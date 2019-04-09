WTB's New Verdict Tires Are Designed for Maximum Traction

WTB have added two new tires to their lineup, the Verdict Wet and the Verdict. They're not meant to be the fastest rolling option out there; instead, they're designed to provide as much grip as possible. WTB suggest running a Verdict up front, and pairing it with the Judge tire that debuted last year. Read on for all the details about these meaty new tires.PRESS RELEASE: WTB
On the first day of Sea Otter, we will be unveiling two new aggressive TCS (Tubeless Compatible System) tires for enduro and gravity riding. The new Verdict and Verdict Wet tires share a tread pattern designed for the loosest, rowdiest conditions where relentless traction takes priority over rolling efficiency. Differentiating the two tires, Verdict Wet provides taller knobs that punch through sloppy and loose terrain to provide dependable traction in unpredictable and muddy conditions. Abundant open space between all knobs allows the tread pattern to dig through the driest days of summer and fling mud in the wettest months. These new tires are available in both 27.5” and 29” diameters with a 2.5” width.
|Dry and dusty during the loose summer months in California, Colorado or Italy? Go with the Verdict. Wet and sloppy like an average spring ride in the Pacific Northwest or UK? Go with the Verdict Wet. The Verdict gives you ridiculous amounts of grip, but the Verdict Wet is for greasy days where no amount of traction is enough. Days where you wish your goggles had wiper blades.—Clayton Wangbichler, WTB product marketing manager
The Verdict Wet is designed for extra sloppy conditions.
All Verdict and Verdict Wet tires feature WTB’s new TriTec Compound, which utilizes three rubber compounds to provide different levels of traction, support and durability based on their placement within the tread. The entire tread pattern is supported by a base of high durometer rubber, which also transitions halfway into the height of the knobs and allows for the use of softer knob compounds without the tire folding due to cornering forces. The tops of the center knobs consist of a medium durometer compound to provide traction and durability without sacrificing rolling efficiency, while the outer knobs feature the softest compound to deliver maximum grip and slow rebound.
The Verdict still has a very aggressive tread pattern, but the knobs are a little shorter than those on the Verdict Wet.
The Verdict is available with a TCS Light or TCS Tough casing. TCS Light versions of the Verdict feature Slash Guard technology, which incorporates a protective nylon insert spanning the entire sidewall to provide extra puncture protection without the weight of a dual-ply casing. The Verdict Wet is available in a single TCS Tough/High Grip level to provide a stout, supportive foundation that prevents any unwanted flex or squirm often experienced with other tires featuring tall knobs.
Randy doing his thing on the Verdict tires.
|As soon as I saw the Verdict Wet, I knew it would be an absolute game changer. From super sloppy mud to the deep dust of the Sierra Nevada, it hooks up like no other tire I've ridden! A tire seriously worthy of “confidence-inspiring” traction. Then there's the Verdict, the do-it-all spike that can literally handle anything loose and rocky. Excited to put these new tires to the test on the sketchiest EWS lines.—Marco Osborne, WTB enduro athlete
Pair either of these new front-focused tires with the Judge 2.4 tire on the rear for ultimate grip at both ends of the bike. Depending on the TCS casing and diameter, both of the new tires have MSRPs ranging from $70.95 to $83.95 USD. Verdict and Verdict wet will be available in North America in mid-May while Europe will receive tires in mid-June.
More info: www.wtb.com
110 Comments
I'll ask the dev team to look into having a few different ordering options—including chronological and maybe something like most popular in last 24 hours.
The Unjustified and Lawsuit
Roots covered in thick Mud? NO PROBLEM..you name it .. no problem .. point and shoot
for XC Racing. Professional use ONLY.
some time ago i was feeling the front end loosing grip more often then id like, was solved by lowering the front end(or putting a 50mm steam if you use super short ones)
@tiagomano: Excellent point too
Post a Comment