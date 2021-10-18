WTB Launches Range of TCS Tire Sealant

WTB has launched its new range of tubeless sealants to complete its TCS system of tubeless tires, rims, wheels, valves and tape.
The new sealant range uses WTB's new proprietary formula to repair punctures of up to 6mm using fibers and crystalline particles. WTB claims this will quickly create a flexible and long-lasting repair. TCS sealant uses what WTB describes as an ammonia-free tackifying process to seal punctures, not the evaporative effects of ammonia-based formulas. WTB claim this difference means its sealant will work better in the wet, where other sealants may have issues due to minimal evaporation.
Alongside this, WTB has also decided to optimize its new sealant for temperatures down to 15°F (-9.4°C). Instead of choosing to use higher amounts of antifreeze to operate in temperatures as low as 0°F (similar to other sealants), WTB decided to reduce the amount of antifreeze and replace it with additional latex to improve sealing performance. Although this does mean for people frequently riding at temperatures below 15°F (-9.4°C) it potentially may not work as well.
TCS Tubeless Tire Sealant is available in 4oz, 8oz, 16oz and 32oz bottles with measuring gradients included to make it easy to see how much is being poured out. WTB's TCS tire sealant is currently available in Europe and will be available in North America soon. Prices range from $6.95 for 4oz to $27.95 for the largest 32oz bottles. You can find out more here
