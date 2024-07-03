Powered by Outside

WTB Introduces New Macro 2.4 XC Tire

Jul 3, 2024
by WTB  
photo

PRESS RELEASE: WTB

Cross-country racers want a Goldilocks mix of characteristics in their gear: speed without sketchiness, suppleness without delicacy, and tank-like grip without tank-like weight. For tires, it’s often been a matter of sacrificing one characteristic for another. The new WTB Macro 2.4” tire was designed to shatter that trend. It rolls fast, digs into the turns with precision, and deflects even the sharpest rocks thanks to its SG puncture protection.

photo

Macro’s centerline is made up of small, tightly spaced knobs that pack a punch, delivering unmatched speed and braking traction. When you lean into a turn, the wider spacing and raised outer knobs provide steadfast grip when you need it most. Pair this dynamic tread with a wide, rounded profile and the ability to run lower air pressures, and you get an incredibly capable tire that delivers a perfectly smooth transition as you pitch in and rail through turns.

photo

photo

bigquotesThere are some good XC tires out there that excel in certain areas. Some are fast in a straight line, some bite well in corners, some are light, and some feature robust protection. Macro puts all those characteristics into a single tire. Johs Huseby, WTB Product Vision and OEM Director

The true 2.4” tire measures 62mm and weighs a scant 732g (120tpi black with SG protection).

photo

photo

Part of the secret sauce is WTB’s SG puncture protection, made of a rubberized nylon fabric that protects the sidewalls without compromising suppleness. The use of flat fibers in the SG barrier reduces weight compared to traditional round fibers and allows WTB to tune the ride characteristics even further.

photo

Sustainably Packaged and Available Now

All new WTB tires are packaged using 100% recycled materials and zero plastic. Macro is available at WTB.com and dealers across the USA now and will be on shelves across Europe in late July. The Macro is available in both Black and Tan casing options and carry an MSRP of $76.95 / €69.95 / £75.00.

photo

Rider: Bradyn Lange
Photos: Satchel Cronk

10 Comments
  • 4 0
 This looks super sweet. Would love to hear some real world reviews and weight verification. Nice work wtb
  • 1 0
 The future is weird - the riding pics don't look anything like XC, the bike almost looks like a hardtail e-bike (yes I know there's a shock in the downtube but that tire looks great if it works.
  • 1 0
 I would be so happy if WTB brought back the breakout and made a video of satchel slapping turns with it
  • 1 0
 Side knobs look sufficient. I could see it being useful as a front or rear or both depending on the trail conditions.
  • 1 0
 Based on the photos I conclude I'm supposed to keep these tires off the ground as much as possible
  • 1 0
 Looks like a banger! anyone ride this yet?
  • 1 0
 I'd probably try a Ranger in the front and this on the rear before going F/R with it. My guess is viable alternative to Rekon/Rekon Race combo.
  • 2 0
 Big claims.
  • 1 0
 Wonder why the Trek Factory team uses Pirelli.
  • 1 0
 Looks rad, would be cool to see as a 50-55mm gravel tire







