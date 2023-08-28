WTB Develops New 750d Wheel Size

For the dozens of you lamenting the static nature of the wheel size debate over the past few years, this one's for you. WTB has announced their development of a new wheel and tire size, primarily focused at the gravel market. The new 750d
distinction is currently aimed exclusively at the custom-built-to-order market, as the diameter is large enough to require specific frame geometry.
750d is not meant to replace the tried and true 700c, but merely complement it and cater towards taller riders and those who want a more efficient ride over washboarded and rougher gravel roads. The larger wheel size is also meant to offer a larger contact patch than traditional sizing, closer in comparison to 29x2.4" mountain bike tires. Why they're not just using some of the many already available fast-rolling mountain bike tires, I don't know, but hey maybe I just don't understand innovation.
The rim designation for 750d is 660, which is 38mm larger than 622 (700c/29"), which is 38mm larger than 584 (650b/27.5").
There isn't currently any production timeline for the 750d rims and tires, so availability will be limited for the time being. WTB says aftermarket availability is contingent on OEM adoption, so if and when the drop bar world moves to adopt the new standard we may see more of these larger hoops rolling around on the gravel roads we use to get to the actually fun part of cycling.
I like gravel bikes because they're efficient enough for the weeknight roadie group rides, perfect for weekend cyclocross in the fall, and ok enough to get you down some singletrack on those big weekend adventure rides. They've done a good job at turning 3 bike segments into one, a boon to wives and girlfriends everywhere.
Ie., if you're as tall as Shaq, make as much money as Shaq, and want bespoke everything like Shaq, then this is for you. All us normal plebs need not apply.
It would be cool to see someone build a test frame with interchangeable dropouts to go between all three wheel sizes (assuming WTB offers the same tires in all sizes) and compare efficiency & comfort on various surfaces. I'd imagine these spin up super slow, but if they're a bit more efficient, it might be worth the trade-off.
In order to keep these from feeling sluggish, they'll need to keep the rim/tire weight down. However, if they try to use standard dropout spacing, I bet they'll end up with a lot of lateral flex, be hard to keep true, and break spokes faster than the typical 700c.
- It's still an experiment and may evolve into something different.
- The reason they aren't just using a larger MTB/Gravel tire pertains to aerodynamics, ride quality, and contact area: Moots says that a 40c 750D tire effectively has the contact area of a larger 48-52mm 650B tire, but in a longer and narrower contact patch. They say this is more aerodynamic for the same level of float, and the ride quality at higher speeds is better/more controllable than 650B in their experiments so far.
- Part of their initial prompt to explore wheel sizing was with difficulties optimizing the range of 1x drivetrains for gravel riding around a desired speed range and tire size, and the larger wheel size helps them optimize a gear range for the desired speed range with a desired tire size, while also claiming the benefits above.
- They see this tire optimized for a certain speed range. They said that generally for gravel, they see 650B as a 14-18 mph tire, 700C as a 15-25 mph tire, and 750D as a 17-30 mph tire.
- Because of the speed range, It's ultimately optimized for racing or higher speed riding.
You'll find me at the trail head this weekend saying something like: "No, blacks for me today. I'd die on this 29er I'd need at least 750c wheels to ride that"
Then ride on the road, or get a mountain bike.
WTAF is this.