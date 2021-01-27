WTB Releases Proterra Wheelsets That Won't Break the Bank

Jan 27, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  
WTB Proterra

WTB has announced the release of its Proterra Tough and Proterra Light wheelsets, which are designed to bring some elements of pricier wheels, like quick engagement and reliability, into the everyman's wheel market.

The 32-hole Proterra Tough rims are designed for trail riders and have a 30 mm internal width, while the 28-hole Proterra Light wheels are targeted at gravel and XC riders, and are available in 23 mm, 25 mm, and 27 mm internal widths. The 27 mm and 30 mm options come with Boost hubs, and the wheelsets with narrower rims come gravel-ready with 12x100 mm and 12x142 mm hubs.

The hubs use a six-pawl freehub design with 3.7 degrees of engagement, and the wheels are built up with double-butted J-bend spokes and Sapim secure lock nipples at WTB's California headquarters.

WTB Proterra
WTB Proterra

All of the Proterra wheels come tubeless-ready, with the Tough sets available in 27.5” or 29” and the Light 27 mm sets available in 29”. For gravel, the options are 23x700 and 25x650. Weight for a 29" Proterra Tough wheelset is a claimed 2,112 grams.

The Proterra wheels are available at WTB.com for $649.90 USD for a set, or separately for $294.95 USD (front) and $354.95 USD (rear).

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Wheels WTB


Must Read This Week
Review: 2021 Fox 38 vs RockShox Zeb - Single Crown Standoff
61974 views
Throwback Thursday: 8 Old School Rides from Pinkbike Staff
57171 views
First Ride: 2021 Nukeproof Giga - Because They Could
52544 views
First Look: Fuji's Rakan LT Adds Travel, Keeps Weird Suspension
49844 views
Round Up: 26 EWS Cockpit Setups Past & Present
47560 views
Propain Acknowledges Long Lead Times and Price Increases
46493 views
Gravaa's New Wheels Will Allow Tire Pressure Adjustments While Riding
45515 views
Video: Wade Simmons Challenges the Impossible Climb & Shares his Tech Climbing Tips
41850 views

17 Comments

  • 18 0
 If you press your ear to the ground you can hear the angry mob of pinkbikers with a hope/stans combo marching.
  • 7 0
 And you can hear the rumblings of the dentists in their Sprinters coming to explain how anything cheaper than their Enve x Chris King wheels is unrideable
  • 17 1
 WTB rims and rebranded novatec hubs, what could possibly go wrong?
  • 1 0
 Never novatec, not even once www.pinkbike.com/photo/20061696
  • 13 0
 Wtb wheels... where the wheels break themselves, NOT your bank
  • 2 0
 My WTB i29's were really bad. I had to religiously re-tighten/true the wheel on a regular basis but it was a loosing battle. To the point where I would bring a spoke wrench with me on rides and tighten them up every hour or so. Hopefully that have gotten a little more dialed since 2017.
  • 2 0
 "it was a loosing battle"

I see what you did there.
  • 6 0
 Deore got robbed.
  • 1 0
 Yeah, they're affordable, because the hubs are garbage.

Cheaping on hubs is a stoopid place to save money because a failed hub is way more disasterous than a bent rim; fix a rim with some pliers and ride on.

DT Swiss Star Drive for the win
  • 1 0
 I like how simple the "Light" and "Tough" options are to sort out.

How many rims did you send to the recycling heap last year? 1, get Light. >1 go Tough.
  • 1 0
 Wait 12x142 is a gravel standard? Dam... and here I have been risking my life mountain biking with that hub size.
  • 2 1
 Please tell me these aren't sodding bloody Carbon??
  • 9 0
 As you wish... These aren't sodding bloody carbon.
  • 1 0
 @dexterfawkes: Good, shame they are too expensive then!
  • 1 0
 That weight, at that price .. srsly?
  • 1 0
 So nukeproof horizon but twice the price..high fives all round
  • 1 1
 Chromag rims and Hope hubs. Just saying

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv23 0.008402
Mobile Version of Website