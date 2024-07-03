WTB Introduces New Macro 2.4 XC Tire

PRESS RELEASE: WTB

There are some good XC tires out there that excel in certain areas. Some are fast in a straight line, some bite well in corners, some are light, and some feature robust protection. Macro puts all those characteristics into a single tire. — Johs Huseby, WTB Product Vision and OEM Director

Cross-country racers want a Goldilocks mix of characteristics in their gear: speed without sketchiness, suppleness without delicacy, and tank-like grip without tank-like weight. For tires, it’s often been a matter of sacrificing one characteristic for another. The new WTB Macro 2.4” tire was designed to shatter that trend. It rolls fast, digs into the turns with precision, and deflects even the sharpest rocks thanks to its SG puncture protection.Macro’s centerline is made up of small, tightly spaced knobs that pack a punch, delivering unmatched speed and braking traction. When you lean into a turn, the wider spacing and raised outer knobs provide steadfast grip when you need it most. Pair this dynamic tread with a wide, rounded profile and the ability to run lower air pressures, and you get an incredibly capable tire that delivers a perfectly smooth transition as you pitch in and rail through turns.The true 2.4” tire measures 62mm and weighs a scant 732g (120tpi black with SG protection).Part of the secret sauce is WTB’s SG puncture protection, made of a rubberized nylon fabric that protects the sidewalls without compromising suppleness. The use of flat fibers in the SG barrier reduces weight compared to traditional round fibers and allows WTB to tune the ride characteristics even further.Sustainably Packaged and Available NowAll new WTB tires are packaged using 100% recycled materials and zero plastic. Macro is available at WTB.com and dealers across the USA now and will be on shelves across Europe in late July. The Macro is available in both Black and Tan casing options and carry an MSRP of $76.95 / €69.95 / £75.00.Rider: Bradyn LangePhotos: Satchel Cronk