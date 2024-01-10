WTB Announces Their First Fat Bike Tire

Our all new Bailiff tire is designed for winter trail riding and checks all the boxes for your next snow-covered expedition. When the going gets cold, the Bailiff will be there to get you back home.   Yeah, it’s our first snow tire – but four decades of tire design experience and hundreds of hours of testing in the northern latitudes have gone into the Bailiff to provide a class leading fat bike tire. Tall and openly spaced side knobs shed snow & dirt with ease to provide grip through all phases of cornering, while tight groupings of center knobs maximize rolling efficiency. The Bailiff features a 120 tpi casing to increase suppleness and minimize rotational weight, and proven TCS technology ensures the tubeless setup is quick and hassle free.

photo

Engineered for Optimal Performance
The Bailiff tire is engineered for optimal performance, striking a balance between reduced rolling resistance and uncompromised braking traction. The tight grouping of center knobs minimizes rolling resistance, ensuring a smooth ride, while maintaining the ability to dig in for ultimate braking traction when needed. Additionally, the widely-spaced and strategically positioned knobs offer an extra bite in both soft and hard snow, enhancing braking power and cornering prowess.

photo

Built for Winter
Bailiff’s cold weather specific rubber compound maintains grip in the most frigid temperatures, while the true 4.5” width provides a large contact patch for traction and float in varying snow conditions. The Bailiff has a class leading 312 stud pockets for ultimate traction in icy, rutted out trails. Adding to the tire's capabilities is our specially formulated fat bike compound, a variation of our High Grip compound. This formulation ensures that riders can maintain maximum traction even in temperatures well below freezing. The result is a tire that excels in diverse winter conditions, providing confidence-inspiring grip and control for a range of snowy terrains.

photo

Supple Ride Feel even in Freezing Conditions
The Bailiff's tubeless-ready 120tpi casing provides a supple ride feel, conforms to all surface conditions, and minimizes rotational weight. Its snow-specific compound remains soft at extremely cold temperatures to provide unparalleled traction, even on the most frigid days of the year.

Studded version? Yup, we have that too!
Available with or without carbide studs pre-installed, all versions of the Bailiff feature 312 stud pockets for unbeatable traction on ice. From the soft snow to hard-packed ice, the Bailiff can handle all the rough and tumble terrain, just go for the option with 312 carbide studs to get traction in the coldest and iciest terrain. Not sure where to place the studs for your conditions? We thought of that, too. Check out our stud guide for our recommendations on stud placement for various riding styles and terrains. Our stud pockets are compatible with Terrene, 45N, and most other commonly found fat bike studs.

9 Comments
  • 2 0
 Just doulbe checked, which year it is. Then reminded myself it's winter time. Still don't get it, sorry. Love WTB, since ages, great experinces with their tires in general, but still surprised where they allocate their product developement budget and marketing efforts.
  • 1 0
 Are fat bikes trending again? Is there really winter with hard packed snow anywhere now?
  • 1 0
 they're popular here with both desert and winter riding available in a very small radius
  • 1 0
 East coast of Canada resident - they are very popular here and very needed if you want to ride all year.
  • 1 0
 I used a fat bike this morning (-8°C) even though there was no snow cover on my way to work, just because it does not have any suspension so my other bikes can rest in a warm basement and wait for the right conditions:-)
  • 2 0
 Looks like a big Maxxis Rekon
  • 1 0
 aren’t all wtb tires fat bike tires??
  • 1 1
 Hey WTB, 2014 called and...
  • 1 2
 Way Too Big







