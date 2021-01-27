WTB Releases Proterra Wheelsets That Won't Break the Bank

WTB has announced the release of its Proterra Tough and Proterra Light wheelsets, which are designed to bring some elements of pricier wheels, like quick engagement and reliability, into the everyman's wheel market.
The 32-hole Proterra Tough rims are designed for trail riders and have a 30 mm internal width, while the 28-hole Proterra Light wheels are targeted at gravel and XC riders, and are available in 23 mm, 25 mm, and 27 mm internal widths. The 27 mm and 30 mm options come with Boost hubs, and the wheelsets with narrower rims come gravel-ready with 12x100 mm and 12x142 mm hubs.
The hubs use a six-pawl freehub design with 3.7 degrees of engagement, and the wheels are built up with double-butted J-bend spokes and Sapim secure lock nipples at WTB's California headquarters.
All of the Proterra wheels come tubeless-ready, with the Tough sets available in 27.5” or 29” and the Light 27 mm sets available in 29”. For gravel, the options are 23x700 and 25x650. Weight for a 29" Proterra Tough wheelset is a claimed 2,112 grams.
The Proterra wheels are available at WTB.com
for $649.90 USD for a set, or separately for $294.95 USD (front) and $354.95 USD (rear).
I see what you did there.
Cheaping on hubs is a stoopid place to save money because a failed hub is way more disasterous than a bent rim; fix a rim with some pliers and ride on.
DT Swiss Star Drive for the win
How many rims did you send to the recycling heap last year? 1, get Light. >1 go Tough.
