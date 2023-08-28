WTB Develops New 750d Wheel Size

Aug 28, 2023
by Dario DiGiulio  
photo

For the dozens of you lamenting the static nature of the wheel size debate over the past few years, this one's for you. WTB has announced their development of a new wheel and tire size, primarily focused at the gravel market. The new 750d distinction is currently aimed exclusively at the custom-built-to-order market, as the diameter is large enough to require specific frame geometry.

photo
photo

750d is not meant to replace the tried and true 700c, but merely complement it and cater towards taller riders and those who want a more efficient ride over washboarded and rougher gravel roads. The larger wheel size is also meant to offer a larger contact patch than traditional sizing, closer in comparison to 29x2.4" mountain bike tires. Why they're not just using some of the many already available fast-rolling mountain bike tires, I don't know, but hey maybe I just don't understand innovation.

photo

The rim designation for 750d is 660, which is 38mm larger than 622 (700c/29"), which is 38mm larger than 584 (650b/27.5").

There isn't currently any production timeline for the 750d rims and tires, so availability will be limited for the time being. WTB says aftermarket availability is contingent on OEM adoption, so if and when the drop bar world moves to adopt the new standard we may see more of these larger hoops rolling around on the gravel roads we use to get to the actually fun part of cycling.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Reviews Wheels


Author Info:
dariodigiulio avatar

Member since Dec 25, 2016
89 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Elite Finals Results & Overall Standings from the Andorra DH World Cup 2023
115289 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Andorra DH World Cup 2023
59655 views
[UPDATED - Racing Starts at 14:30 CEST] Schedule Change for the Andorra DH World Cup Due to Extreme Weather
51585 views
Review: Fox Float X2 - Shock Week 2023
43425 views
Specialized Patents Strange Air Shock - Shock Week 2023
35096 views
Albatross Bikes Announces the Apogee Module
33658 views
Win it Wednesday: Enter to Win a LTD Edition Marzocchi x Race Face Athlete Kit
32249 views
[UPDATED] Elite XC Results & Overall Standings from the Andorra XC World Cup 2023
31861 views

46 Comments
  • 43 1
 MTBer: "The gravel segment couldn't possibly get any lamer." WTB: "Hold my beer."
  • 6 1
 Are gravel bikers just road biker converts? Who are these people?
  • 3 1
 @half-man-half-scab: I think they might be part of our clan but bored with suspension travel.
  • 3 2
 @half-man-half-scab: converts? more like heretics
  • 18 1
 @half-man-half-scab: I gravel and MTB. For me gravel is a great way to get in lots of training miles, before work rides, and rides from my house during the week. It's more of a replacement for a road bike than an MTB. I really hate getting into my car to ride my bike, and the closet decent MTB is a ~30 min drive from my house. I have access to ~60+ miles of excellent fire roads from my neighborhood, however. I love road biking, but drivers are so garbage that I'll probably never do it again.
  • 6 0
 @sngltrkmnd: 100%. With a healthy mix of 'good MTB'ers but not good enough to go world-level pro' and "retired" roadies looking for something that's still challenging but not as dangerous.

I like gravel bikes because they're efficient enough for the weeknight roadie group rides, perfect for weekend cyclocross in the fall, and ok enough to get you down some singletrack on those big weekend adventure rides. They've done a good job at turning 3 bike segments into one, a boon to wives and girlfriends everywhere.
  • 2 0
 @half-man-half-scab: My local trails close for 24 hours after rain due to the heavy clay soil. So my gravel bike comes on during those times to get away from roads with heavy traffic.
  • 1 0
 @half-man-half-scab: Gravel bike is great to have-for off season miles. .Nowhere near as fun to ride as a true road or mountain bike though.
  • 2 0
 @shreddyloam: Your last sentence.
  • 4 0
 @half-man-half-scab: roadies who are tired of riding on the road, see - cars. Scary AF watching them descend too...
  • 2 0
 @93EXCivic: This - I have a 'gravel bike' which is really just a road bike that is built for more comfort and capability when roads really suck... I'm in the Chicago suburbs, all the roads suck. Most of my "gravel" rides are mostly on beat up roads, sometimes dirt or gravel, when the trails are closed.
  • 2 0
 Roadies interpretation of "go big or go home" lol
  • 3 0
 @half-man-half-scab: Among us there is a faction who actually like the pedalling part of riding.
  • 1 0
 @baca262: it’s just the Bike Industry’s me-too movement!
  • 1 0
 @shreddyloam: same for me
  • 16 1
 This whole comment section will be a copy/paste of the first 29er article
  • 8 0
 This (and 32") is a Shaq wheel size.

Ie., if you're as tall as Shaq, make as much money as Shaq, and want bespoke everything like Shaq, then this is for you. All us normal plebs need not apply.
  • 2 0
 Shaq has enough money to buy WTB, probably e*thirteen and ENVE for good measure and make them produce whatever the hell he wants...just ask The General or Papa John
  • 2 0
 Shaq rides a DirtySixer: bikerumor.com/dirty-sixer-tease-36er-all-road-mark-ii-bike-for-the-tallest-riders-up-to-7-6
  • 1 0
 31.4"
  • 6 0
 Can anyone say toe overlap? Saw this on another site a couple days ago and it made my bones hurt thinking about it.
  • 3 2
 I believe these are generally aimed at taller riders (like myself) for whom this will not be an issue.
  • 4 0
 I would love to see 29 x 2.2 become more prevalent in gravel before this. Totally understand the purpose behind it, and I don't hate it, but there is lower-hanging fruit that we could benefit from.
  • 2 0
 I mean... it was bound to happen eventually, and gravel is probably where it makes the most sense.

It would be cool to see someone build a test frame with interchangeable dropouts to go between all three wheel sizes (assuming WTB offers the same tires in all sizes) and compare efficiency & comfort on various surfaces. I'd imagine these spin up super slow, but if they're a bit more efficient, it might be worth the trade-off.

In order to keep these from feeling sluggish, they'll need to keep the rim/tire weight down. However, if they try to use standard dropout spacing, I bet they'll end up with a lot of lateral flex, be hard to keep true, and break spokes faster than the typical 700c.
  • 3 1
 I got to see this bike in the flesh yesterday at MADE and I spent some time talking to Moots about why they're experimenting with this. Here's the gist of their "why":

- It's still an experiment and may evolve into something different.

- The reason they aren't just using a larger MTB/Gravel tire pertains to aerodynamics, ride quality, and contact area: Moots says that a 40c 750D tire effectively has the contact area of a larger 48-52mm 650B tire, but in a longer and narrower contact patch. They say this is more aerodynamic for the same level of float, and the ride quality at higher speeds is better/more controllable than 650B in their experiments so far.

- Part of their initial prompt to explore wheel sizing was with difficulties optimizing the range of 1x drivetrains for gravel riding around a desired speed range and tire size, and the larger wheel size helps them optimize a gear range for the desired speed range with a desired tire size, while also claiming the benefits above.

- They see this tire optimized for a certain speed range. They said that generally for gravel, they see 650B as a 14-18 mph tire, 700C as a 15-25 mph tire, and 750D as a 17-30 mph tire.

- Because of the speed range, It's ultimately optimized for racing or higher speed riding.
  • 2 0
 Yes! The only thing I'm disappointed about is the lack of new hub standard. Surely this needs like super super boosted boost width hubs to truly do it justice.

You'll find me at the trail head this weekend saying something like: "No, blacks for me today. I'd die on this 29er I'd need at least 750c wheels to ride that"
  • 3 0
 I've been dying for a way to make my Moots gravel bike more unique and expensive, thanks WTB!
  • 1 0
 since it appears to be strictly custom, these wheels should probably use the supa fat hub standard for better triangulation, 150/197
  • 1 1
 Drop drop bars not bombs. We deal with the Narcissism of Small Groups thing across the cycling genres all the time, but really, truly: the types of biking where you never stop pedaling? Those objectively suck!
  • 3 1
 Are those washboard gravel roads beating you up? (boo hoo)

Then ride on the road, or get a mountain bike.
  • 2 0
 This is exactly what we need
  • 3 1
 Toe overlap, more like ankle overlap.
  • 2 2
 The rim designation for 750d is 660, which is 38mm larger than 622 (700c/29"), which is 38mm larger than 584 (650b/27.5").

WTAF is this.
  • 1 0
 Wondering the same thing.
  • 1 0
 750b bsd is 76mm larger than 650b bsd. There.
  • 1 0
 Yeah I'm a little confused. Is it a 30.5"?
  • 1 0
 36" and 32" Mullet is the future for Roadcycling!. Longer Toptubes shorter stems - doesn't that sound like a new idea?
  • 2 0
 Bring the heat!
  • 2 0
 Kill it with fire!
  • 1 0
 Calling all butt pad manufactures
  • 1 0
 Waiting for GMBN to try and retrofit this onto a MTB
  • 1 0
 If someone rode gravel and didn't post about it did it really happen?
  • 2 1
 should be posted under sadanduseless
  • 1 0
 Can you say mullet-gravel?
  • 1 0
 WTB deserves to be cancelled for this.
  • 1 0
 :ermagherd:





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.050627
Mobile Version of Website