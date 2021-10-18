WTB Launches Range of TCS Tire Sealant

Oct 18, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

WTB has launched its new range of tubeless sealants to complete its TCS system of tubeless tires, rims, wheels, valves and tape.

The new sealant range uses WTB's new proprietary formula to repair punctures of up to 6mm using fibers and crystalline particles. WTB claims this will quickly create a flexible and long-lasting repair. TCS sealant uses what WTB describes as an ammonia-free tackifying process to seal punctures, not the evaporative effects of ammonia-based formulas. WTB claim this difference means its sealant will work better in the wet, where other sealants may have issues due to minimal evaporation.

Alongside this, WTB has also decided to optimize its new sealant for temperatures down to 15°F (-9.4°C). Instead of choosing to use higher amounts of antifreeze to operate in temperatures as low as 0°F (similar to other sealants), WTB decided to reduce the amount of antifreeze and replace it with additional latex to improve sealing performance. Although this does mean for people frequently riding at temperatures below 15°F (-9.4°C) it potentially may not work as well.


TCS Tubeless Tire Sealant is available in 4oz, 8oz, 16oz and 32oz bottles with measuring gradients included to make it easy to see how much is being poured out. WTB's TCS tire sealant is currently available in Europe and will be available in North America soon. Prices range from $6.95 for 4oz to $27.95 for the largest 32oz bottles. You can find out more here.

18 Comments

  • 17 0
 First company to offer a sustainable packaging solution for periphery MTB products like sealant will win my loyalty. One time use tiny plastic bottles are shameful and obscene.
  • 6 0
 I just buy the massive bottles, the stuff keeps and if you have 2 bikes with tubeless, you will go through it with time.
  • 7 0
 @adrennan: In our household, even the biggest bottles don't last a season. A refill program could be a step forward.
  • 4 0
 This is an interesting product, but WTB have a lot of competition with Stans, OrangeSeal and the others. Personally I'd like to see the development of a sealant-proof valve core, one that doesn't quickly get gummed up with latex over time.
  • 4 0
 Get a valve core remover, super simple to keep it cleaned out.
  • 14 1
 QUICKLY OVER TIME
  • 1 0
 Remove your valve core. Spray WD-40 in the core and let it sit for a few minutes. WD-40 breaks down latex.
  • 1 0
 Forgot to mention that you then just wash with warm water and itll come out easily.
  • 2 0
 When you add air to your tire, have the valve at the top of the wheel. Less sealant will leak out when you remove the pump or pressure gauge. I’ve been using the same valves on my bike for two years with out any issues.
  • 2 0
 im not really familiar with latest sealant tech, so I'm just throwing this question out there: is there any sealant that doesn't have to be topped up every couple of months that works just as well as the other ones? is this one like that?
  • 3 0
 I had some 14 month old OrangeSeal save a gravel ride recently, fwiw
  • 4 0
 My experience with Orange Endurance has been really great. I've popped the bead on tires which I assumed were well past the need for top-up, to find a decent amount of well-flowing orange seal liquid still in the tire. I've started buying the big bottles and using it exclusively.
  • 5 0
 Ride enough to need new tires every couple months and you don't have to worry
  • 2 0
 "down to 15°F (-9.4°C)"
"temperatures as low as 0°F"
"available in 4oz, 8oz, 16oz and 32oz"
"$6.95 for 4oz"
"$27.95 for the largest 32oz bottles"

"is currently available in Europe"

I usually don't bitch about the units used, but seriously guys...wtf?
There isn't even any consistency, not from manufacturers and from Pinkbike.

Use both and make them mandatory for every article/press relase/review etc.
  • 5 1
 Is this just repackaged stans?
Or is it really “proprietary”???
  • 1 0
 Valid question. I seriously doubt many of these are actually "proprietary".
  • 1 0
 On a whim, went tubeless no sealant on my new wheels, go figure they've been keeping air just fine. At least until I get a puncture...
  • 1 0
 Its own? Funny. Like with tubeless tape.. Tesa 4289, never heard about.. )

Post a Comment



