdict
WTB's new Verdict Wet (left) and Verdict

WTB have added two new tires to their lineup, the Verdict Wet and the Verdict. They're not meant to be the fastest rolling option out there; instead, they're designed to provide as much grip as possible. WTB suggest running a Verdict up front, and pairing it with the Judge tire that debuted last year. Read on for all the details about these meaty new tires.


PRESS RELEASE: WTB

On the first day of Sea Otter, we will be unveiling two new aggressive TCS (Tubeless Compatible System) tires for enduro and gravity riding. The new Verdict and Verdict Wet tires share a tread pattern designed for the loosest, rowdiest conditions where relentless traction takes priority over rolling efficiency. Differentiating the two tires, Verdict Wet provides taller knobs that punch through sloppy and loose terrain to provide dependable traction in unpredictable and muddy conditions. Abundant open space between all knobs allows the tread pattern to dig through the driest days of summer and fling mud in the wettest months. These new tires are available in both 27.5” and 29” diameters with a 2.5” width.

bigquotesDry and dusty during the loose summer months in California, Colorado or Italy? Go with the Verdict. Wet and sloppy like an average spring ride in the Pacific Northwest or UK? Go with the Verdict Wet. The Verdict gives you ridiculous amounts of grip, but the Verdict Wet is for greasy days where no amount of traction is enough. Days where you wish your goggles had wiper blades.Clayton Wangbichler, WTB product marketing manager

Verdict Wet
The Verdict Wet is designed for extra sloppy conditions.
Verdict Wet

All Verdict and Verdict Wet tires feature WTB’s new TriTec Compound, which utilizes three rubber compounds to provide different levels of traction, support and durability based on their placement within the tread. The entire tread pattern is supported by a base of high durometer rubber, which also transitions halfway into the height of the knobs and allows for the use of softer knob compounds without the tire folding due to cornering forces. The tops of the center knobs consist of a medium durometer compound to provide traction and durability without sacrificing rolling efficiency, while the outer knobs feature the softest compound to deliver maximum grip and slow rebound.


Verdict
The Verdict still has a very aggressive tread pattern, but the knobs are a little shorter than those on the Verdict Wet.

Verdict

The Verdict is available with a TCS Light or TCS Tough casing. TCS Light versions of the Verdict feature Slash Guard technology, which incorporates a protective nylon insert spanning the entire sidewall to provide extra puncture protection without the weight of a dual-ply casing. The Verdict Wet is available in a single TCS Tough/High Grip level to provide a stout, supportive foundation that prevents any unwanted flex or squirm often experienced with other tires featuring tall knobs.

WTB Verdict
Randy doing his thing on the Verdict tires.

bigquotesAs soon as I saw the Verdict Wet, I knew it would be an absolute game changer. From super sloppy mud to the deep dust of the Sierra Nevada, it hooks up like no other tire I've ridden! A tire seriously worthy of “confidence-inspiring” traction. Then there's the Verdict, the do-it-all spike that can literally handle anything loose and rocky. Excited to put these new tires to the test on the sketchiest EWS lines.Marco Osborne, WTB enduro athlete

Pair either of these new front-focused tires with the Judge 2.4 tire on the rear for ultimate grip at both ends of the bike. Depending on the TCS casing and diameter, both of the new tires have MSRPs ranging from $70.95 to $83.95 USD. Verdict and Verdict wet will be available in North America in mid-May while Europe will receive tires in mid-June.

WTB Verdict


More info: www.wtb.com

110 Comments

  • + 108
 It's kind of annoying how newer PB articles randomly show up below older ones. Is there a way to fix that in my settings or something?
  • + 9
 So much, this
  • + 57
 Try not to check PB so often... thats a sign you're procrastinating too much haha
  • + 13
 @gcmartini: don't tell me what I can't do
  • - 9
flag Trudeez (21 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 @gcmartini: you're not my mom. Don't tell what to and to not do.
  • + 5
 my guess is they give some priority to certain articles for a period of time.
  • + 2
 I think it’s some kind of comment based algorithm.
  • + 8
 @Svinyard lol, you're annoyed that it's below the Walmart bike article?
  • + 53
 At the end of the day we are a news site and do set the homepage order based on story popularity, the site's content balance, and what we think is interesting on a given day. I know it can be annoying, but it sucks to have press releases and regional event stuff push down the big stories of the day.

I'll ask the dev team to look into having a few different ordering options—including chronological and maybe something like most popular in last 24 hours.
  • + 14
 @brianpark: maybe just highlighting the "sticky" posts with a different color or something so we know to look below it for new content. Just so its not a guessing game. Thanks for the heads up.
  • - 1
 @brianpark: when are you updating your front-end and back-end systems? I can´t believe that you actually have to know coding to post an article on here. It is preposterous...
  • + 2
 @brianpark: + Cash from advertisers
  • + 2
 What’s also weird is that some articles go dark and can only be located by looking at your profile and finding a comment you made on it. Dark dark stuff like an obsidian sarcophagus on the dark side of the moon
  • + 4
 Hey have you ever tried searching for an article that is couple of weeks old? Good f'in luck!!!!
  • + 2
 The PB site is long due for an overhaul. certain functionality is brutal on mobile. When I have to switch to desktop mode to complete certain tasks something is wrong. I bet most of your audience isn’t even using desktop.
  • + 2
 @canucker1: i only use desktop because mobile sucks so bad
  • + 14
 @canucker1: I take my desktop out on my rides for better Trailforks functionality. It's awesome. I never get lost because I just follow my cords back.
  • + 3
 @rrolly: Comment of the Year.
  • + 1
 I like everything the way it, don't change a thing. Except get rid of the stupid "Was May a good or bad month" article's.
  • + 36
 Pairing a Judge with a Verdict. Legit advice from the industry there!
  • + 19
 Somehow I find those names would best suit Specialized.
  • + 12
 @Boardlife69: Then we would need those 2 other tires:

The Unjustified and Lawsuit
  • + 1
 @Boardlife69: Specialized have trademarked the following terms for their next tire series: Bicuspid, Molar, Ortho. . .
  • + 2
 @rrolly: I'm surprised they didn't license the words: Rubber, lugs, tread, durometer, spike, sipes, 27.5, 29, 2.35, 2.4, 2.5, casing, downhill, single, dual, ply, etc
  • + 29
 I dare a short person to ride a 29er down something steep with these on the back
  • + 15
 R-IIIII-P. I'll pass on the whole 29er thing with a 30 inch inseam lol
  • + 5
 I already get that buzz with 27.5!
  • + 3
 RIP NUTZ
  • - 3
 If said short person doesn't ride old school style off the back then I see no problem.
  • + 20
 And I just bought a convict / vigilante .. FML. I’m loving WTB these days. I’ve switched over from Maxxis recently and never looked back.. is the bike slower climbing? Yes. However, on the downs the traction is mind blowing ..

Roots covered in thick Mud? NO PROBLEM..you name it .. no problem .. point and shoot
  • - 1
 Don't worry WTBs wear quick enough that you'll be able to justify some new tires in no time!
  • + 4
 I also switched recently, judge, vigilante set up. Cannot wait to try the verdict though. Loving wtb just now
  • + 3
 @mnorris122: do they though? I find schwalbes and maxxis tires wear out much faster than WTB. Might be the tires I'm riding and the conditions; I'm riding dusty front range CO stuff. I wore through a whole Tomahawk in 2 months this fall, took me 4ish to go through a Vigilante.
  • + 3
 @jwestenhoff: Wtb "fast rolling" compound for dry rocky conditions, last a really long time, not so great in the wet. Wtb "high grip" compound is amazing in wet, sloppy, greasy conditions. Likely wouldn't last very long in dry loose rocky conditions. Make sure you have appropriate compounds for your conditions and you will find WTB to exceed the performance of other brands.
  • + 1
 @jwestenhoff: TCS tough/fast rolling has been great for me in CO with a Vigilante/Trail Boss combo (might try Riddler rear next). I'm curious about this TriTec compound's durability.
  • + 2
 @jwestenhoff: I ride about 12km roundtrip to the trails on the road and my locals are lots of granite slabs (probably even more abrasive than tarmac), so that definitely plays a part, but yeah, after about 300kms my 2.8 fast-rolling Rangers show a shocking amount of wear on the rear. That being said, they're without a doubt the best tires I've run on my plus bike, so I'll keep buyin em.
  • + 2
 @underhawk: I agree, the Vig is a primo front tire in this area, I am still searching for my preferred rear (running an aggressor right now, but it seems kinda slow rolling).
  • + 22
 Look rad, knowing WTB they'll be 12,000 grams each though.
  • + 10
 That is why they don't post the weight. WTF!
  • + 6
 Probably won't needs these silly inserts though!
  • + 18
 WTB are on fire at the moment.
  • + 13
 After running dual vigilante’s last season im going WTB again. TCS with high grip is so good. Fanboy forever now. Keep your minions guys
  • + 7
 I'm running 2.5 Tough Casing Vigilantes front and rear and I could not be any happier with the grip they provide. WTB tires are criminally underrated. I'm not a fan of the DHF style tread pattern but these seem to have sharper and taller side knobs and gets ride of the stupid and useless 'L' shaped knob. I may try these out eventually. If they're anything like the Vigilantes, then I can expect them to be awesome. And heavy.
  • + 7
 Came here for weight details and looks as though nothing has changed... Because if it were appropriate weights they wouldn't have posted "TBD"
  • + 8
 Might try this new Magic Minion.
  • + 5
 WTB disclaimer: Lift Access Required. May cause excessive leg cramps due to weight and traction. NOT suitable
for XC Racing. Professional use ONLY.
  • + 2
 Surpriiiiiiise gravity tires don't roll well! If rolling resistance is a big concern of yours, try a Nano, Riddler, Ranger or even a Trail Boss
  • + 5
 Weight is listed as "TBD"? Can't anyone use even a luggage scale to weigh it at Sea Otter?
  • + 4
 they are computing the mass based on gravimetric data, a bit like you do with pulsars and white dwarves stars.
  • + 1
 Buys verdict wet to cut it down so it rolls better.. weight tbd..
  • + 2
 Why do tire companies no longer post actual durometer ratings anymore? I only see proprietary labels at this point, what is each layer of tritec durometer? For all we know their "soft" compound could be 80a and the rest get harder from there. Obviously that's an exaggeration, but where has it all gone!?
  • + 5
 But does it come in tanwall?
  • + 1
 Looks like the old Maxxis Wet Scream. Those were pretty good tires... That tread design, improved, and WTB's better compound should make for an absolute shit kicker of a tire... Time to go shopping...
  • + 3
 These look identical to my E13 TRS tires....
  • + 1
 Except the E13 turns to semi slick very quickly on the rear. Center knobs aren't that grippy I mean
  • + 1
 Looked at the weights on their website and the new light casing with slash guard weighs almost the same as heavy casing. What gives?
  • + 1
 more knobs..
  • + 3
 I thought Randy refs got neg prop these days
  • + 15
 Not when the article actually includes Randy.
  • + 0
 We need a quote from Randy
  • + 0
 Is anyone mates with him?
  • + 1
 Honestly looks like the best 2.5 mud tire I've ever seen. Thanks for making a DH casing version, I'm looking forward to trying the wet one!
  • + 2
 Hope this tire doesnt need Bender Bending Rodriguez to pull the bead loose like the vigilante
  • + 1
 looks awsome though. Like a beefed up e-13 tire.
  • + 1
 Totally! Trying to pull a tire off recently is what sent Roberto over the edge.
  • + 1
 I want to try some wtb tires. Bunch of good looking treads and variety of casings. Full court press I'd great to see
  • + 1
 Hopefully one day WTB will offer a casing other than latex balloon or lead casket.
  • + 1
 Super glad all these tyre companies are still producing 26" for their new designs......
  • + 1
 Aaannndd looks like side knobs will fold under hard cornering just like the vigilante...
  • + 2
 Mmmmmmm almost Gazzalodi-esque....
  • + 2
 Clayton Wangbichler, FTW! Best name in the industry.
  • + 1
 very similar to the conti projekt baron
  • + 1
 Ι'm a big fan of simple tread patterns, this one looks great.
  • + 0
 No transition knobs, much like a DHF, means uncertainty for my amateur skills. No thanks.
  • + 3
 IMO, front tires with large side knobs and no transition knobs provide better grip especially in loose.
  • + 1
 @badbikekarma: I disagree. I’ve never had so many front wheel washout close calls than with the DHF. I’m going for an Assegai next time.
  • + 4
 @Levelheadsteve: 19mm rims? Or trying to turn without leaning?
  • + 1
 The middle knobs here will act a bit like transition knobs. Unlike tyres like HighRoller or DHR2 which simply have braking knobs and cornering knobs, forcing you to know which of these two you will be doing where, since when in doubt, they will let you down. Also, transition knobs work on very few tyres, the worst examples being Hans Dampf, NNic or most continentals. Intermediate knobs make it impossible for side knobs to dig in as hard as if there was no channel, because they spread the load on a larger surface. This tyre looks ace for uplift assisted riding, but it will roll terribly.
  • + 4
 @Levelheadsteve: I agree(with you) If you don't commit to the lean...the DHF can be quite sketchy. Contrary to popular opinion...the DHF isn't for everybody.
  • + 2
 @Levelheadsteve: do you have the right tire pressure or do you weight the front end enough?
some time ago i was feeling the front end loosing grip more often then id like, was solved by lowering the front end(or putting a 50mm steam if you use super short ones)
  • + 2
 @loopie: the DHF is kinda in between, the DHR II is easier to handle, the HR II and e13 need to be leaned with more commitment. I have recently installed one after a 10 years hiatus, not sure yet if i like it or not. I think despite not having the most grip i liked the DHR II more.
  • + 1
 @optimumnotmaximum: I believe that when leaned over DHR2 has as much grip as DHF. It also has more braking/climbing grip for sure. It's just that what happens when leaning over that works better for DHF. HR is worst there, and not only there, it alos let's go without preciding notice. I have a freshs MaxxGrip DHF on my bike now and cornering grip is ridiculous.
  • + 1
 @optimumnotmaximum: 100% with ya. Been running DHRll's front&rear on the DH bike more often than not for a few years now.

@tiagomano: Excellent point too
  • + 1
 @WAKIdesigns: Funny, for me its quite the opposite. My DHF is the new 2.5 exo maxxgrip, it is for sure better than the stock MM snakeskin it replaced, but it does not blow me away. i thought it would be perfect because i really liked the HR II for the cornering grip( besides the sideknobs ripping) and the DHR II for the predictability, the DHF looked like a good compromise but actually i am not very stoked on cornering and predictability. I will try Assegai or Vee snap WCE next.
  • + 2
 @optimumnotmaximum: I believe there are two sorts of people, those who like Magic Marys and those who like Minions Smile
  • + 2
 @optimumnotmaximum: you should try something better than a paper sidewall exo. use a DD, a proper sidewall is key , for puncture protection and for being predictable
  • + 1
 @tiagomano: i will, in the rear i already got an Aggressor DD which is great, in the front i will get the Assegai DD or the Vee snap WCE ( which is also a 1200g doublecasing tire). I also dont like light front tires, after running a 29 fronttire with cushcore i almost forgot. Now back on 27.5 with exo and no insert i remember why i always ran heavy front tires back in the age of 26". For me the added rotational weight feels really good.
  • + 1
 @WAKIdesigns:"two sorts of people,"..... Busted. I haz Multiple Personality Disorder. MM and Minions are both great front tires Smile
  • + 1
 @WAKIdesigns: Im an inbetweener.. MM up front Minion out back :-)
  • + 1
 @GavinStorie: Yip. When I ran the MM...it was MM up front and DHRll out back. God damn tractor Smile
  • + 1
 Sweet, best parts of the Michelin R2 and the E13 trs
  • + 2
 Sooo Moto!
  • + 2
 Nice WTBilly
  • + 2
 Looks like the e13 trs.
  • + 1
 Minion DHF are what I ride most but these look deadly!!!
  • + 1
 terriying.
  • + 12
 So much that it scared the F out of you.
  • + 1
 No 26 Frown
  • + 1
 Shortys
  • + 1
 Nice Minion
  • + 0
 Looks like shorty
  • + 2
 Definitely the most similar tire, but different.
  • - 3
 Looks cool, but I doubt there's anything out there that can beat the Maxxis Shorty
  • + 2
 You obviously haven't face slapped on a million bark-less roots (or one big one)...I will admit they are all time in the loam
  • + 2
 Wtb "high grip" compound is significantly better than Maxxis grip. That's compounds alone, not even getting into tread patterns. I'm personally preferring the 2.5 Vigilante over a 2.5 Shorty. Shorty does weigh less, but way less cornering traction.
  • + 1
 projekt baron over a shorty. Shorty lacks grip on rocks and roots.
  • + 1
 I personally can’t understand why Shorties over MagicMary. MM rails just as well, cleans just as well, but has this bit more grip on slabs, and rides over slick roots better.
  • + 2
 @WAKIdesigns: No denying MM is a really good tire. I've ridden them religiously for years. With that said, in extra sloppy/sticky situations the Shorty clears better (perhaps this is specific to soil conditions/region). Additionally, the Shorty has taller spikes than MM. MM is better as an all around tire and Shorty excels in the slop. HOWEVER, the new 2.5 VIGILANTE beats them both in all conditions. The 2.5 Vig is a stellar tire, I highly recommend trying one out.
  • + 1
 @JDFF: I have limited experience with super sticky, super gloop, that clogs almost everything, no clay like that around my place. It does clog Minions but not MMs
  • + 1
 @WAKIdesigns: I could see that. MM is legit. In sticky loamy PNW goodness, we do see a difference. Most likely due to lug spacing and subtle ramps built into base of Shorty knobs. MM still best all arounder.

Post a Comment



